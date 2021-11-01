Mushoku Tensei Season 3 release date: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 reportedly in early production

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is reportedly already in the works. Pic credit: Studio Bind

The Mushoku Tensei Season 3 anime will begin a major new chapter in Rudeus “Rudy” Greyrat’s life. But when will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu) Season 3 come out?

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 release date is way over the horizon considering that even the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 anime isn’t out yet, but anime news leakers are already claiming that a third season is in early production.

On May 5, 2021, anime news leaker Sugoi LITE claimed that both the second season and Mushoku Tensei Season 3 were already in the works.

“TV anime ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Seasons 2 & 3 are currently in production,” Sugoi LITE tweeted.

This info was not corroborated by a leaked image or a source. As such, this info should be treated as a rumor, although it’s a believable rumor based on other evidence (please see the release date predictions section below for more details).

The staff for the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 anime has not yet been announced.

The Mushoku Tensei anime was the debut project of a new animation company called Studio Bind. The company has no other major anime projects to its credit since the studio was literally formed in November 2018 by production company EGG FIRM and Studio White Fox to create the Mushoku Tensei anime, but Studio Bind also helped Studio VOLN with episodes 22 and 31 of the Karakuri Circus anime as a sub-contractor back in 2019.

Director Manabu Okamoto helmed the anime project for the first season. It was his second time being a lead director after the 2017 Gamers! anime. He’s also been an episode director for Akame ga Kill!, Darling in the FranXX, and Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World (see our story on Re:ZERO Season 3). The director was also credited for writing the series composition.

The original creator Rifujin na Magonote is also personally involved in the production. On his personal blog, he confirmed that he’s involved in writing the script, which explains why the anime adaptation has been so faithful to the original story.

Character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama is notable for having been the animation director on Darling in the FranXX. Composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Cautious Hero, GATE, Land of the Lustrous, Isekai Cheat Magician, No Game No Life: Zero) created the music.

The Mushoku Tensei Season 3 OP and ED haven’t been announced yet.

According to the official website’s Blu-Ray/DVD page, the first season was a split-cour anime season with a total of 23 episodes released as four disc volumes. Volume 1 (Episodes 1 – 5) went on sale on April 21, 2021, Volume 2 (Episodes 6 – 11) on June 23, 2021, Volume 3 (Episodes 12 – 17) on January 19, 2022, and Volume 4 (Episodes 18 – 23) on March 16, 2022.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

In this case, Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 finished the first part or cour on March 22, 2021. The first season’s second cour was delayed from July 2021 to October 2021. The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 finale, Mushoku Tensei Episode 23, was released in December 2021.

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Nor have the number of episodes or cours been announced. (This story will be updated once it’s announced.)

This article provides everything that is known about Mushoku Tensei Season 3 (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3/Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Mushoku Tensei English dub release date

The Mushoku Tensei anime was streaming on FUNimation, Hulu, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.) with English subtitles. FUNimation’s Mushoku Tensei English dubbing originally began on February 14, 2021.

Here is the FUNimation Mushoku Tensei dub cast:

Madeleine Morris as Rudeus Greyrat

Ben Phillips as Old Japanese Rudeus

Dani Chambers as Lilia

Jared Smith as Paul Greyrat

Michelle Rojas as Roxy Migurdia

Bryn Apprill as Zenith Greyrat

The FUNimation Mushoku Tensei Part 2 English dub release date was on October 31, 2021. The Mushoku Tensei Season 2 English dub release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Presumably, FUNimation’s Mushoku Tensei Season 3 English dub release date will be announced in the future after the TV show premieres with the original Japanese audio.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, EGG FIRM, Studio Bind, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a Mushoku Tensei 3 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

As previously mentioned, anime news leakers claimed that the third season had been secretly internally greenlit for early production back in May 2021. Sugoi LITE has a history of accurate leaks, including the news that the Spy x Family anime release date would be in 2022.

To put this Mushoku Tensei news leak in context, Sugoi LITE certainly knows the difference between a second cour and a second season, never mind Mushoku Tensei Season 3. What’s more, the second cour, or Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Part 2, was originally officially announced on March 21, 2021, so based on the timing of the anime leak there shouldn’t be any mistake.

