First day on set teaser of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop gives us our first look at Ein the Data Dog

If you’re going to do a live-action Cowboy Bebop series then you better get a proper corgi for the role of Ein. Anything less would totally be an insult to all the good bois (and girls) out there.

In fact, way back in the day, when they first announced the project, there were rumors that the role of the data dog Ein wouldn’t actually even be a corgi and would have been a husky or that the role may instead just go to a CGI rendition of a dog.

Thankfully such rumors didn’t come to pass. The role of the canine pal of the hacker known as Radical Edward will, in fact, be a proper corgi (we still think there might be a bit of CGI involved here and there).

We get our first look at the doggo in a teaser from Netflix which marks the first day on set. This new video was shot in “corgi-vision” in which we get a look at the production of Cowboy Bebop through the eyes of the pup who will be playing Ein. Which is just simply adorable and a delight.

The highlight of the entire thing has to be getting to see Ein for the first time as the pup takes a water break from a bowl that’s actually marked with the name Ein. It’s just cuteness overload! Don’t you just want to give all the belly rubs?

Also in the video, we get a look at the cast who are all gathered together for a table read which includes actor John Cho, who plays the slick bounty hunter known as Spike. Mustafa Shakir plays the gruff and level headed Jet Black, Daniella Pineda is the femme fatale Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell is Vicious, who is Spike’s rival and former partner in crime.

We seriously hope that a corgi-vision cut of the entire series will be available as part of the special features once it’s released on Blu-ray. This really has to happen, folks!

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The only thing missing is the hacking prodigy herself, Radicial Edward aka Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivruski IV aka Ed. Fingers are crossed that we find out who will be taking on the role soon.

Cowboy Bebop was originally a Japanese science fiction anime that was animated by Sunrise and featured the production team of director Shinichirō Watanabe, screenwriter Keiko Nobumoto, character designer Toshihiro Kawamoto, mechanical designer Kimitoshi Yamane, and composer Yoko Kanno.

It tells the story of a crew of misfit bounty hunters living their lives in the year 2071 as they navigate their present while escaping their past. Since the series first premiered in Japan in 1998 it has become a critical and commercial hit, with many fans who, to this day, still cite it as one of their top five favorite anime series of all time.

The ten-episode live-action Cowboy Bebop series is being co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. A release date has yet to be announced.