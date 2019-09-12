My Hero Academia: Today’s New Hero official contest lets your bring your hero to life

When watching the popular anime series My Hero Academia, have you ever dreamed what it would be like to live in a world where superpowers were commonplace? Have you ever wondered what kind of powers you would have in such a world?

Well, it’s time to get your fan fiction skills to work, double-time, because here’s your chance to become a part of My Hero Academia.

Shueisha is running a new contest which promises one lucky fan the chance to become immortalized in the world of My Hero Academia. It’s a chance to bring your Pro Hero alter ego to life and make them canon as part of the Today’s New Hero campaign.

This competition is part of the promotion for the upcoming animated film. Contestants send in artwork and a description of their creation to a production committee who looks it over and decides which is their favorite.

According to the contest details, the best submissions show up at the end of each episode in the upcoming fourth season of the anime series.

Studio Bones will adapt the winning character and series creator Kōhei Horikoshi will write a character blurb. Weekly Shonen Jump will then publish this character’s introduction.

This competition lasts until February 29 and is open to everyone. You need to have a good grasp of your Japanese language skills and can submit your entry via mail or through the official Shueisha website.

Season 4 of My Hero Academia will premiere on October 12 on YTV and NTV in Japan on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. FunimationNOW will stream the season as it airs in Japan.

The series follows Izuku Midoriya as he works to become a hero like his idol All-Might despite not having any special powers in a world where superpowers are commonplace.

Through a series of circumstances, he inherits the powers of All-Might and enters U.A. High School to become part of the next generation of heroes.