My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 release date confirmed on FUNimation/Crunchyroll: My Hero Academia Episode 103 delayed [Preview Trailer]

My Hero Academia Episode 103 is in the middle of the manga’s Endeavor Agency story arc. Pic credit: Studio Bones

The My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 release date has been officially confirmed to be July 10, 2021.

Due to special Japanese TV programs planned for July 3, 2021, the My Hero Academia Episode 103 release date was postponed or delayed by a single week.

“Dear MHA Fans. There is no broadcast of “My Hero Academia” today. The next episode #103 broadcast will be on Saturday, July 10th. Please look forward to it until next week!” stated the official MHA Twitter account.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

READ: My Hero Academia manga ending soon? ‘Final Act’ begins in 2021

Animation studio Bones is producing My Hero Academia Season 5. Bones has multiple sub-studios labeled A through E. Studio C is led by producer Yoshihiro Oyabu, and it works exclusively on the Boku no Hero Academia anime series.

In 2021, the company also produced the original work SK8 The Infinity anime, an adaptation of the Vanitas no Carte manga, and the Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 3 movie. They also collaborated with Studio Orange of BEASTARS anime fame to make Netflix’s Godzilla: Singularity Point anime.

FUNimation’s My Hero Academia Episode 103 English dub release date

FUNimation has confirmed that the English subtitled simulcast of MHA Episode 103 is delayed by a week.

However, the English dubbing schedule will continue on a weekly basis without any delay. That means FUNimation’s My Hero Academia Episode 103 dub release date will not be delayed. The English dubbed version will now be two episodes behind rather than three episodes behind.

“Heads up, heroes! There will be no new simulcast episode of My Hero Academia Season 5 this week,” FUNimation tweeted. “Episode 15 will be available at the usual time on July 10. (Note: Episode 13’s English dub will still launch on Funimation this Saturday, as usual.)”

Crunchyroll’s My Hero Academia Episode 103 release date and time

Crunchyroll’s My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 release date is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Pacific Time – 2:30 AM PDT

Central Time – 4:30 AM CDT

Eastern Time – 5:30 AM EDT

British Time – 10:30 AM BST

European Time – 11:30 CEST

Philippine Time – 5:30 PM PHT

Korea Time – 6:30 PM KST

Australia Time – 7 PM ACST

Premium users will be streaming first. Free Crunchyroll users in select territories can start streaming My My Hero Academia Episode 103 on July 17, 2021.

My Hero Academia Episode 103 trailer preview and manga comparison

The title for My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 15 is “One Thing at a Time”. It’s named after Boku no Hero Academia manga Chapter 248.

The anime’s fifth season actually rearranged the story arcs from the manga. After Episode 100, the anime jumped to the Endeavor Agency story arc rather than focus on the Meta Liberation Arcy arc first.

It’s believed this change was made so the anime TV series could line up better with the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission movie, which is releasing in Summer 2021. The film’s plot takes place during the Endeavor Agency arc.

It’s expected that the fifth season will come back to the Meta Liberation Army arc and finish it all the way through Chapter 240. That means the My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV series will pick up the story again in manga Chapter 253.

The My Hero Academia Chapter 319 release date is set for July 11, 2021. The My Hero Academia manga’s ending is coming up relatively soon since the manga series entered the Final Act saga with Chapter 307.