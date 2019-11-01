My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 4 release date delayed: TV break for Boku no Hero Academia Episode 67 English dub, sub announced by FUNimation

Anime fans eagerly awaiting the My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 4 release date will have to wait a little bit longer. FUNimation has confirmed that the episode, which is Boku no Hero Academia Episode 67 in the anime series, will be delayed.

Apparently, My Hero Academia S4 EP4 is being delayed thanks to the airing of the Rugby World Cup Finals in Japan. This delay impacts both the My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 4 English dub and the English sub that streams online from FUNimation’s site.

FUNimation announced that the My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 4 release date is now November 9, 2019.

“Heads up, everyone! This week’s My Hero Academia episode will be delayed. ” said the announcement on FUNimation’s official Twitter page. “Episode 67 will now be airing subbed and dubbed on November 9.”

The last time we watched My Hero Academia Season 4, Izuku Midoriya was trying to prove that he was worthy of joining up with Sir Nighteye. Deku was told by Miro to make Sir Nighteye laugh, but his facial impression of All Might caused Sir Nighteye to think the student was making fun of All Might, whom Sir Nighteye held in high esteem. Sir Nighteye even criticized the imitation of All Might’s face and then promptly dismissed Midoriya’s proposal to join his agency.

It’s only by fangasming All Might facts that Midoriya convinces Sir Nighteye to change his mind. Midoriya receives a second chance, but solely if the student manages to snatch the approval stamp from Sir Nighteye within three minutes. But Sir Nighteye has a quirk which gives him future foresight, so the task is not as easy as it seems.

My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 4 will begin to dive down further into the story of Overhaul and the yakuza villains. The Boku no Hero Academia anime is scheduled to have 25 episodes in total, so most expect that the finale, My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 25, will air in March 2020.