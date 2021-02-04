The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 anime will be based on the almost-finished Mushoku Tensei Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu light novel series. Pic credit: ShiroTaka

The Mushoku Tensei Season 2 anime will have Rudy (Rudeus Greyrat) finally attending school at the Ranoa University of Magic. But when will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu) Season 2 come out?

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date may be on the horizon, but the wait for the second season won’t be too bad since new Mushoku Tensei Part 2 episodes are coming up fast in 2021.

It has already been confirmed by the official website’s Blu-Ray/DVD page that the first season is a total of 23 episodes released as four disc volumes. It’s also been confirmed that the first season will be a split-cour anime.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 will finish the first part or cour on March 22, 2021. The Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 release date is scheduled for July 2021, the Summer 2021 anime season. The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 finale, Mushoku Tensei Episode 12, released in September 2021.

The first season of the Mushoku Tensei anime series set a new high bar for animations in an isekai series, arguably beating its competitors like TenSura: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and So I’m a Spider, So What? Even more impressive, the Mushoku Tensei anime is the debut project of a new animation company called Studio Bind.

In fact, the new studio was literally formed in order to create this anime. That’s not to say they haven’t worked on other anime at all. Studio Bind also helped Studio VOLN with episodes 22 and 31 of the Karakuri Circus anime.

The staff for the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 anime has not yet been announced.

For the first season, director Manabu Okamoto helmed the project. It’s his second time being a lead director after the 2017 Gamers! anime. He’s also been an episode director for Akame ga Kill!, Darling in the FranXX, and Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World (see our story on Re:ZERO Season 3). The director is also credited for writing the series composition.

The original creator Rifujin na Magonote is also personally involved in the production. On his personal blog, he’s mentioned that he’s involved in writing the script, which explains why the anime adaptation has been so faithful to the original story.

Character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama is notable for having been the animation director on Darling in the FranXX. Composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Cautious Hero, GATE, Land of the Lustrous, Isekai Cheat Magician, No Game No Life: Zero) created the music.

The Mushoku Tensei OP (opening) theme song music “The Traveler’s Song (Tabibito no Uta)” and ED (ending) “Only (Onri)” was written, produced, and sung by Yuiko Oohara. The Mushoku Tensei Part 2 OP and ED haven’t been announced yet.

The Mushoku Tensei Season 2 OP and ED haven’t been announced yet.

The Mushoku Tensei anime is streaming on FUNimation, Hulu, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.) with English subtitles. A FUNimation Mushoku Tensei English dub hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season’s finale, Mushoku Tensei Episode 23, released in September 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Mushoku Tensei Season 2 (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2/Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, EGG FIRM, Studio Bind, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Mushoku Tensei sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The chances of a Mushoku Tensei Season 2 announcement taking place in September 2021 seems high. Reviews from both critics and anime fans have been good. The anime has often topped the charts in Japanese TV rankings.

The Mushoku Tensei Blu-Ray/DVD sales number in Japan will give us a better idea of the popularity. Volume 1 goes on sale on April 21, 2021.

But it’s the streaming revenue that’s the deciding factor. And on that front the anime is popular.

It stands to reason that Studio Bind would also create Mushoku Tensei Season 2. One huge factor is that Studio Bind’s schedule is (apparently) wide open when it comes to projects where they are the lead animation studio although, like most studios, they’ll take on side work in addition to other projects.

As previously mentioned, the company was formed to create Mushoku Tensei, but that’s not their sole purpose for existing. In an official document released in October 2019 by production company EGG FIRM, it is stated that “Studio Bind will use this work [Mushoku Tensei] as a launchpad for its full-scale animation production business.”

Based on this document’s wording, at one time EGG FIRM may have considered having the Mushoku Tensei anime created by Studio White Fox, which is best known for producing Goblin Slayer, Re:ZERO, Steins;Gate, The Devil Is A Part-Timer, and Akame ga Kill! But White Fox will be busy working on the Goblin Slayer Season 2 anime TV series (and Re:ZERO Season 3 has already been teased by its producer) so EGG FIRM decided to create a separate studio.

“In order to make this work into an anime, we decided that we needed a system that would allow us to move forward with the project in a continuous, long-term, and systematic manner. By setting up a separate studio from the existing WHITE FOX studio, we will be able to concentrate more on the production of Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu,” the document stated. “Studio Bind will be able to deliver superior works to the world by combining the know-how cultivated by the companies involved. Studio Bind will continue to contribute to the animation field.”

What jumps out is that they specifically state that the overall anime project is intended to be produced in a “continuous, long-term, and systematic manner.” While that’s hardly a confirmation of Mushoku Tensei Season 2, it would make sense for the company to be prepared for that eventuality based on their history.

