Have you been keeping up with your Naruto? You know…that guy who’s Boruto’s dad. If you’re looking for another story featuring the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village then you’re in luck because we’re going to be getting another story that takes place during Naruto’s younger days by way of a new novel entitled NARUTO Sasuke Retsuden by Jun Esaka.

Recently the first full synopsis for the story has been released by Jump J Books and a fan translator going by the name Organic Dinosaur has translated it for us.

A new novelization will be presented to the readers of the Naruto generation. It’s the third installment of the Naruto Retsuden series. Naruto has become unable to use chakra. But then, Orochimaru appears with a particular scientific ninja tool in his possession, and he’s come forward to make an offer to collaborate with them? Kakashi and Sasuke as well as Sakura are in the lands of a foreign country, searching for clues about the Rikudou Sennin; The final piece of the puzzle will become evident. The shinobi from Konoha are assembling together, and each of them have their own thoughts and feelings in their hearts about what that means!

The novel is set for release in Japan on October 4th. For more information check out the Jump J Books website. At the moment we’re not exactly sure when and if the book will be licensed in other languages by way of VIZ Media. Hopefully the answer is yes.