Never fear, a new My Hero Academia THE MOVIE Heroes: Rising trailer is here!

Get hyped because, in a few short months, My Hero Academia THE MOVIE Heroes: Rising arrives in Japanese theaters, which also means for the rest of us around the world it’s also going to be that much sooner for us to watch it as well.

Recently in Japan, the first batch of tickets went on sale, and with those 60,000 tickets, fans were able to score three files, which features the new visuals of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. Seriously, when it comes to anime movies, Japanese fans end up scoring some really awesome stuff.

A new trailer also recently hit the internet that got fans buzzing. In this new teaser, it showcases all 20 members from class 1-A tasked with the mission to protect the people of Nabu island.

The mysterious and powerful villain known as Nine will team up with Slice, who has a quirk that allows her to manipulate her hair into weapons such as swords and knives.

Deku and the gang have quite the challenge ahead of them, especially with All Might out of commission.

Along with the trailer, we also get a sweet new poster that looks pretty cool.

And along with this one sheet, we got word that the fourth season of My Hero Academia will also receive the same day Simul-dub release, which means the dubbed version will be debuting along with the premiere of the Japanese release on October 12.

So, that’s another bit of good news that we’ll give a big thumbs up for.

What’s also notable about this upcoming animated feature film is that series creator Kohei Horikoshi said it would likely be the last My Hero Academia film. Which honestly, we’re not too sure it will be, especially with how popular the series is. What do you think?

The original manga series was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2014. It takes place in a future where people are born with superpowers, known as quirks, and being a superhero can be a profession.

Izuku Midoriya is a boy born without a quirk but still dreams of becoming a hero like his idol All Might. Through a series of circumstances, he becomes the successor to All Might and enrolls in U.A. High School, where he trains to become part of the next generation of heroes.

VIZ Media licensed the series in English in 2015.

Studio Bones adapted the manga into an anime series in 2016, and a fourth season premieres on October 12, 2019.

The first animated film entitled My Hero Academia: Two Heroes released on August 3, 2018, and the second film titled My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising releases on December 20.

You can stream the series right now on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.