It’s possible that EGG FIRM is looking to Re:ZERO as an example of how to handle Mushoku Tensei Season 2. The reason that Re:ZERO Season 2 took so long to come out was that the first season’s huge success was a surprise even to the producers and thus a quick turnaround wasn’t planned out in advance. Although early pre-production began years before the Re:ZERO sequel was publicly announced it still took years of planning to bring all the necessary people back together.

Another factor to consider is that the main staff are all contractors who will jump from studio to studio for each project. Anime productions are scheduled years in advance. Unless Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 was planned out in advance, which would be highly unusual in addition to a second cour, the wait time could be years.

Therefore, in the best-case scenario, the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 release date will be in 2022 at the earliest, although 2023 is more likely.

Mushoku Tensei producer Nobuhiro Osawa reveals how the anime made a studio in an interview

Japanese company EGG FIRM is responsible for the production. Nobuhiro Osawa is EGG FIRM’s CEO and the Chief Producer for the Mushoku Tensei anime series. He’s best known for being the Chief Producer for popular anime TV series like DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Sword Art Online, High School DxD, and No Guns Life.

Some of these anime have been long-running in comparison to the average anime. For example, the DanMachi Season 4 release date is confirmed for 2022, the SAO: Progressive series is being turned into a movie series, and Sword Art Online Season 4: Unital Ring will likely happen in the future.

In a Mantan Web interview, Nobuhiro says he had never heard about the book series until about four years ago when Ken Kaneda, the editor in chief of Japanese publisher MF Books, gave him a copy. He immediately read up all the way to Volume 12 and then decided he wanted to make it an anime.

“It was very interesting. I thought this was a great drama in a fantasy world,” Nobuhiro said. “The original story is a very solid story, and it is as long as a major TV drama. So as a producer, I started by creating a production system that would allow me to visualize it as an animation. After much deliberation, I ended up building a new production studio for this work (laughs). I knew it would be a tough road, but actually, it was very difficult. Studio Bind producer Hisaya Otomo and director Manabu Okamoto assembled a solid staff, and the quality of the direction, drawing, art, and photography is a testament to the dedication of the staff.”

Creating the anime project was “very difficult” due to the “slapdash establishment of the new studio and the influence of COVID-19”. Originally, the anime was supposed to premiere in 2020 and at times Nobuhiro felt the “first episode would never be completed”.

It should be noted that some on social media have claimed this interview reveals that Mushoku Tensei is already planned to be a long-running anime adaptation of the light novel series like SAO or DanMachi. Nobuhiro never directly states anything to this effect.

Mushoku Tensei light novels’ ending in 2021 merely finishes… the prologue?!

Like many isekai anime, the story began life as a Mushoku Tensei web novel series that was self-published on Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become a Novelist) by author Rifujin na Magonote from November 2012 through April 2015. The 264 chapters were divided by the creator into 25 volumes (24 if you exclude the Volume 20.5 intermission).

Mushoku Tensei: Redundancy is a series of 9 side stories that take place after web novel Volume 23 in the timeline. One of the Redundancy chapters, The Moment Aisha Greyrat Stopped Being a Maid, was deleted by the author due to its highly controversial themes, but it’s still considered memorable since the story events caused Rudy to tell his family about his reincarnation for the first time.

The second set of 5 side stories called Jobless Oblige were released in 2016. Chronologically, Jobless Oblige takes place in-between the final two volumes of Redundancy and focuses on a character named Sieghart Saladin Greyrat.

Starting in April 2014, Kadokawa began publishing the Mushoku Tensei light novel adaptation under Media Factory’s MF Books imprint. The book art illustrator is Pixiv user ShiroTaka.

The light novels are up to Mushoku Tensei Volume 24 as of December 25, 2020. Mushoku Tensei Volume 25 is expected to finish adapting web novel Volume 23, which means that the final ending chapter will be adapted by Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 in 2021.

In May 2014, Magonote began working with illustrator Yuka Fujikawa to serialize the Mushoku Tensei manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Flapper. As of January 21, 2021, the manga was up to Volume 14: Chapter 68.5 (which corresponds to light novel Volume 9).

Even as a web novel, the work was often the most popular on Syosetu’s rankings. By October 2019 the light novel/manga series was a huge hit, selling over 4 million copies in total. By late January 2021, there were over 5.6 million copies in circulation.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation of the light novel and manga. As of June 1, 2021, the English books will be up to light novel Volume 11, while the English manga was up to Volume 12 by February 16, 2021.

The Japanese title can be literally translated into English as Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World.

Rudeus Greyrat is all grown up on the cover of Mushoku Tensei Volume 24. Pic credit: ShiroTaka

If the Vinland Saga anime surprised audiences by having an entire first season be considered merely a prologue, then Mushoku Tensei’s author essentially said, “Hold my beer.” In fact, all 26 light novels of the entire Mushoku Tensei book series is considered to be a prologue in the overall Six-Sided Universe franchise.

