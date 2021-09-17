My Next Life as a Villainess movie release date: HameFura movie announcement confirmed by trailer

The My Next Life as a Villainess movie will feature Catarina Claes and friends in a new adventure. Pic credit: Studio Silver Link

A My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie has been announced to be in production.

The title of the Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta movie hasn’t been announced yet.

The announcement was made shortly before the anime’s second season, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, released its final episode on September 18, 2021.



Watch this video on YouTube The My Next Life as a Villainess movie trailer announcement.

The official Twitter account confirmed that the My Next Life as a Villainess movie story summary will be released at a later date. It’s possible the HameFura movie could adapt Volume 6 in the light novel series, but it could also be an original story. The first two seasons of the anime TV series have already adapted the first four light novel volumes and much of Volume 5, which is comprised entirely of side stories.

Original creator Satoru Yamaguchi, light novel illustrator Nanami Hidaka, and Maaya Uchida, the Japanese voice actress playing Catarina Claes, all offered their congratulations for the movie adaptation announcement.

“Thanks to everyone’s support, the movie version decision has been announced!” said Yamaguchi. “Thank you very much. I never thought I’d see Catarina and the others on screen! I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Congratulations on the movie version!” said Hidaka. “I’m looking forward to seeing Catarina and her friends animated on the big screen.”

“It’s a movie! I had the same reaction as Catarina and her friends!” said Uchida. “I was surprised and happy, and when the second season was announced at the end of the first season, I thought, ‘That was fast!’ I was surprised and happy. Please look forward to Catarina’s adventure!”

The My Next Life as Villainess movie announcement just shocked Catarina! Pic credit: Studio Silver Link

In addition to the film, there is a My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X OVA episode that will release with the special edition of manga Volume 7 on September 30, 2021. The OVA episode, which could be considered My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 13, will tell a story of Katarina’s childhood from the light novels that was skipped by the anime.

This article provides everything that is known about My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie (HameFura movie/Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta movie) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! movie release date predictions

As of the last update, Studio Silver Link or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the My Next Life as a Villainess movie release date. The production of a HameFura movie sequel was announced on September 17, 2021.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta movie release date will occur in the future.

When the official HameFura Twitter account made the announcement the tweet stated, “Please wait for the follow-up report regarding the timing [of release] and [story] contents.”

Considering the timing of the announcement, it’s very like the My Next Life as a Villainess movie release date in Japan will be in mid to late 2022. Hopefully, the film’s ending will announce the My Next Life as a Villainess Season 3 anime TV series.

As for the release date in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and other countries, it’s possible that if the movie box office in Japan is high enough that the film could come out in international theaters.

If so, similar to how The Saga of Tanya the Evil was handled, it’s possible the film will first be released internationally in select theaters several months after the Japanese theater premiere, then it’ll come out on Blu-Ray/DVD, and then Crunchyroll will be streaming it many months later.

The light novel artist released this art to celebrate the My Next Life as a Villainess movie announcement. Pic credit: Nanami Hidaka

Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta movie cast and studio

The returning Japanese voice cast hasn't been announced yet.

If a My Next Life as a Villainess movie English dub is announced these actors will play the primary roles.

The studio making the My Next Life as a Villainess movie hasn’t been confirmed yet. So far, the anime series is being produced by animation studio Silver Link, which is known for other anime series such as Strike The Blood Season 4, Death March To The Parallel World Rhapsody, Wise Man’s Grandchild, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, and BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.

In 2021, Silver Link is also releasing The Dungeon of Black Company, Restaurant to Another World Season 2, Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya Movie, The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat, and The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

Studio Silver Link is also producing many anime sequels in the future. Strike The Blood Season 5, BOFURI Season 2, and The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 anime are all confirmed to be in production.

The second season featured a returning main staff. Director Keisuke Inoue is previously known for directing Ao-chan Can’t Study!, although he was also an assistant director for Masamune-kun’s Revenge and episode director on the Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya anime series. Writer Megumi Shimizu (Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside) created the TV series composition

Artist Miwa Oshima (Baka and Test) was the TV series character designer. Composers Natsumi Tabuchi, Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, and Shu Kanematsu created the music for the TV series.