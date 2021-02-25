Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Netflix’s DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Trailer, release date, and cast


Promotional still from DOTA: Dragon's Blood.
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be coming to Netflix in March. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix recently teased the upcoming arrival of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, a new anime-adventure series.

The new Netflix show is expected to premiere in March. Here’s everything we know.

What is DOTA: Dragon’s Blood about? 

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will be an original anime series by Netflix. They write, “After encounters with a dragon and princess on her own secret mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.” 

The show will focus on the journey of Davion, the aforementioned Dragon Knight. He becomes “devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.” 

Netflix adds, “Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.”

The series is advertised as being based on the universe established in the video game DOTA 2. The video game has made its own announcement for the forthcoming streaming series, highlighting its language inclusivity. 

They wrote that the series will be “voiced in 12 languages” with subtitles in an additional 30 languages. 

Cast and crew

Ashley Edward Miller is the writer and showrunner for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and Kihyun Ryu is the producer. Previously, Miller co-wrote the infamous movies Thor and X-Men: First Class. He also was a consultant and writer for Andromeda and The Twilight Zone (2003).

Producer Ryu also has an impressive resume. Prior to DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, he produced Voltron: Legendary Defender and The Legend of Korra.

The series has a variety of acclaimed voice actors to add to the show including Naurto’s Yuri Lowenthal (Sasuke Uchiha), Lego DC’s Josh Keaton (Barry Allen/The Flash) and BCC Sherlock’s Lara Pulver (Irene Adler).

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Also lending their voices is Tony Todd (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Troy Baker (Naruto) and Kari Wahlgren (Shrek the Third).

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood trailer

Unfortunately, there is not an official trailer at this time. However there is a short teaser, under two minutes.

The teaser builds DOTA: Dragon’s Blood to be fast-paced and intense. It shows multiple fight sequences, tons of deadly dragons and the imagery of a community on fire. Towards the end, a voiceover says, “the old story is over, we will write a new one, together.”

It also hints at a dangerously-cool heroine being at the forefront. 

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood will premiere on Netflix on March 26.

Raven Brunner
Latest posts by Raven Brunner (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x