Without getting into major spoilers, Rudeus’s story is a prologue to a different character whose narrative point of view occurs near the ending of the series. The current story hasn’t even shown off God/Divine tier magic yet.

Mushoku Tensei sequel waits on Orc Hero web novel and author’s health problems

On January 15, 2021, Magonote wrote about his plans for the future of the Six-Sided Universe series. While the web novel’s ending foreshadowed a sequel years ago, Magonote has not started on the Mushoku Tensei sequel. Unfortunately, his progress has been held up by health problems.

“I’m sorry to keep you waiting, but while I’ve been working hard on the anime,” Magonote wrote. “My shoulders and neck have been in a bad way, and it’s affecting my eyes, as well. It’s becoming difficult to continue writing. I’ve been going to the hospital. I’m on medication and compresses.”

The prolific writer has also been busy working on unrelated projects. Since January 2019 he’s been working on the Orc Hero web novel, a story about a virgin orc hero named Bash going on an adventure to find a wife. Once he wraps up work on the Mushoku Tensei light novel series in addition to working on the anime, he plans on finishing Orc Hero, and then he’ll focus on healing his shoulders, neck, and eyes.

Only once that checklist is completed will he turn his attention to writing the Mushoku Tensei sequel set in the Six-Side Universe. He also laments that his workload could double if an Orc Hero anime project happens. In the meantime, at least anime fans can feel assured that there is plenty of source material for creating Mushoku Tensei Season 2, 3, and 4.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation manga/light novels compared to the anime

Many light novel fans are happy when an anime adaptation stays true to the story rather than diverting into anime original territory. In this case, the original creator Maganote is personally involved in creating the anime episodes.

“I provided some help with the script, and to be honest, I don’t know if it turned out to be a good thing or if it would have been better if I hadn’t interfered at all. But at least for episodes 1 and 2, I think it turned out to be perfect for fans of the original story,” Maganote wrote.

Studio Bind’s director, who is also the writer, made the wise decision to make the anime a character-driven story where the past-life trauma of Rudy is juxtaposed against his new fantasy life.

The original creator noted on Twitter that “[o]ne of the concepts of the original work is that even though you’ve been reincarnated into another world, you’ll end up suffering from the same problems as in the previous world (mainly when it comes to human relationships). I want people who are thinking, ‘He’s going to start life over when he reincarnates, right? Ouch, that’s too harsh,’ to keep watching the anime.”

Such a focus evokes emotions from the audiences, even if they do find Rudy currently hard to like based on his perverted mindset. The author reminds everyone that it’s the same in the books.

Speaking to people who can’t accept how the protagonist remains a pervert even after reincarnating, the author points out that Rudy did not have loads of regrets about being a pervert in his previous life. That’s why Rudy doesn’t have a moment of self-realization and declare, “I’m going to live life seriously! That also means stop being a perv!”

Maganote says that Rudy was reborn as a baby he was 100 percent perv and 0 percent serious. Even when Rudy decides to “live life seriously” he’s only 80 percent serious and still 20 percent perv. Since the anime doesn’t depict that exact moment of change, the author believes that perv ratio feels bigger compared to the original work.

Over the course of the first several episodes, Rudy’s appreciation of the world also changes. At first, he almost regarded other living beings as if they were video game characters, but as he lived his new life he became aware of people as living their own lives so he began to take into account their feelings with his actions.

“However, his fundamental nature as a perv won’t change,” Maganote tweeted. “So if you’re one of those people who think that being a pervert in and of itself is bad, I hope you don’t sweat it too much!”

The context of Rudy being a creepy kid toward his master Roxy Migurdia should also be explained, especially in the hallway scene. Although Roxy appears to be a teen she is technically 41 years old as of Episode 4 due to being part of a magical race called the Migurd, who age slowly in comparison to humans. The anime does reveal her demon heritage but doesn’t explain that the Migurd’s do not lose their childish features until after age 150.

In regards to Paul cheating on his wife Zenith with the maid Lilia in Episode 4, Maganote provided context that explained the situation more clearly. It turns out Paul didn’t have the same religious beliefs as his wife in regards to monogamy, but he also broke his promise made when marrying her.

“Monogamy is a system that is revered only in the religion of Millis in this world. Otherwise, it is rather permissible to have multiple wives. Some races practice polygamy, while others don’t. Zenith is a devout believer in that religion, not Paul. … But Paul had an understanding of her religion, and I think he said many times, ‘I love you only.’ In other words, Zenith was a broken promise to Paul. That’s unforgivable, isn’t it? … The background of a world with different ethics and common sense, the remorse of the people involved and their willingness to leave the decision to Zenith, and Rudy’s words all combined to create a place for Zenith’s emotions. That’s why Zenith was able to make that choice. If this had been a modern society, I’m sure Zenith would have made a different choice.”

