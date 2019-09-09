New Dragon Ball Z Perfect Cell Funko bundle is a must-have for DBZ fans

One of the most iconic villains in the Dragon Ball Z series has to be the ultimate creation of Dr. Gero known as Cell. The most well-known appearance of the bio android has to be the Perfect Cell form, in which the character achieves by absorbing powerful fighters into himself.

Perfect Cell gets the spotlight in this new merchandise bundle from Funko. We get our first peek at this Gamestop exclusive via Twitter. And it’s definitely a must-have for all you DBZ fans out there as well as Funko Pop collectors.

First look at Gamestop exclusive Perfect Cell Pop and Tee bundle.

These are available to pre-order in store now and online soon.

credit /u/thesneak01. pic.twitter.com/DFQHYo79Od — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 6, 2019

The bundle includes a sweet looking Perfect Cell Funko Pop and a really spiffy tee shirt that comes bundled all together in a special package. At the moment, we’re not sure exactly when the bundle is set to drop but we’re sure it’s going to be soon. According to sources, this bundle can be pre-ordered in Gamestop stores right now.

The Dragon Ball franchise was first created by Akira Toriyama in 1984 and has been a fan favorite for years. The manga series was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in over five hundred chapters and collected in forty-two volumes.

It was adapted into a six anime series which include; Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Kai, Dragon Ball Super, and Super Dragon Ball Heroes. There also have been a number of animated feature films as well. The Dragon Ball series has since then become one of the top twenty highest-grossing media franchises of all time.

The newest series in the franchise is Dragon Ball Super, which airs on Adult Swim‘s Toonami programming block. It’s also available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime Video. The English release of the manga is licensed by VIZ Media and the most recent animated film is Dragon Ball Super: Broly which is available now on Blu-ray and DVD.