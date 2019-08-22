My Hero Academia Season 4 poster revealed

Fans of My Hero Academia are super hyped for Season 4 of the hugely popular anime series and rightfully so. The upcoming season will be based on what many consider perhaps one of the best story arcs of the manga as the students of UA continue their training to become fully licensed heroes.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

To keep the excitement going, a new poster has been released via Twitter.

Yomiuri Television has released a new key visual for Boku No Hero Academia Season 4 with Deku, Bakugou, All Might, Todoroki, Kirishima, Ochako, Yaoyorozu, The Big 3, and Nighteye! The new season will air every Saturday at 5:30 starting October 12th! pic.twitter.com/sIfgyNW9WW — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 22, 2019

The first episode of the fourth season actually premiered last month during Anime Expo 2019 with Kaori Nazuka, who is the Japanese voice actor of Toru Hagakure, along with English voice actors David Matranga, who voices Shoto Todoroki, Patrick Seitz who voices Endeavor, and Ricco Fajardo who voices Mirio Togata.

The new poster showcases Deku, Bakugou, All Might, Todoroki, Kirishima, Ochako, Yaoyorozu, Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, Nejire Hado, and Nighteye. Along with this new poster, also be sure to check out the Season 4 trailer.

What can we expect in Season 4 of My Hero Academia? It will continue the “Shie Hassaikai” arc and will provide some serious storytelling for both heroes and villains. Especially for Deku as he starts his work study training as a hero.

As we can see from the tweet, the new season is set to air in Japan on Yomiuri Television on Saturdays at 5:30 PM starting October 12. The US release date has also been confirmed to be around October as well. Funimation has acquired the season for international streaming through their FunimationNow service.