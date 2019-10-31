My Hero Academia Season 5 release date: Boku no Hero Academia manga leaves room for MHA Season 6, 7, and beyond – Plus Ultra! [Spoilers]

The My Hero Academia Season 5 release date will be a day where anime fans race to their TV screens at max speed, Plus Ultra! But the question remains: will Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 make fans wait very long for the next stage in Izuku Midoriya’s story?

Animation studio Bones will produce my Hero Academia Season 5. Bones has multiple sub-studios labeled A through E. Studio C is led by producer Yoshihiro Oyabu, and it works exclusively on the Boku no Hero Academia anime series.

The My Hero Academia S5 opening (OP) and ending (ED) theme song music has not yet been announced.

For those still catching up on watching the anime, the fourth season of the My Hero Academia anime began airing on October 12, 2019. The English dub for the My Hero Academia S4 Toonami premiere was scheduled for November 9, 2019, while FUNimation and Hulu have been providing the international simuldub as the episodes release in Japan.

The fourth season is two cours with 25 episodes in total. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons, and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

A split-cour is when a single season takes a broadcasting break before resuming. There’s no indication the fourth season will be a split-cour anime season. Therefore, the finale, Episode 25, will air in Japan in March 2020 unless there are any delays.

The anime series is also receiving a second film titled My Hero Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes Rising- that will open in Japanese theaters on December 20, 2019. A release in U.S. and Canadian theaters has not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about My Hero Academia Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

My Hero Academia manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the My Hero Academia manga series by writer and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi. When the fourth anime season began airing in October 2019, the manga was already up to My Hero Academia Volume 24 in Japan. By the time MHA S4 finishes, the manga will be up to Volume 26.

New chapters are released weekly. Historically, the tankobon format volumes are released five times a year in February, April, July, September, and December.

The official English translation by VIZ Media is not too far behind the Japanese release. Volume 21 came out in October 2019. The release date for Volume 22 is December 3, 2019, and Volume 23 on February 4, 2020.

It’s also possible to read the three newest manga chapters in English for free on VIZ Media’s official website.

There is also the spinoff manga series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes by writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court. Already up to Volume 7 in Japanese (and Volume 6 in English), many fans are hoping the manga will receive a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime adaptation in the future.

For more details about MHA: Vigilantes, please see our article on this topic.

Horikoshi discussed the My Hero Academia manga’s ending several times in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, he revealed that he mapped out ideas for the big finale to the entire series, but the Heroes Rising movie ended up using at least one of the major elements.

In the summer of 2018, Horikoshi revealed that he’d considered ending the story with Volume 30, but then he realized that “ending the series at Volume 30 will be impossible.” If the manga stays on schedule, Volume 30 will release in December 2020.

In mid-2018, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda suggested that Horikoshi shoot ending in 50 volumes. As of late 2019, Horikoshi still hasn’t clarified whether he is sticking to his original target of 30 volumes or extending the plot.

For more details on the MHA manga’s ending, please see our article on this topic.

Overall, My Hero Academia anime followed the manga’s story closely. The anime adaptation has added original content, and even some filler recap episodes, but it’s been faithful to the heart of the story.

The pacing has been solid, telling the story at a comfortable pace without making it feel dragged out. So far, anime studio Bones has been adapting two manga chapters for every episode, which is slightly faster-paced than the first season that averaged 1.5 chapters per episode.

The biggest exception is when there are many action-based manga panels. For example, when the UA heroes raided the League of Villains’ hideout to rescue Katsuki Bakugo the ratio of chapters to episodes changed to 3-to-1.

Note: This article was initially published before My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 25 aired in Japan and will be updated over time with additional analysis.

The third season covered the three story arcs of chapters 70 through 124 The fourth season covers the manga’s hero internship story arc, the longest arc by far with 42 chapters in total. But the fourth season will also likely cover the Remedial Course arc, which is only six chapters.

Episode 1 of the fourth season opened with an original story that served as a recap of previous events. Otherwise, Episode 2 picked up the story with Chapter 125 of Volume 14 by introducing Sir Nighteye and the villain Overhaul.

Based on the pacing so far, it’s very likely that the fourth season will end with Chapter 168. It’s a good stopping point for the fourth season since the Remedial Course story arc ends with a stirring scene between All Might and Endeavor.

The first season was 13 episodes long, but ever since then, the anime has stuck to the formula of 25 episodes per season. Therefore, the number of episodes for My Hero Academia Season 5 will likely be 25 episodes once again.

The fifth season will likely cover the three story arcs that span Chapters 169 through 217. That means that Boku no Hero Academia S5 should pick up again with the UA School Festival story arc. At 15 chapters long, it would be a good starting point for My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1.

Manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 19. Thankfully, the English translation of the book is already out.

Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 release date: Is late 2020 possible?

As of the last update, Shueisha, Weekly Shonen Jump, Studio Bones, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 release date. Nor has the production of My Hero Academia Season 5 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the My Hero Academia Season 5 premiere date will occur in the future.

Thankfully, the Boku no Hero Academia manga series provides enough source material for a quick turnaround by Studio Bones. Arguably, the manga is so far ahead that even My Hero Academia Season 6 is possible to create, already.

Based on history, it’s likely that the production of My Hero Academia Season 5 will be confirmed before the fourth season even finishes airing in Japan. The end card should announce the fifth season, but the exact time frame will not be announced until a later date.

More than likely, Boku no Hero Academia S5 will release in October 2020. However, it’s possible the anime could be pushed back to January or April 2021, which would return to the usual schedule of airing new MHA seasons in April.

This article was initially published before My Hero Academia S4 EP 25 aired in Japan. Full spoilers for Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 will be added after the fourth season’s finale has aired.