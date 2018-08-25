Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2 release date on Netflix U.S. confirmed for 2018 anime: The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 English, Spanish, French, and German coming soon?

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 release date has been confirmed by Netflix U.S. to be coming up pretty soon. Although Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2 already finished airing in Japan back in June 2018, English anime fans throughout the world were forced to wait until the international premiere date.

Thankfully, it’s not that far away. Netflix Latin America posted a new video showing off the upcoming anime along with other TV shows. Among those listed was The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2. The release date was listed as being in October 2018, although the exact premiere date has yet to be announced officially.

The English dub of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 has not been announced but it’s likely to happen. In addition to an English dub, the first season was also dubbed in Spanish, French, and German. Any delays in the release of Nanatsu no Taizai Season 2 were likely due to the international dubbing process covering multiple languages.

Interestingly enough, the second season was listed on Netflix Latin America as The Seven Deadly Sins Temporada 3, or The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3. At one time, Netflix mistakenly labeled the Signs of Holy War OVA (Original Video Animation) episodes as the second season, but that’s not the case.

The Netflix system still lists two seasons but the OVA episodes were eventually labeled correctly. However, that’s not to say that Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 won’t happen in the future…

Ever since October 2012, Nanatsu no Taizai manga creator Nakaba Suzuki has been serializing his story in Weekly Shonen Magazine. The manga was up to Chapter 279 by August 29, 2018, but the first season of the anime adaptation only covered the first 100 chapters of the story.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 Episode 24 ends right around Chapter 197, which means there will be enough chapters for a third season by the middle of 2019. Nanatsu no Taizai Season 3 will probably be the final season of the anime since the manga author previously announced that he intended on ending the manga’s story around August 2019. That means Volume 40 might mark the final ending.