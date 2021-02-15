The My Hero Academia Season 5 release date has been confirmed to be March 27, 2021.

In Japan, the fifth season will begin broadcasting every Saturday evening at 5:30 PM JST on the Yomiuri TV / NTV 29 stations.

In the past, the anime TV series has been streaming on FUNimation Now, Crunchyroll, Hulu, VRV, and Netflix (just not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s My Hero Academia Season 5 English dub will likely be a simuldub as with previous seasons.

It will be a day where anime fans race to their TV screens at max speed, Plus Ultra! The Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 trailer has given fans a tease of the next stage in Izuku Midoriya’s story.

When the first My Hero Academia Season 5 trailer released on October 3, 2020, the accompanying announcement art simply stated, “MHA 5th Season Start 2021 Spring.”

Such a wait shouldn’t be surprising considering that some of Studio Bones’ other anime projects were delayed by the effects of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic. In the past, it was even rumored that the wait could be longer than Spring 2021. (See the release date section below for more details.)

The My Hero Academia Season 5 anime was confirmed to be in production by issue 18 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that’s releasing in early April 2020.

The final episode of the fourth season also made the announcement and teased that “a new [deleted] is awaking” for Izuku Midoriya.

In August 2020, two new OVA episodes called My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training were released. (See below for more details.)

Animation studio Bones will produce My Hero Academia Season 5. Bones has multiple sub-studios labeled A through E. Studio C is led by producer Yoshihiro Oyabu, and it works exclusively on the Boku no Hero Academia anime series.

The My Hero Academia S5 opening (OP) and ending (ED) theme song music has not yet been announced.

For those still catching up on watching the anime, the fourth season of the My Hero Academia anime began airing on October 12, 2019. The English dub for the My Hero Academia S4 Toonami premiere started up on November 9, 2019, while FUNimation and Hulu have been providing the international simuldub as the episodes release in Japan.

The fourth season was two cours with 25 episodes in total. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons, and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

Therefore, the finale, My Hero Academia S4 Episode 25, aired in Japan on April 4, 2020.

Thankfully, there were no delays. Some anime studios have delayed anime premieres due to the coronavirus outbreak, including the Re:ZERO Season 2 anime, but most of the studios suffering from difficulties heavily rely on outsourcing work to Chinese and Korean studios.

Thankfully, the Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 release date was not impacted over the long term.

This article provides everything that is known about My Hero Academia Season 5 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training OVA episodes releasing in August 2020

Fortunately, the wait for My Hero Academia Season 5 is made easier with the announcement of new episodes called My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training (Boku no Hero Academia: Ikinokore! Kesshi no Survival Kunren).

FUNimation says the story of the new OVA episodes are “set during Season 3 of the series, right before the student heroes take their Provisional Hero License Exams”. Class 1-A is divided into two teams to practice disaster relief scenarios, but when things go wrong everyone must work together to survive!

The new MHA OVA episodes will be streaming in Japan and internationally at 11:00 AM EST on August 15, 2020. Crunchyroll and FUNimation will be providing English subtitles. In Japan, the two episodes will be a Hulu exclusive until August 30 when other services will begin streaming them.

My Hero Academia manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the My Hero Academia manga series by writer and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi.

When the fourth anime season began airing in October 2019, the manga was already up to My Hero Academia Volume 24 in Japan. By the time MHA S4 finished, the manga was up to Volume 26.

New chapters are released weekly. Historically, the tankobon format volumes are released five times a year in February, April, July, September, and December.

The manga was up to Volume 28 by September 4, 2020. The My Hero Academia Volume 29 release date should be in December 2020.

The official English translation by VIZ Media is not too far behind the Japanese release. Volume 25 came out on October 6, 2020. The release date for Volume 26 is January 5, 2021, and Volume 27 is April 6, 2021.

It’s also possible to read the three newest manga chapters in English for free on VIZ Media’s official website.

There is also the spinoff manga series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes by writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and artist Betten Court. Already up to Volume 7 in Japanese (and Volume 6 in English), many fans are hoping the manga will receive a My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime adaptation in the future.

For more details about MHA: Vigilantes, please see our article on this topic.

Horikoshi discussed the My Hero Academia manga’s ending several times in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, he revealed that he mapped out ideas for the big finale to the entire series, but the Heroes Rising movie ended up using at least one of the major elements.

In the summer of 2018, Horikoshi revealed that he’d considered ending the story with Volume 30, but then he realized that “ending the series at Volume 30 will be impossible.” If the manga stays on schedule, Volume 30 will release in February 2021.

In mid-2018, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda suggested that Horikoshi shoot for ending in 50 volumes. As of late 2019, Horikoshi still hasn’t clarified whether he is sticking to his original target of 30 volumes or extending the plot, but it doesn’t seem like the story is ending anytime soon.

For more details on the MHA manga’s ending, please see our article on this topic.

Overall, My Hero Academia anime followed the manga’s story closely. The anime adaptation has added original content and even some filler recap episodes, but it’s been faithful to the heart of the story.

The pacing has been solid, telling the story at a comfortable pace without making it feel dragged out. So far, anime studio Bones has been adapting two manga chapters for every episode, which is slightly faster-paced than the first season that averaged 1.5 chapters per episode.

The biggest exception is when there are many action-based manga panels. For example, when the UA heroes raided the League of Villains’ hideout to rescue Katsuki Bakugo the ratio of chapters to episodes changed to 3-to-1.