Spoilers: And, as might be guessed, Mushoku Tensei will turn into an isekai harem story.

Regardless of Rudy’s likability, or lack thereof, the studio’s directorial approach is a welcome relief from the isekai tropes that have been hashed out by the many, many isekai anime released in recent years. Many of the character’s actions and motivations may be deplorable, but it’s the well-constructed characterization that moves the story forward.

Now the overall pacing of the adaptation is similar to other anime. This isn’t the Cautious Hero anime, which created an entire first season out of only two light novel books. (Arguably, Cautious Hero was an exception to the rule since the best stopping in the story just happened to be the ending of Volume 2. Cautious Hero Season 2 would likely adapt more books.)

The fact that the original author felt compelled to provide context for the anime on Twitter just highlights how the anime studio was forced to condense content at the expense of worldbuilding. This is inevitable considering the time constraints of the episodic TV format, but the studio attempted to give moments the proper weight by skipping the usual OP and ED for extra time.

In stark contrast to many other anime, the OP music sequences were seamlessly interwoven with story events where Rudy wandered through wonderfully animated scenery.

Still, there were many important details that were skipped entirely. For example, Lilia was once a guards-maid for Asura’s concubines. When her leg was permanently damaged in a battle against an assassin the kingdom sacked her without hesitation. Fearing that she would become a political target, Lilia sought work in an extremely rural village and that’s when fate reunited her with Paul Greyrat, a man whom she originally met while learning swordsmanship in her youth.

Choosing which backstory and worldbuilding to keep in an anime is a balancing act. Animating Lilia’s history would have taken an episode at the expense of other important scenes. Still, at least you have an idea of what you’re missing by only watching the anime.

It’s predicted that Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 7. Pic credit: ShiroTaka

The pacing of Part 1 started off by adapting Volume 1 with 4 episodes. Mushoku Tensei Episode 5 picked up the story again in Volume 2. Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 should finish with Volume 3, which had Rudy and Eris facing off against the murderous demon race the Superd after being teleported to an unfamiliar land by the Mana Calamity.

In July 2021, Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 (Part 2) will resume with Volume 4, which features the demon empress Kishirika Kishirisu. There will also be family squabbles in Millishion, capital of the Holy Country of Millis.

All in all, it’s predicted that the finale, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Episode 23, will find a stopping point that corresponds to the ending of light novel/web novel Volume 6. For manga readers, that’s the ending of manga Volume 10: Chapter 51.

For anime fans who want to read ahead of the anime, you should start with light novel Volume 7. Keep in mind that light novel Volume 7 is a light novel-only story that fills in the time skip between web novel Volumes 6 and 7.

For web novel readers, the anime’s ending corresponds to web novel Volume 6. So, it’s best to read light novel Volume 7 before resuming the web novel.

Manga readers can jump to Volume 11: Chapter 52, which adapts parts of light novel Volumes 6 before continuing into Volume 8. The manga does not adapt the events of light novel Volume 7 until manga Volume 14: Chapter 64.5. Alternatively, manga readers should read light novel Volume 7 before resuming in the manga. Pic credit: Yuka Fujikawa

Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before Mushoku Tensei Episode 23 was streaming and will be updated. These spoilers assume that Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 7.

After the events of the Mana Calamity, Rudeus and Eris traveled together through the Demon and Milis Continent. After surviving many dangers, including an encounter with the Dragon God Orsted, they managed to come back to Rudeus’s home in Fittoa.

There, Eris seduced Rudy and they had their first night together. All seems well in the world, but the next morning Rudy awakens to discover that Erise has left him without saying a word! Instead, she left him a message saying they were not suited for each other.

Brokenhearted, Rudeus entered a state of depression where even his pride as a man was harmed and he’s rendered impotent. Traveling alone to the northern part of the Central Continent, the depressed magician travels to the city of Rosenburg in search of his mother, Zenith.

To help his search, Rudy decides to become famous as the adventurer Rudeus of Quagmire in hopes that his missing mother might hear the name. In order to pull this off, he gambles everything by accepting an A-rank job all by himself.

Two years pass and Rudy finally gets a clue for Zenith’s location from Elinalise Dragonroad, a friend of his old magic tutor Roxy. Then a letter comes out of the blue offering an unexpected invitation to enroll at the Ranoa University of Magic.

The white-haired Fitts is the personal bodyguard of Princess Ariel, whom she is has protected against countless assassination attempts. The cold knight is known for her silence and she’s considered a genius since can do incantations without speaking. Pic credit: ShiroTaka

At the school, Rudy must deal with his eccentric classmates Rinia Dedorudia, Pursena Adorudia, Cliff Grimoire, and Silent Fitts. He even has a duel with a demon lord!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!