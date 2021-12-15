My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 release date: Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi Season 2 predictions

Will the anime production committee have My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 renewed? Pic credit: Shiro Manta

The My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 anime TV series could continue the story of Igarashi Futaba and Takeda from the manga. But when will Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi Season 2 come out?

The first season of the anime was produced by Japanese animation studio Doga Kobo, which is best known in recent times for the Ikebukuro West Gate Park anime and the Osamake anime. The studio is best known for adapting manga slice-of-life comedies like Asteroid in Love, How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?, and New Game!

In 2021, Studio Doga Kobo also released the Selection Project anime. In the future, they’ll be working on the Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Season 2 anime, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie (Kawaii dake ja Nai Shikimori-san), RPG Real Estate, Mobius Dust, and the anime original Technoroid: Overmind.

The main staff and studio for My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the project was helmed by first-time lead director Ryouta Itou. In the past, he’s been an assistant director on Sing Yesterday For Me, New Game!!, and Psycho-Pass 2. He’ll also be directing Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie for Doga Koba in the future.

Writer Yoshimi Narita (Saint Seiya Omega) handled the series composition. Artist Shigemitsu Abe (Killing Bites) was the character designer. Composer Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Ahiru no Sora, Dr. STONE Season 3, Jujutsu Kaisen, By the Grace of the Gods, Tokyo Revengers) created the music.

The My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the My Senpai is Annoying OP “Annoying! San San Week!” was sung by the main Japanese voice actor cast of Tomori Kusunoki (Futaba Igarashi), Saori Hayami (Touko Sakurai), Reina Aoyama (Natsumi Kurobe), and Aoi Koga (Mona Tsukishiro), while the ED “The Story Across the Rainbow (Niji ga Kakaru Made no Hanashi)” was performed by Yui Horie (Yuuto Sakurai).

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The first season’s finale, My Senpai is Annoying Episode 12, was released on December 26, 2021. The 12 episodes are being released as four Blu-Ray volumes.

This article provides everything that is known about My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 (Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi Season 2 / Senpai ga Urusai Kouhai no Hanashi Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s My Senpai is Annoying English dub release date confirmed

The first season of My Senpai is Annoying was initially streaming with only English subtitles on FUNimation and Netflix Japan (not Netflix USA, Crunchyroll, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). The FUNimation SimulDub schedule was eventually updated to include the anime.

In early November 2021, FUNimation announced the My Senpai is Annoying English dub cast:

Risa Mei as Futaba Igarashi

Patrick Seitz as Harumi Takeda

Kenny James as Chief

Luis Bermudez as Hijikata

Mark Allen Jr. as Kazama

Austin Sisk as Ooishi

Jenifer AuBuchon as Sukurai

Madeleine Morris as Tsukishiro

The My Senpai is Annoying English dub release date was on November 6, 2021.

Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi Season 2 release date predictions: Renewal likely?

As of the last update, Studio Doga Koba, King Records, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of the My Senpai is Annoying sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The My Senpai is Annoying reviews have been very positive for a romantic comedy anime. The animation quality was slick, the romance is in a mature office setting, and the characters are likable rather than cringe like in Girlfriend, Girlfriend or Rent-A-Girlfriend (Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 is confirmed). With all those boxes checked it’s no wonder the anime is winning hearts.

This success did not translate into a big boost to My Senpai is Annoying manga sales in Japan. In September 2021, the series had 1.5 million copies in circulation shortly before the anime premiered in Fall 2021. Unfortunately, none of the manga volumes made the Oricon Top 30 manga sales charts during that time frame.

The anime has been a sleeper hit so it depends on whether the streaming revenue on FUNimation justifies greenlighting a second season. Still, it’s predicted that the animation production committee is likely to have My Senpai is Annoying renewed.

My Senpai is Annoying manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the My Senpai is Annoying web manga series by creator Shiro Manta. The series won first place at the 2018 Next Manga Awards for web manga.

Serialized on Ichijinsha’s Comic POOL web magazine since 2017, the series is up to Volume 8 as of September 28, 2021. The chapters are short with only 4 to 5 pages each, so each volume has around 20 chapters, not including omake (bonus extra chapters). That means the manga had over 160 chapters when the anime premiered in Fall 2021.

North American publisher Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the official My Senpai is Annoying English translation in the USA, Canada, UK, and other English-speaking countries. As of November 2021, the English version was up to Volume 6, with Volume 7 scheduled to release on April 19, 2022, and Volume 8 on July 12, 2022.

When the anime premiered in Fall 2021, the manga was up to My Senpai is Annoying Volume 8. Pic credit: Shiro Manta

RomCom anime adaptations tend to play loose with the source material, especially when a slice-of-life manga has chapters with standalone plots. Oftentimes, the timeline of events will be rearranged by the anime to pull together standalone chapters with similar themes. But chapters with interconnected story arcs will often stay together in order.

The My Senpai is Annoying not only took such creative liberties by depicting certain standalone chapters either or later, but it also greatly expanded on the premise of certain chapters to fill out the episodes.

For example, the first episode notably expanded the story of the first chapter with original content. Episode 1 also pulled in later unrelated stories from Chapters 6, 10, 11, and Volume 1: Extra 1.

As an example of pulling together chapters with shared themes, Episode 4 had both Takeda and Igarashi being sick back-to-back even though he didn’t get sick until several chapters later in the manga.

The anime also often used the bonus chapters that were included for the physical print volumes. For example, Episode 8 adapted bonus stories about Kazama and Sakurai’s aquarium date from manga Volume 4.

All in all, it’s predicted that the ending of the first season, Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi Episode 12, will correspond to manga Volume 6.

It’s the perfect stopping point since Igarashi makes a move by inviting Takeda to her home for a non-date meal and movie that “definitely does NOT end with a weird thing” (at least in Igarashi’s mind). The fireworks of love have begun although Takeda hasn’t made his feelings plain.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material available for making My Senpai is Annoying Season 2.

For those who want to read ahead of the anime, it’s recommended to start from the beginning since the anime shuffled the timeline and skipped many chapters.

My Senpai is Annoying 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The Takeda x Igarashi ship is still stuck on the docks since the odd couple still can’t seem to make a move on their relationship. Everyone else is thinking, “Get married already,” but will they finally open up to the idea of moving beyond friendship?

Meanwhile, the Yuto Sakurai x Natsumi Kurobe ship has been controversial from the start, but now it seems like this ship is starting to set sail. Kurobe is more mature than most boys his age and Natsumi is slowly becoming aware of the younger Yuto as a man.

Touko Sakurai continues to tease Souta Kazama, although it seems she’s starting to be much more straightforward with her awkward romantic advances. Can any of these couples be honest with their feelings?

The office dynamics are also changing with the addition of Momiji Okudera. She’s a new employee at Itomaki Shoji that used to work at a black company and the experience left her emotionally crippled.

The dead-eyed Momiji Okudera was traumatized by her time being overworked at a black company. Due to her self-esteem being crushed, she’s prone to nervousness and sweating, but she can’t shed tears no matter her distress level. She’ll even smile when she’s miserable! Bad workaholic habits were hammered into her soul by the previous company so now she doesn’t know what to make of her new coworkers. She’s especially thrown off by Takeda, who she wrongly assumed would be a big bully due to his size. Pic credit: Shiro Manta

Unfortunately, anime-only fans will have to wait until the My Senpai is Annoying Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!