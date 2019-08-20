A new Ghost in the Shell manga has been announced in the September issue of Kodansha’s Young Magazine.

The new series from Jun’ichi Fujisaku and Hiroki Yoshimoto is entitled Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm and will be making its debut in the magazine on September 20.

Once the series gets moving a new chapter will be dropping every two weeks in Kodansha’s Comic Days manga app. Fans of Ghost in the Shell will definitely want to keep their eyes on this new series.

The series is set after the events of the Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error manga. It’ll be focusing on Section 9 after the disappearance of the Major and the stories of Togusa, Batou, Azuma, Ishikawa, and a new character from the Channeling Agency that’s named Tsunagi. In a tweet that Fujisaku posted, he reveals that the story is pretty much “Ghost in the Shell 1.75.”

The Ghost in the Shell series first serialized in 1989 as a manga and is considered a cyberpunk staple. Animation studio Production I.G. has produced a number of anime adaptations for the series with the 1995 animated film perhaps being the most famous. There was also a live action American film that was released in 2017 which starred Scarlett Johansson.

Here’s a quick run down on story: Set in the future year of 2029, Section 9 is a counter-terrorist network and anti-crime unit which operates in the Japanese National Public Safety Commission that’s led by Chief Daisuke Aramaki and Major Motoko Kusanagi.

One of their assignments has them investigating a cyber-criminal known as the Puppeteer who is wanted for committing a large number of crimes by proxy through “ghost hacking” humans with cyber brains.

Along the way the Major leaves Section 9 and becomes a private contractor, with the rest of the unit continuing their work as operatives and occasionally having encounters with the Major in her various personas.

Fast forward to the year 2035, the Major has taken on the name of Motoko Aramaki and takes on threats such as industrial spies, assassins, and hackers. All the while the Major is evolving her sense of self and becoming more than human and machine.

Will we be getting an anime out of this new manga? Maybe? Possibly? Hopefully? Fingers crossed on that.