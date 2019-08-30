New Demon Slayer promo reveals Hashira voice cast

One of the hottest anime of this season has to be Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Episode 19 still has fans raving how good and impressive the series is. And if you haven’t yet seen the episode, it’s available to watch over at Crunchyroll right now.

As Tanjiro and his allies move on to the next step in their journey, they will be facing up against even more powerful enemies. But luckily, they will also be joined by new allies who will be able to lend a hand.

We got a bit of a tease at the end of episode twenty with the reveal of the Hashiras who are top-ranked Demon Slayers in the Demon Killing Corps. A new promo has been released on the official Demon Slayer Twitter account which announces the vocal cast of these characters.

The new voice cast for these new characters includes Satoshi Hino as Kyojuro Rengoku the Flame Hashira, Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira, Hanazawa as Mitsuri Kanroji the Love Hashira, Kengo Kawanishi as Muichiro Tokito the Mist Hashira, Tomokazu Sugita as Gyomei Himejima the Stone Hashira, Kenichi Suzumura as Obanai Iguro the Serpent Hashira, and Tomokazu Seki as Sanemi Shinazugawa the Wind Hashira.

These Pillars (as the Hashiras are known in the English dub) are nine of the most powerful swordsmen in the corps and each of them possesses a distinct breath style that they have learned or developed through extreme training. What’s also interesting is that among their duties they are also continuously searching for a successor who will one day take their place when they die or retire.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It was originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge and debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016. VIZ Media has fully licensed the series for the English release.

The story follows a young and kindhearted Tanjiro, who supported his family by selling charcoal. Everything changes in a blink of an eye, when his family is attacked by demons (also known as oni).

Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko ends up being the only survivors of the slaughter. Nezuko has been turned into a demon but still shows signs of humanity, so Tanjiro becomes a demon slayer to help his sister become a human once again and to avenge his family.