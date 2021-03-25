My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission release date: Boku no Hero Academia movie 3 release date confirmed

Fan art for My Hero Academia Movie 3: World Heroes’ Mission shows off Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki in their new uniforms. Pic credit: Theme_Loading

The My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission release date in Japan has been confirmed for August 6, 2021, the middle of the Summer 2021 anime season. The announcement was made in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The film was previously known as My Hero Academia Movie 3 until the official title was confirmed. The first Boku no Hero Academia movie was called Two Heroes, whereas the second film was called Heroes Rising.

Prior to the My Hero Academia movie 3 announcement in WSJ, the official Twitter account released an image teasing the upcoming film. It showed Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki and used the tagline “He will meet the three musketeers.”

The confirmation came with the following message, “The third My Hero Academia THE MOVIE will be released in the summer of 2021!!”

My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi will be involved in the production of the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission movie as the draft character designer. He will also be responsible for the general supervision of the project.

The official website for My Hero Academia Movie 3 contains a message from the creator.

“They’re going to do a third movie! Thank you for continuing to support Deku and his friends! When the second movie was announced, I made a comment that there would be no more movies, but there were. We have been supported by many people. I can’t sleep with my feet facing any direction anymore, so I have to sleep on my head.”

This article provides everything that is known about My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (My Hero Academia Movie 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission release date. Pic credit: Weekly Shonen Jump

FUNimation’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission USA release date for the English dub

In the past, FUNimation Films has been responsible for the international distribution including the My Hero Academia movie U.S. theater releases. Manga Entertainment typically handles the movie distribution to the UK and Ireland, while Madman Anime handles Australia and New Zealand.

FUNimation typically releases the films in America and Canada with both an English dub and subtitles.

The My Hero Academia Movie 3 USA release date has not been confirmed by FUNimation yet. However, it’s possible to predict the time frame for the release.

In the past, the North American premiere has always been in the month following the Japanese release. Therefore, the My Hero Academia Movie 3 U.S. release date will be in September 2021.

Note: This story will be updated once the exact My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission U.S. release date is confirmed.

The first key visual for My Hero Academia Movie 3: World Heroes’ Mission released in 2021. Pic credit: Studio Bones

My Hero Academia Movie 3 timeline prediction: Story set during Boku no Hero Academia Season 6

The official story summary for the third MHA movie hasn’t been released yet. All we know is that it will involve Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki going on missions together with Endeavor.

Based on the timeline of the My Hero Academia manga series, it will likely take place during the Endeavor Agency story arc. While that means the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission timeline is set way, way ahead of the anime TV series, that’s not unusual for the films.

The My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising timeline was significantly ahead of the TV show according to the director. It’s expected that My Hero Academia Season 5 will adapt the Joint Training arc and the Meta Liberation Army arc.

Heroes Rising took place after the Meta Liberation Army story arc, which was set in the winter. Although it’s never been officially confirmed, the film must have taken place during the four-month-long time skip discussed in MHA manga Chapter 258.

Therefore, it’s very likely that Heroes Rising took place between anime TV seasons whereas My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will take place in the middle of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Studio Bones staff returns for Boku no Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

Animation studio Bones will produce the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission movie. Bones has multiple sub-studios labeled A through E.

Studio C is led by producer Yoshihiro Oyabu, and it works exclusively on the Boku no Hero Academia anime TV series. The My Hero Academia Season 5 release date is scheduled for the Spring 2021 anime season.

In 2021, Studio Bones collaborated with Studio Orange of BEASTARS anime fame to make Netflix’s Godzilla: Singularity Point anime. They also released the anime original story SK8 The Infinity.

The My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission movie project will be helmed by director Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed all of the Boku no Hero Academia anime TV series and movies. In the past, he’s also worked on Classroom Crisis, No. 6 anime, and various projects in the Mobile Suit Gundam anime series.

The screenplay is being written by returning writer Yosuke Kuroda. He’s also known for his work on Btooom!, Drifters, Fire Emblem, Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer Season 2 anime TV series confirmed!), Hellsing Ultimate, Highschool of the Dead, Sword Art Online: Gun Gale Online, Trigun, and many Mobile Suit Gundam projects.

The draft character designs created by Horikoshi will be finalized by returning character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, who has also been the animation director for the MHA anime TV series. His previous work includes notables like Cowboy Bebop, Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, and Fullmetal Alchemist.

Composer Yuuki Hayashi is also returning. He’s created music for Blood Lad, Death Parade, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, Haikyuu!!, Pokemon Journeys, Robotics;Notes, and Soul Eater NOT!