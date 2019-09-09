My Hero Academia Season 4: New promo poster released

Are you looking forward to season four of My Hero Academia? In about a month the next season is set to drop and a new poster has been released by the official website for the series to get us hyped up.

JUST IN: Check out the BRAND NEW key visual for My Hero Academia Season 4!! #PLUSULTR4 pic.twitter.com/13jRQxOZp8 — Funimation 👹 (@FUNimation) September 7, 2019

Along with Izuku Midoriya and the returning cast, we also see new characters such as the Big Three, Sir Nighteye, Fat Gum, and Eri featured on the new one-sheet. This is a great addition to the recently released trailer, which showcases the new opening theme song entitled Polaris by Blue Encount, who also provided the music for other anime series such as Banana Fish and Gintama.

The new season will be covering the Hero Intern story arc, which began in the manga’s fourteen volume. One of the big story points of the new season will revolve around a mysterious quirk destroying drug.

Season 4 of My Hero Academia is set to premiere on October 12th on YTV and NTV in Japan on Saturdays at 5:30 PM. FunimationNOW will be streaming the season as it airs in Japan.

The series follows Izuku Midoriya as he works to become a hero despite not having any powers in a world where superpowers are commonplace. Through a series of circumstances, he inherits the power of his hero All Might and enters U.A. High School to become part of the next generation of heroes.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hīrō Akademia) is written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi and it first serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2014. The manga was adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones in 2016 and has gained quite a following.

The first animated film of the series was My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, which was released in 2018. The second film titled My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be released on December 20, 2019. There are also currently plans for a live-action feature film by Legendary Entertainment. The series has been licensed in English by VIZ Media and can be currently streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.