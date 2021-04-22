My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero mobile game RPG: FUNimation releasing on iOS/Android in Spring 2021 [Trailer]

FUNimation’s My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero mobile game is releasing in Spring 2021. Pic credit: FUNimation/Sony

A My Hero Academia mobile game has been announced by FUNimation and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Games in a new trailer.

Called My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, the game will be released for iOS and Android mobile phone devices in English in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavian countries.

Based on the wildly popular anime series My Hero Academia on Funimation, My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero allows fans to play their favorite characters from Class 1-A, including Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki, pro heroes like All Might and Endeavor, and even villains like Stain.

Players will be able to build their own team roster in story mode and take on classic villains like Shigaraki and Nomu. My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero will also challenge other players in PVP or take on the Allied Assault in co-op mode.

FUNimation and Sony talk about the My Hero Academia game

“We’re incredibly excited to bring fans the first ever My Hero Academia mobile game available outside Asia,” said Paul Joffe, VP of Games at Sony Pictures Television Games. “The game is beautiful, immersive and filled with action and heroes.”

“Fresh from the launch of the new season of My Hero Academia, Funimation is committed to delighting fans on more platforms and in more ways than ever, and The Strongest Hero allows them to enjoy the franchise’s characters, content and one another on the go,” said Mitchel Berger, Senior Vice President of Global Commerce for the Funimation Global Group. “Excitement in My Hero Academia is at all all-time high, and it’s the perfect time to bring fans a new mobile gaming experience for the first time ever outside of Asia.”

My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero release date

The My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero release date is scheduled for Spring 2021. Pre-registration for the Boku no Hero Academia game is available now on MyHeroGame.com, The App Store for iOS, or Google Play for Android.

The My Hero Academia game will be free to play with in-app purchases. New content will be released every month, adding more of the players’ favorite heroes and villains.

This isn’t the first My Hero Academia mobile game. There is also the My Hero Academia Smash Tap game. On video game consoles like the PlayStation and Xbox there was y Hero Academia Battle For All, My Hero Academia One’s Justice, and My Hero Academia One’s Justice 2. Even the arcades receives a game called My Hero Academia Gekitotsu! Heroes Battle.