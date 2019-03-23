Neon Genesis Evangelion release date on Netflix: Here is when the classic anime series premieres

23rd March 2019 11:18 PM ET

Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the most popular cult anime series from the ’90s, will soon be available for streaming on Netflix. The classic series has not been available for streaming legally outside Japan for many years. It was only available to fans willing to purchase high-priced DVDs or Blu-ray versions.

The launch of the beloved series on Netflix comes as good news to fans who are now looking forward to seeing Shinji, Rei, Asuka, Toji, and the rest of the gang in action.

While fans await the launch of Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix, we bring you everything you need to know about the series.

Neon Genesis Evangelion release date on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Neon Genesis Evangelion will become available for streaming worldwide on June 21, 2019.

Netflix also released a teaser clip announcing the release date for Evangelion.

How many episodes will Evangelion feature?

Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix will feature the original 26 episodes of the series. Two feature films based on the series, The End of Evangelion (1997) and Evangelion: Death True 2 (an edited version of the two-part Evangelion: Death and Rebirth, 1997) will also be available for streaming on Netflix, starting June 21, 2019.

Neon Genesis Evangelion details

The original 26 episodes of Neon Genesis Evangelion premiered in October 1995 on TV Tokyo. The series ran from October 1995 to March 1996.

The series was produced by Gainaz and Tatsunoko Production studios, and directed by Hideaki Anno.

Netflix first announced it was bringing Evangelion to its streaming platform in November 2018. The streaming giant announced on Friday, May 22 that the series will launch on June 21.

Neon Genesis Evangelion was unavailable for streaming globally for many years due to rights issues that were only recently resolved. The resolution of the rights issues paved the way for Netflix to make it available for streaming outside Japan. The series has been available outside Japan only through limited DVDS and Blu-ray releases.

Neon Genesis Evangelion cast

The original Evangelion series starred Megumi Ogata as the voice of Shinji Ikari, Yūko Miyamura as Asuka Langley Soryu, and Megumi Hayashibara as Rei Ayanami.

Neon Genesis Evangelion trailer

Netflix released a trailer announcing the upcoming launch of Evangelion in November 2018, but did not announce a release date at the time.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: What the series is about

The series follows teenager Shinji and his companions who are recruited to fight an invading alien force known as the Angels.

Evangelion is set in 2015, 15 years after an event known as the second impact caused global destruction. Fifteen years later in 2015, Tokyo-3 is under attack by destructive alien forces called the Angels.

Shinji Ikaari, a teenager, is recruited by the clandestine defense agency Nerv to defend Tokyo-3 against the alien invaders. He and his team, including Rei Ayanami, Asuka Langley Sōryu, and Toji Suzuhara, pilot giant humanoid machines called Evangelion. The machines are the only weapons known to mankind that can face off against the destructive powers of the Angels.

The fate of humanity is in the hands of Shinji and his teammates.