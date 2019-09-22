New exclusive Mob Psycho 100 fashion collection by Crunchyroll

Do you like the anime and manga series Mob Psycho 100? If you do, you don’t need supernatural psychic powers to know that this new fashion collection from Crunchyroll is going to be a big hit with the fans, especially at those Fall and Winter conventions.

Coming in hot from Crunchyroll’s in-house streetwear label, we see there are some exclusive items now available in their online store. Score yourself five new items which include two hoodies, a fanny pack, a pix brix, and an acrylic keychain.

The new hoodies are perfect because we’re getting to that hoodie weather soon and we’re going to need something to keep us warm.

The CR LOVES: Mob Psycho 100% Hoodie comes in two color versions, a mellow yellow and a moody blue for $54.99. They come in unisex standard sizes from Small to XXLarge and looks to be extremely comfortable.

In fact, you might have to access one hundred percent of your powers to get it back if your significant other decides to snag it for themselves. So we suggest maybe getting it in both colors.

Fanny packs are a thing again! And no, we’re not calling it a waist bag, they’re fanny packs (so deal with it). They’re handy if you don’t want to lug around a giant bag all over the place or get loaded down with stuff in your pockets.

So when it comes to fanny packs get yourself the CR LOVES: Dimple Fanny Pack that’ll complete your look while you’re running around the convention floor causing all sorts of crazy shenanigans.

It features the evil spirit known as Dimple that’s embroidered on the front of a nylon bag that measures 8″ x 6″ x 3″ with two outside pockets and an interior zip pocket. You can get yourself this super useful accessory for just $39.95.

Next in the line up is the CR LOVES: Dimple Pix Brix, which is a fantastic display piece that would look wonderful on your desk or shelf. I don’t know about you but constructing these things is an excellent way to zen yourself out after a long stressful day.

This one will take you a while to put together at seven hundred and seven individual pieces. I want to make one and attach it on the body of a Hulk action figure to make the powered-up version of Dimple from the series. You can order one right now for $15.95.

And lastly, there’s the CR LOVES: Dimple Acrylic Keychain! You can attach Dimple here to your keys or better yet on the zipper tab of the Dimple fanny pack. This acrylic keychain measures in at 2″ x 2.5″ and is quite affordable at $6.95.

This entire collection can be purchased via Crunchyroll’s online store right now. It’s their latest collaboration from their in house brand, and we’re excited to see what other titles they end up working with. Sound off with what else you want to see get a fashion line.

Mob Psycho 100 was initially created by ONE who is also best known for his work on One-Punch Man. It began publication on Ura Sunday in 2012 and finished its run in 2017.

Dark Horse Comics has licensed the series for its English release. It was adapted as an anime series by the Japanese anime studio Bones and aired in 2016.

Funimation picked up the English dub of the series in December of 2016 and a second season ran earlier this year. A spin-off manga series that’s entitled REIGN ran from 2018 to 2019 on the MangaONE mobile app. There was also a live-action adaptation which premiered in 2018.