Note: This article was updated after My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 25 aired in Japan with additional analysis.

The third season covered the three story arcs of chapters 70 through 124. The fourth season covers the manga’s Shie Hassaikai story arc, the longest arc by far with 42 chapters in total. But the fourth season also covered the Remedial Course arc, which is only six chapters, in addition to the U.A. School Festival arc.

But the ending of the fourth season also dipped its toes down into the Pro Hero story arc in order to find a PLUS ULTRA finish.

Episode 1 of the fourth season opened with an original story that served as a recap of previous events. Otherwise, Episode 2 picked up the story with Chapter 125 of Volume 14 by introducing Sir Nighteye and the villain Overhaul. S4 EP 14 finished that story arc.

Episode 23: Let It Flow! School Festival! finished off the festival story arc, while Episode 24: Japanese Hero Billboard Chart began the Pro Hero arc. Episode 25: His Start is named after Chapter 190.

The fourth season ended in the Pro Hero arc by adapting only parts of Chapters 190 and 192. It’s a good stopping point for the fourth season since it has Endeavor fighting a powerful new villain and it features an emotional moment with Endeavor raising his fists.

However, My Hero Academia Season 4’s ending in the after-credits scene was a bit odd since it showed Deku having a nightmare without explaining the context of the situation. It did work well as a teaser for My Hero Academia Season 5, though.

While it sounds incredibly fast-paced to cover an entire story arc in only two episodes it does make sense since those 10 manga chapters are mostly action scenes. The anime didn’t finish the arc since the final three chapters of the Pro Hero arc would work better as the beginning of the My Hero Academia Season 5 anime.

The first season was 13 episodes long, but ever since then, the anime has stuck to the formula of 25 episodes per season. Therefore, the number of episodes for My Hero Academia Season 5 will likely be 25 episodes once again.

The fifth season will likely cover the story arcs that span Chapters 191 through 240. That means that Boku no Hero Academia S5 should pick up again by adapting Chapters 191 and 193 of the Pro Hero story arc. Since there is a small time skip, it would be a good starting point for My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 1.

Manga readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 21. Thankfully, the English translation of the book is already out.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising timeline set during the My Hero Academia Season 6 anime?

The anime series received a second film titled Boku no Hero Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes Rising- (read our review of the FUNimation English dub) that premiered in Japanese theaters on December 20, 2019. The My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date in U.S. and Canadian theaters occurred on February 26, 2020.

Oddly enough, the setting of the story of the Heroes Rising movie was significantly ahead of the My Hero Academia Season 5 anime in the overall timeline. In fact, Heroes Rising movie director Nagasaki Kenji has said, “If we take into consideration the timeline of Season 4, this movie takes place quite sometime after the current events in the anime.”

The movie revealed multiple techniques and special moves that Class 1-A develops during the Joint Training story arc in the middle of My Hero Academia Season 5. The relationship between Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo also progressed far beyond what’s been shown in the anime TV series.

But where exactly in the timeline does the movie take place? The film’s main villain Nine is briefly shown from the back in Chapter 222, so that cameo teased Heroes Rising all the way back in April 2019 when the chapter released in Weekly Shonen Jump.

In December 2019, Weekly Shonen Jump revealed the movie’s exact placement in the My Hero Academia timeline. The Cultural Festival arc takes place in the fall, while the Pro Hero, Joint Training, and Meta Liberation Army story arcs are set in the winter. Heroes Rising is set shortly after those events.

But that official info still doesn’t say the exact chapter. Villain Shigaraki’s appearance was also changed in the film, which doesn’t take place in the manga until the Paranormal Liberation Front mission in Chapters 239 and 240 (the end of the Meta Liberation Army arc).

The only major gap in the timeline is in Chapter 258 when Hawks and Twice discuss the events of a four-month-long time skip. Therefore, it’s possible the movie actually takes place during the events of My Hero Academia Season 6.

Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 release date confirmed for oddball premiere in 2021

On December 19, 2020, Shueisha, Weekly Shonen Jump, and Studio Bones officially confirmed that the Boku no Hero Academia Season 5 release date is on March 27, 2021.

The release date means My Hero Academia Season 5 will return to the usual schedule of airing new MHA seasons in the spring. But like Attack On Titan: The Final Season it’s a bit odd since it begins in an earlier cour, which means the number of episodes will be greater than usual.

Read: My Hero Academia Season 5 Preview (Plot Summary And Spoilers)

The production of My Hero Academia Season 5 was initially announced by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the premiere time frame was not specified until October 2020. As expected, the production of My Hero Academia Season 5 was also confirmed by the fourth season’s end card, but the exact time frame was not be announced until a later date.

Thankfully, the Boku no Hero Academia manga series provides enough source material for a quick turnaround by Studio Bones. Arguably, the manga is so far ahead that even My Hero Academia Season 6 is possible to create, already.

It’s possible that Boku no Hero Academia 5 was pushed back by how SARS-COV-2 coronavirus pandemic affected Studio Bones’ schedule.

Anime news leaker SpyTrue claimed in April 2020 that the My Hero Academia Season 5 release date would not be in 2020. When asked if that meant a winter or spring 2021 release, SpyTrue replied, “There is a low chance that it will [air] in spring, as well.”

SpyTrue was event hinting at one point that the fifth season could release in the second half of 2021. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait that long for the My Hero Academia Season 5 release date. Stay tuned!