New Digimon series on the way thanks to successful crowdfunding campaign

What better way to celebrate the Digimon 20th anniversary than with a new anime? Recently the folks at Digimon launched a crowdfunding campaign for a project called The Digimon Memorial Story Project and within the span of 24 hours the support for it has exploded!

Their target of 10,000,000 ¥ was met and then some.

In fact, as of the release of this article, they raised 10,448,010 ¥ and there are still 41 days to go. And for the folks who backed the project, they were able to snag such goodies as a special booklet, pins, clear files, signed story scripts, and invites to the premiere.

But what has to be the best backer bonus is that Digimon character designer Kenji Watanabe will draw your original partner Digimon and you’ll get it as a special plush toy.

The new episodes themselves will be shorts that will highlight the daily lives of the characters along with their Digimon partners. These short episodes will be companion episodes to Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna which will premiere in Japanese theaters on February 21, 2020, and in US theaters in the Spring of 2020.

That movie, in turn, is the sequel to Digimon Adventure tri. which was a six-part theatrical feature that premiered back in 2018.

For those unfamiliar with his iconic anime series, it began back in 1999 and told the story of a group of children who were sent into the Digital World and paired up with monsters known as Digimon which can change into stronger forms by way of a process known as Digivolution.

Together with their new partners, they set out on an adventure to save both their world and the Digital World.

There have been seven Digimon series which includes Digimon Adventure, Digimon Adventure 02, Digimon Tamers, Digimon Frontier, Digimon Data Squad, Digimon Fusion, and Digimon Adventure tri.

There’s also Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters which is technically the seventh official installment of the franchise but is considered its own separate entity from the original.

The franchise also spawned a number of toys, video games, trading card games, a manga series, and more.