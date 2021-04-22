My Hero Academia Season 6 release date: Boku no Hero Academia Season 6 predictions

My Hero Academia Season 6 will turn the story dark as heroes wage an all-out war against the League of Villains. Pic credit: Studio BONES

The My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV series will continue the story of Deku and his friends at UA High. But when will Boku no Hero Academia Season 6 come out?

Animation studio Bones will produce My Hero Academia Season 6. Bones has multiple sub-studios labeled A through E. Studio C is led by producer Yoshihiro Oyabu, and it works exclusively on the Boku no Hero Academia anime series.

In 2021, the company also produced the original work SK8 The Infinity anime, an adaptation of the Vanitas no Carte manga, and the Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 3 movie. They also collaborated with Studio Orange of BEASTARS anime fame to make Netflix’s Godzilla: Singularity Point anime.

The My Hero Academia Season 6 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the fifth season, the OP “No. 1” was performed by DISH, while the ED (ending) song “Footprints (Ashiato)” was performed by The Peggies.

In the past, the anime TV series has been streaming on FUNimation Now, Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV, and Netflix (just not Netflix U.S.).

The fifth season premiered on March 27, 2021. It will have two cours.

A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons, and anime usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

The fifth season’s finale, My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 25, released in Japan in September 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about My Hero Academia Season 6 (Boku no Hero Academia Season 6) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s My Hero Academia Season 6 English dub release date

FUNimation’s My Hero Academia Season 6 English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet. Typically, FUNimation produces the dubbing as a SimulDub that’s released soon after the English subtitles version.

As an example, the dub for the fifth season started streaming on April 10, 2021, two weeks after the season premiered in Japan.

Here is the known My Hero Academia dub cast:

Christopher R. Sabat – All Might/Toshinori Yagi

Clifford Chapin – Katsuki Bakugō

Colleen Clinkenbeard – Momo Yaoyorozu

David Matranga – Shōto Todoroki

J. Michael Tatum – Tenya Iida

Justin Briner – Izuku “Deku” Midoriya

Justin Cook – Eijirō Kirishima

Luci Christian – Ochaco Uraraka

Monica Rial – Tsuyu Asui

Anairis Quinones – Mirko

Charlie Campbell – Gran Torino

Christopher Wehkamp – Shota Aizawa

John Swasey – Shigaraki/All-For-One

Zeno Robinson – Hawks

Patrick Seitz – Endeavor

Boku no Hero Academia Season 6 release date predictions: Will COVID-19 variants cause more industry delays?

As of the last update, Studio BONES, Weekly Shonen Jump, Shueisha, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the My Hero Academia Season 6 release date. Nor has the production of another MHA sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Boku no Hero Academia Season 6 release date will occur in the future.

A sixth season is inevitable given the ongoing anime’s popularity. The only major wrinkle is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has suffered from multiple waves of the deadly virus. Even during Spring 2021, the Tokyo Metro government maintained a health state of emergency and closed/limited certain businesses.

The anime industry was forced to change its working conditions, and many projects were delayed. Health experts already predict that COVID-19 variants will play a role during Fall 2021/Winter 2022, so it’s possible that yet another wave in Japan could cause even more delays to anime projects.

However, it’s probably safe to assume Studio BONES will be able to work around health-related restrictions. Most of the anime studios suffering from difficulties heavily rely on outsourcing work to Chinese and Korean studios.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the My Hero Academia Season 6 release date will be in Spring 2022, either March or April 2022. Even if there are any delays, the premiere would likely only be pushed back by a single season to July 2022, the Summer 2022 anime season.

My Hero Academia manga ending within several years? Boku no Hero Academia Final Act saga began in 2021

The story for the anime series is based on the My Hero Academia manga series by writer and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi.

When the fifth anime season began airing in Spring 2021, the manga was already up to My Hero Academia Volume 30 in Japan. By the time MHA S5 finished, the manga was up to Volume 32.

New chapters are released weekly. Historically, the tankobon format volumes are released five times a year in February, April, July, September, and December, but this release schedule was disrupted during the 2020 pandemic.

The official English translation by VIZ Media is not too far behind the Japanese release. Volume 27 came out on April 6, 2021. The release date for Volume 28 is June 1, 2021, and Volume 29 is September 7, 2021.

It’s also possible to read the three newest manga chapters in English for free on VIZ Media’s official website.

There is also the spinoff manga series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes by writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court. Already up to Volume 12 in Japanese (and Volume 10 in English), many fans hope the manga will receive a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime adaptation in the future.

For more details about MHA: Vigilantes, please see our article on this topic.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is possible now that the Boku no Hero Academia manga spinoff has reached an important milestone. Pic credit: Court Betten

Horikoshi discussed the My Hero Academia manga’s ending several times in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, he revealed that he mapped out ideas for the big finale to the entire series, but the Heroes Rising movie ended up using at least one of the major elements.

In the summer of 2018, Horikoshi revealed that he’d considered ending the story with Volume 30, but then he realized that “ending the series at Volume 30 will be impossible.” In mid-2018, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda suggested that Horikoshi shoot for ending in 50 volumes.

Notably, Volume 30 released in Spring 2021, and the ending is nowhere in sight. However, during Jump Festa 2021, the Boku no Hero Academia manga creator started talking about the “conclusion” of the entire series.

“I think perhaps the manga will be heading towards its conclusion soon, but I’ll make sure you can enjoy it until then!” Horikoshi reportedly stated at the end of a panel.

In Japanese narratives, there is a four-act structure known as Kishōtenketsu.

Ki : Introduction

Shō : Development

Ten : Twist (complication)

Ketsu : Conclusion (reconciliation)

During the Twist phase, the story turns toward an unexpected development, and it contains the yama, or climax, of the story. Although the My Hero Academia climax has not been announced yet, it will need to be contained in the third saga since the creator is already talking about the conclusion act.

