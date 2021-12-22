Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 release date confirmed for Fall 2022

The Muv-Luv Alternative 2 anime TV series will continue the story that’s based on a visual novel. Pic credit: Studios Yumeta Company, Graphinica, and FLAGSHIP LINE

The Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 release date is confirmed for October 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

On December 22, 2021, anime news leaker Sugoi LITE claimed, “Muv-Luv Alternative TV Anime Season 2 in production.”

Shortly later, the announcement was made official with a Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 trailer that teased the anime sequel.



Watch this video on YouTube The Muv-Luve Alternative 2 trailer doesn’t give any spoilers

The exact Muv-Luv Alternative 2 release date will be announced by the official website at a later date.

The Muv-Luv Alternative anime is the third adaptation set in the Muv-Luv universe following the 2012 Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse and its prequel the 2016 Schwarzesmarken. The first two episodes were prescreened in September 2021, while the rest were streaming in Fall 2021.

The first season’s finale, Muv-Luv Alternative Episode 12, was released on December 23, 2021.

The 12 episodes will be released as two Blu-Ray/BD box volumes on January 28, 2022, and March 25, 2022, respectively. Volume 1 will include an original drama CD related to Muv-Luv EXTRA.

This article provides everything that is known about Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Is this really Muv-Luv Alternative Part 2?

In essence, the Muv-Luv Alternative sequel is similar to a split-cour anime season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Sometimes a split-cour will be labeled as a second part like Mushoku Tensei Part 2. Then you have odd cases like the 86 anime where the second part was officially relabeled as 86 Season 2 after initially being called Part 2 by official sources. Then there are odder cases like the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 being announced only for Netflix to label it as Komi Part 2.

Obviously, the way the anime industry labels its seasons can lead to confusion. When the Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 announcement was made, Sugoi LITE even joked, “Recently, Season 2 is the new Cour 2 in disguise.”

The visual for the Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 anime TV series released in December 2021 teased a 3D model of the XG-70 Susanoo. Pic credit: Studios Yumeta Company, Graphinica, and FLAGSHIP LINE

Muv-Luv Season 2 staff and OP/ED info

The Muv-Luv Alternative anime project is being produced in a collaboration between Japanese animation studios Yumeta Company, Graphinica, and FLAGSHIP LINE. Yumeta Company has worked with Studio Satelight on Cannon Busters. FLAGSHIP LINE is a relatively new company with only Muv-Luv to their credits so far.

Studio Graphinica is best known for its 3D work on Hellsing Ultimate, the 2017 Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, and the 2019 Hello World movie. In 2020, Graphinica collaborated with Studio A-1 Pictures in making The Warlords of Sigrdrifa anime. They also teamed up with Studio Trigger for SSSS.Gridman.

In the future, Studio Graphinica will be producing Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime. They’re also working with Yumeta Company on the Tokyo Mew Mew New anime and the Cue! anime.

The main staff making the Mus-Luv Alternative Season 2 anime hasn’t been announced yet. However, considering the quick turnaround time the main staff is likely to remain the same.

The first season of the anime TV series was helmed by director Yukio Nishimoto (Fairy Tail movie 1, Tsukiuta 2). Writer Tatsuhiko Urahata (Baki Hanma, Gate, Strike Witches) handled the series composition.

Aki Tsunaki (Voice of Fox) and Takuya Tani (One Room Season 3) were the character designers, while Hiroyuki Taiga (Elfen Lied, Accel World, Sakugan) was the animation director. Composer Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) created the music for both Muv-Luv Alternative and Schwarzesmarken.

The Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Muv-Luv Alternative OP “Rinne” was performed by V.W.P., while the ED “Tristar” was performed by Stereo Dive Foundation.

More details about the Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2 anime will be added to this story as they’re announced. Stay tuned!