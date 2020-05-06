My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 release time frame announced: OreGairu Season 3 set for July 2020

The My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 release date has officially been confirmed to be coming up in the summer of 2020. The OreGairu Season 3 release date was originally scheduled for April 2020, but the third season, which is officially titled as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax, was delayed due to the SARS-COV-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese TV stations TBS announced the new release time frame for Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru Season 3. However, the way the announcement was worded it seems as if the TV schedule planning is tentative since the production will be a “trial and error” process that accounts for pandemic mitigation and the safety of the anime staff members.

The broadcast of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax had been postponed due to the influence of the new coronavirus, but we have decided to broadcast in July 2020. It will be broadcast on TBS, MBS, CBC, BS-TBS in July. Also, it will be exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the announcement of the postponement in April, but the staff members were very much encouraged by the many warm words sent by everyone. Thank you very much. When it comes to broadcasting in July, we are proceeding with the production by trial and error with safety first in mind. Currently, TBS, MBC, and TBS Channel 1 are re-broadcasting the previous work, ” My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! In addition, Amazon Prime Video is streaming the first and second seasons. We hope you enjoy the previous work, as well. Thank you for watching the third season in July.

The first season was produced by Brain’s Base but then switched studios to Feel Studio for the second season. Feel Studio will return for producing OreGairu Season 3.

Multiple staff from the second season are returning, including director Kei Oikawa, scriptwriter Keiichiro Ochi, and character designer Yuichi Tanaka.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax anime will adapt OreGairu’s ending

The My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU anime series is based on the Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru light novel series (My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected) by author Wataru Watari and illustrator Ponkan8. The final volume in the series, Volume 14, released in Japan on November 19, 2019.

Season 1 covered the story events of Volumes 1 through 6 of the OreGairu light novel series, while anime Episode 13 covered Volume 6.5. Season 2 was a direct sequel and covered Volumes 7 through 11. Therefore, OreGairu Season 3 will adapt the entirety of the final story arc, which began with Volume 12.

Note: For a plot summary for the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 anime, please see the full-length article.

2020 anime schedules suffer from coronavirus

In April 2020, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a national state of emergency, which was supposed to end on May 6, 2020. But in the first week of May, NHK reported that Japan’s state of emergency was expanded until May 31, 2020.

Anime studios’ schedules have suffered from cascading effects due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the mitigation efforts by all nations. Like many other anime studios, Feel Studio is located in Koganei, Tokyo, which has struggled to contain the viral spread.

Many studios outsource parts of the production process to contractors located in China and South Korea. Sometimes compositing is outsourced entirely, and these companies handle multiple projects at the same time.

The My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 anime is just one of several major anime that has suffered delays. Black Clover, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2, The Promised Neverland Season 2, Food Wars! Season 5, Re: ZERO Season 2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Final Season, and No Guns Life Part 2 have all been pushed back to later dates.

The few anime which are not being delayed had production schedules where the episodes were completed before the pandemic swept the world. Included in this shortlist is the Tower Of God anime and Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2/Part 2.