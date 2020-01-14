My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date in USA/Canada confirmed for February 2020 [English dub Trailer]

The My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising release date in the USA and Canadian movie theaters has finally been confirmed! FUNimation has announced that they will be screening the Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- film in over 1,000 theaters.

The release date for the second My Hero Academia movie is scheduled for February 26, 2020. Advance ticket sales will become available starting on January 31, 2020. Theater showings will include both the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising English dub and subtitles.

The FUNimation press release provides the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising story:

“Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens’ lives on the line, there’s no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they’re the island’s only hope.”

The first MHA movie was positioned in the overall timeline so it filled in a minor time gap in the anime series. The MHA: Heroes Rising anime movie is a bit different since it actually skips ahead of the anime broadcast.

In fact, in an interview, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie director Nagasaki Kenji flat out said, “If we take into consideration the timeline of Season 4, this movie takes place quite sometime after the current events in the anime.”

Considering that a hero named Hawks is being introduced, the film is probably positioned somewhere around the My Hero Academia Season 5 anime.

Boku no Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi has already warned anime fans that “there won’t be a third film. Probably.” Part of the reason is that he used one of his older ideas for the My Hero Academia manga’s ending when creating the script for the Heroes Rising movie.

“The movie is going to feature one element that I wanted to use in the final battle of the manga,” Horikoshi explained.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Movie Trailer The FUNimation trailer for the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The movie releases in the United States on February 26 with subtitles and English dub screenings. Advanced ticket sales start January 31. Posted by Monsters & Critics Anime on Saturday, January 11, 2020

Thankfully, that means the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is “going to blow the last one out of the water in a PLUS ULTRA way, so look forward to it!” Stay tuned.