The rumor is believable since the first season was immediately popular. Streaming revenue has long surpassed Blu-Ray/DVD sales in importance for financial success, but even then the first season’s first two BD volumes sold over 4,000 copies each in their respective first weeks.

As a comparison, Attack On Titan: The Final Season Volume 1 sold 3,108 copies (2,652 BD/456 DVD) in its first week in the same time frame. My Hero Academia Season 5 Volume 1 “only” sold 1,912 copies (1,198 BD/714 DVD) in its first week, which used to be considered a failure years ago yet the My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV series is already confirmed to be in production by a trailer.

In addition, production company EGG FIRM previously stated that “Studio Bind will use this work [Mushoku Tensei] as a launchpad for its full-scale animation production business.” EGG FIRM and White Fox created the new studio since they “needed a system that would allow us to move forward with the [Mushoku Tensei] project in a continuous, long-term, and systematic manner.”

Despite these plans, the anime project was delayed multiple times. The first season was supposed to premiere in 2020 but was pushed back to 2022. Then the second cour was delayed, as well.

Another reason to believe the rumor is that EGG FIRM CEO and Mushoku Tensei chief producer Nobuhiro Osawa is well known for overseeing long-running anime series. He’s been the Chief Producer for popular anime TV series like DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Sword Art Online, High School DxD, and No Guns Life.

Nobuhiro is confirmed to be working on multiple sequels. The DanMachi Season 4 release date is confirmed for 2022. The SAO: Progressive series is being turned into a movie series and the second film, Scherzo of Deep Night, is already confirmed for 2022. A Sword Art Online Season 4: Unital Ring anime TV series will likely happen in the future once the light novel series is completed.

Nobuhiro is likely planning for the long haul with Mushoku Tensei since anime productions are scheduled years in advance. It takes time to bring back together all the voice talent and the main animation staff since they’re usually all contractors unless certain are directly attached to the company. Once the first cour was confirmed to be successful with streaming revenue it made sense to begin the early production work internally so there won’t be any long, multi-year waits between seasons.

In the best-case scenario, the second season could already be planned for the second half of 2022. Therefore, the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 release date will be in 2023 at the earliest, although 2024 is possible if there are any more production delays caused by the COVID pandemic or any other unexpected production situations.

Mushoku Tensei manga/light novel series compared to the anime

If the Vinland Saga anime (which is confirmed for Vinland Saga Season 2) surprised audiences by having an entire first season be considered merely a prologue, then Mushoku Tensei’s author Rifujin na Magonote essentially said, “Hold my beer.” In fact, the entire Mushoku Tensei series is considered to be the prologue in the overall Six-Sided Universe franchise.

Without getting into major spoilers, Rudeus’s story is a prologue to a different character whose narrative point of view occurs near the ending of the series. The current story hasn’t even shown off God/Divine tier magic yet, but it’s uncertain when Magonote will return to the world of Mushoku Tensei.

In 2021, Maganote confirmed that he was busy working on Orc Eroica (Orc Hero Story) light novel series. Yen Press released the first volume on November 23, 2021.

Like many isekai anime, the story began life as a Mushoku Tensei web novel series that was self-published on Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become a Novelist) from November 2012 through April 2015. The 264 chapters were divided by the creator into 25 volumes (24 if you exclude the Volume 20.5 intermission).

Mushoku Tensei: Redundancy is a series of 9 side stories that take place after the web novel Volume 23 in the timeline. One of the Redundancy chapters, The Moment Aisha Greyrat Stopped Being a Maid, was deleted by the author due to its highly controversial themes, but it’s still considered memorable since the story events caused Rudy to tell his family about his reincarnation for the first time.

The second set of 5 side stories called Jobless Oblige were released in 2016. Chronologically, Jobless Oblige takes place in-between the final two volumes of Redundancy and focuses on a character named Sieghart Saladin Greyrat.

Starting in April 2014, Kadokawa began publishing the Mushoku Tensei light novel adaptation under Media Factory’s MF Books imprint. The book art illustrator is Pixiv user ShiroTaka.