The third saga began in Spring 2021 with My Hero Academia Chapter 306, which was titled “The Final Act Begins”.

The first act, or saga, lasted two years and included 9 story arcs. The second act finished after several years and also included 9 story arcs. Therefore, it’s possible The Final Act could be fairly long indeed and not finish for several years.

The My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV series will up the story again in manga Volume 26. Pic credit: Kōhei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia manga compared to the anime

Overall, My Hero Academia anime followed the manga’s story closely. The anime adaptation has added original content and even some filler recap episodes, but it’s been faithful to the heart of the story.

The pacing has been solid, telling the story at a comfortable pace without making it feel dragged out. The first season averaged 1.5 chapters per episode, whereas more recent seasons have been faster-paced, typically adapting two to three chapters per episode.

One of the more action-packed episodes from Season 4, Episode 88: His Start, even adapted content from six chapters! But most of the action-focused episodes adapt three chapters.

So far, the fifth season has been averaging two chapters per episode, with the beginning of episodes heavily recapping events. Thus, it’s predicted that the first cour will adapt the 24 chapters of the Joint Training story arc and end with Chapter 217 for the mid-season finale.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14, or Part 2, will pick up the story again in the Meta Liberation Army arc, which is also sometimes referred to as the My Villain Academia arc since it’s heavily focused on developing the villain characters.

The only question is whether the fifth season will end with Chapter 240 or finish the 12 chapters of the Endeavor Agency arc for a total of 59 chapters combined. Studio BONES’ writers will probably go the latter route since the story arc makes the perfect bookend to the major themes of the season, opening with Endeavor’s family problems and then closing with a sense of resolution to that character arc.

The other reason to finish the fifth season with Chapter 252 is that the next story arc, the Paranormal Liberation War arc, is the longest story arc in the manga at this point. Weighing in at 52 chapters, My Hero Academia Season 6 will need two cours to adapt it all in one go.

That could mean My Hero Academia Season 7 will begin adapting the third Final Act saga.

Manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 26. Thankfully, the English translation of the book is already out.

MHA Season 6 turns the story dark

Without getting into spoilers, what’s going to be most notable about My Hero Academia Season 6 is the change in tone between seasons. The anime had some dark moments in the Overhaul/Shie Hassaikai arc, but in general, the story has been fairly light-hearted. Characters rarely die or have reason to give in to despair.

All of that will change beginning in the sixth season. The tonal shift will be quite noticeable by the end. Even Deku’s appearance will change to reflect the new mood in the third saga, with his formerly goofy costume now turned menacing in the more recent manga chapters.

The English dub voice actor for Deku, Justin Briner, reads ahead in the manga series. In a Spring 2021 interview, Briner was asked by Monsters and Critics about his reaction to current events in the manga.

While Briner didn’t want to spoil anything for anime-only fans, he did say that emotionally he feels “a great many things. Very greatly about all of it.” When asked if his voice acting might change to reflect the new dark atmosphere Deku finds himself in, Briner replied, “Totally. I think that whatever he is going through will definitely manifest itself in how the performance ends up in any of the audio.”

The My Hero Academia Movie 3: World Heroes’ Mission trailer shows off Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki in their new uniforms. Pic credit: Studio Bones

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission timeline set before Boku no Hero Academia Season 6

Anime fans might be wondering where the movies take place in the timeline in relation to the manga/anime. The first film, Two Heroes, took place in a small time gap after Episode 37 when Midoriya and Bakugo took on All Might together.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was set shortly after the winter events of the Meta Liberation Army arc. It was fairly odd for the second movie to be set so far ahead of the anime TV series since the movie revealed multiple techniques and special moves that Class 1-A develops during the Joint Training story arc in the middle of Season 6.

What’s more, Villain Shigaraki’s appearance was also changed in the film, which doesn’t take place in the manga until the Paranormal Liberation Front mission in Chapters 239 and 240 (the end of the Meta Liberation Army arc).

Fortunately, the My Hero Academia Movie 3: World Heroes’ Mission timeline won’t make that mistake. The official website states that the original story of the third movie is set during the winter hero internship in the Endeavor Agency story arc, which will be adapted by the end of the fifth season or the beginning of Boku no Hero Academia Season 6.

My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Warning: The bottom of the spoilers section contains a colored image from Chapter 286 that contains huge spoilers.

Superspy Hawks and the Safety Commission have managed to get their hands on some top-secret information that a big villain attack is coming. With so much at stake, even the students of UA High have joined the pro heroes to help in the coming battles.

In preparation, Midoriya, Bakugo and Todoroki began training under Endeavor in order to become fighters who can stand on their own.

Within the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks continues to play a dangerous game as a double agent, but the villains have fearsome resources of their own, including whatever lurks in a lab. Plus, with every moment that passes, Tomura Shigaraki comes closer to reaching his ultimate form inside a stasis tank.

The heroes will wage all-out war against the villains by launching a multi-front attack on multiple locations. But the heroes’ forces are stretched thin and Deku senses an ominous presence that could turn the tide of battle against the heroes.

When Shigaraki emerges, the war reaches a whole new level of savagery. Worse, a giant-sized villain is rampaging in a city, killing everyone in its wake.

With Number One Hero Endeavor hard-pressed to control the situation, Deku and Bakugo find themselves on the frontlines of this war.

War means casualties. War means death. And when the League of Villains threatens his friends’ lives, a raging Deku has his One For All powers reaching a whole new scary level.

Everyone knows this fight is coming. Rage Deku vs Shigaraki will be the defining battle of My Hero Academia Season 6. Pic credit: Kōhei Horikoshi

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the My Hero Academia Season 6 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!