New Gundam kit factory to open in 2020

It’s the 40th anniversary for the giant mecha anime series Gundam and it looks like they’re pulling out all the stops. There’s a number of new anime series due for release, large scale appearances at conventions, collaborations with various brands, and a live action Hollywood film in the works.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

There’s even a new life sized moving Gundam statue that will be unveiled in Yokohama, Japan in 2020. There’s a lot of big things on the horizon for Gundam fans.

With how everything is going forward, Bandai Namco Holdings‘ toy and hobby subsidiary Bandai Spirits has decided to open a new Bandai Hobby Center Shinkan factor in the Fall of 2020. The company anticipates an increased demand for their Gandam plastic model kits (also known as Gunpla).

The construction of this new factory will begin around the currently existing Bandai Hobby Center factory in December of this year. Six new machines will be included in this expansion which will aim to increase production to 1.4 times the capacity.

This increased production will answer the demand for Gunpla kits, especially after a number of bootleggers have been recently shut down. We can’t wait to see the next generation of Gunpla being produced at the new facilities. It’s a definitely a good time to be into Gundam.