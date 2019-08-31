My Hero Academia Season 4: Second trailer released gives new character details

Are you looking forward to the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia? A new second official trailer has been released via the official website for the hugely popular superhero anime.

This new teaser also showcases the new opening theme song called ‘Polaris’ by Blue Encount who previously provided the music for other anime series such as Banana Fish and Gintama. The new ending theme is ‘Kōkai no Uta’ (About a Voyage) by Sayuri who provided the music for ERASED and Golden Kamuy.

A new character has also been revealed for the new season. Eri is the granddaughter of the Shie Hassaikai’s boss and also the center of the mysterious quirk destroying drug. The character will be voiced by Seiran Kobayashi.

Additional characters and voice actors in this next season also include Shinichiro Miki as Sir Nighteye, Rie Murakawa as Bubble Girl, and Kazuyuki Okitsu is as Fat Gum.

The fourth season of the anime series will be premiering on October 12 on YTV and NTV in Japan on Saturdays at 5:30 PM. FunimationNOW will be streaming the season as it airs in Japan.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

My Hero Academia’s first thirteen-episode season first premiered in April of 2016. The animated feature film My Hero Academia: Two Heroes first opened in theatres in Japan last August and a second film titled Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- will release on December 20th later this year.

This anime is set in a world where people with superpowers known as Quirks are common. Young Izuku Midoriya dreams of one day becoming a hero despite not having any powers. Through a series of circumstances, he ends up inheriting the Quirk of his hero All Might and enters the U.A. High School to train and become a hero of the next generation.