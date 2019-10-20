Netflix adds 41 episodes of the original Saint Seiya anime series

Get in touch with your inner cosmo with the original Saint Seiya anime series that’s now on Netflix. The classic fan-favorite series is available to users in North America, New Zealand, and Australia.

Toei Animation made the big announcement earlier this week that the first forty-one episodes of the 1986 original anime series is now on the popular streaming service. You can watch it with English subtitles or with new English dubs (up to episode sixteen at the moment).

If you’re a big Saint Seiya fan, one of the first things that’ll catch your eye is that Netflix has incorrectly labeled their season releases. Fun fact, the official season one actually includes seventy-three episodes, which means they’re missing thirty-two episodes of the actual first season.

So with forty-one episodes currently available to watch, we hope that the rest will eventually end up on the streaming service and the real season order will end up being corrected. This isn’t the first time Netflix has pulled something like this, they did the same with both Bleach and Naruto.

It is also worth noting that in four other regions (Japan, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil), Netflix has all the episodes of Saint Seiya released and listed as six seasons.

It’s also worth watching these OG episodes because of the two other more modern Saint Seiya titles are also currently on Netflix; Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (season one) and Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (season one).

At the moment, we’re still waiting to see if there’s going to be a season two announcement made for Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya. With the inclusion of this original anime on Netflix, we hope this is also a subtle way of them hyping up the possible next season of Knights of the Zodiac. What do you think?

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The story of the first Saint Seiya follows the tale of five mystical warriors known as Saints who can tap into a power known as the Cosmo and wear special protective armors to protect the Greek goddess Athena against the forces of evil.

The main character in the first series is a thirteen-year-old boy by the name of Seiya, who finds himself on a quest to obtain the mythical Pegasus Bronze Cloth armor. He later participates in the Galaxian Wars tournament to battle it out for the most powerful armor known as the Sagittarius Gold Cloth and to find his missing sister.

The Saint Seiya manga was written and illustrated by Masami Kurumada. It was first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1986 to 1990 and was collected into 28 volumes. There were also several spin-off mangas by different authors as well. VIZ Media licensed the original manga series in English.

It was then adapted into an anime television series by Toei Animation from 1986 to 1989. There were also three OVA series released between 2002 and 2008. A number of feature films also spawned from this series. The original anime was first released in English by DIC Entertainment and ADV Films, along with the four-four films from Discotek Media.