Even as a web novel, the work was often the most popular on Syosetu’s rankings. By October 2019 the light novel/manga series was a huge hit, selling over 4 million copies in total. By late January 2021, there were over 5.6 million copies in circulation, and by August 2021 the series was up to 8.5 million copies in circulation.

The light novels are up to Mushoku Tensei Volume 25 as of September 25, 2021. Volume 25 continued adapting web novel Volume 23, which means that the conclusion chapter will be adapted by Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 or 27 in 2022.

In May 2014, Magonote began working with illustrator Yuka Fujikawa to serialize the Mushoku Tensei manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Flapper. As of November 22, 2021, the manga was up to Volume 16: Chapter 76 (which corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 9).

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation of the light novel and manga. As of November 18, 2021, the English books will be up to light novel Volume 14 (adaptation of web novel Volume 15), while the English manga was up to Volume 14 by February 1, 2022.

The light novel series was up to Mushoku Tensei Volume 25 when the anime’s first season was released in 2021. Pic credit: ShiroTaka

Anime fans have been holding up the Mushoku Tensei anime as an example of how to remain true to the intent and themes of the source material. While not as well-done as the 86 anime adaptation, the Mushoku Tensei anime has certainly set the standard for adapting an isekai light novel series correctly.

That’s not to say that everything was adapted since this is a fairly dense light novel series we’re talking about. Choosing which backstories and worldbuilding to keep in an anime is a balancing act. Studio Bind has proven to be an adept tightrope walker since the condensed dialogue and narrative still manages to hit all the right plot beats without the audience realizing that they’re missing many scenes.

The pacing of Part 1 started off by adapting Volume 1 with 4 episodes. Mushoku Tensei Episodes 5 through 8 then covered Volume 2.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 finished with Volume 3, which had Rudy and Eris facing off against the supposedly murderous demon race the Superd after being teleported to an unfamiliar land by the Mana Calamity. They quickly realize that the black-and-white Ruijerd Superdia may have issues when it comes to intellectualizing morality, but it appears the Superd were duped in the war.

In October 2021, Mushoku Tensei Part 2 resumed the story of light novel Volume 4 (manga Volume 6) in Episodes 12 through 16. Mushoku Tensei Episode 16 finished Volume 4 and the first three chapters of Volume 5.

It’s predicted that the first season’s finale, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Episode 23, will find a stopping point that corresponds to the ending of light novel/web novel Volume 6. For manga readers, that’s the ending of manga Volume 10: Chapter 51.

For anime fans who want to read ahead of the anime’s first season, you should start with light novel Volume 7. Keep in mind that light novel Volume 7 is a light novel-only story that fills in the time skip between web novel Volumes 6 and 7.

Manga readers can jump to Volume 11: Chapter 52, which adapts parts of light novel Volumes 6 before continuing into Volume 8. The manga does not adapt the events of light novel Volume 7 until manga Volume 14: Chapter 64.5. Alternatively, manga readers should read light novel Volume 7 before resuming in the manga.

Assuming that the anime’s second season continues adapting three books for every cour, it’s predicted that Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 7. It’s expected that the second season’s first cour will finish in the Ronoa Magic University story arc of Volume 9.

If the second season has two cours once again, It’s possible that Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 will adapt Volumes 10, 11, and 12. At the same time, the best stopping point for a single-cour second season is Volume 9 since the next three books shift the narrative to a new focus in Rudy’s life.

That should mean that Mushoku Tensei Season 3 will be a single-cour anime. English-only readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump to light novel Volumes 10 through 12, which corresponds to web novel Volumes 10 through 13. Manga readers can pick up the story in manga Volume 17.

Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 3 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before the second season was streaming and will be updated with additional Mushoku Tensei Season 3 anime spoilers over time. In the meantime, here is the official book summary for light novel Volume 10.

“A new chapter of Rudeus’ life beckons as he throws himself into his research, house-hunting, and planning a wedding. But then an unexpected letter, bearing shocking news, arrives to interrupt the young couple’s domestic dreams. It seems the past still isn’t done with Rudeus, and neither is a certain mysterious white-masked girl!”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!