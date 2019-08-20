New Dr. Stone promo from Toonami

Excited about Dr. Stone debuting on Toonami? That’s right folks! One of the hottest anime series of this year will soon be premiering on Adult Swim’s Toonami in just a few days.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

To hype up fans, Toonami has released the first of their new promos for the series that gives us some nice highlights from the show. When Dr. Stone joins the Toonami line up, it’ll fit it between gen:LOCK and Fire Force at 12AM EST. US audiences got to check out the series first during Anime Expo last month.

Dr. Stone Premieres on 8/24! It’s time to rebuild civilization, one pebble at a time. Dr. Stone joins the Toonami block, and premieres next Saturday at midnight! Posted by Toonami on Saturday, August 17, 2019

Here’s the full Toonami block which will start up on August 24th when Dr. Stone joins in on the fun:

11:00 PM – Dragon Ball Super

11:30 PM – gen:LOCK

12:00 AM – Dr. Stone

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Lupin the Third Part 5

1:30 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin

4:00 AM – My Hero Academia

If you’re impatient and need to binge the series you can watch it now on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow.

If you’re wondering what Dr. Stone is, here’s a quick run down: After a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, life on Earth essentially gets a reset and the world gets thrown in a second stone age.

Now it’s up to a super genius and science obsessed boy named Senku and his childhood friend Taiju Oki to restart civilization with the power of science!

The anime is from TMS Entertainment and is directed by Shinya Iino along with Yuichiro Kido on the scripts and Yuko Iwasa as the character designer. Burnout Syndromes’s “Good Morning World!” is the opening theme song and Rude-α performs “LIFE” for the end theme.

The English dub of Dr. Stone features Aaron Dismuke voicing Senku Ishigami, Ricco Fajardo taking on the role of Taiju Oki, and Brittany Lauda as Yuzuriha Ogawa.

Will you be watching Dr. Stone once it arrives on Toonami? Or are you already all caught up and waiting for more? Personally this writer has been really digging this series and can’t wait to see more.