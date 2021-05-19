Mushoku Tensei Part 2 release date delayed to October 2021 based on new key visual

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 release date has been delayed to October 2021. Pic credit: Studio Bind

The Mushoku Tensei Part 2 release date has officially been confirmed to be in October 2021, the Fall 2021 anime season.

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 release date was originally planned for the summer of July 2021. The cause of the delay was blamed on “various circumstances.”

“Due to various circumstances, the second season [cour] of Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu, which was scheduled to start airing in July 2021, has been postponed and changed to start airing in October 2021,” stated the official website. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our customers who have been looking forward to the broadcast of the second season [cour] of the TV anime and the release of the products. We thank you for your understanding.”

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Mushoku Tensei Part 2 is the second cour of the first season of the anime TV series. The first season is being released as a split-cour anime.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

The second cour will start up with Mushoku Tensei Episode 12. The first season will have a total of 23 episodes released as four Blu-Ray/DVD volumes.

This key visual shows that the Mushoku Tensei Part 2 release date has been delayed. Pic credit: Studio Bind

When the delay announcement was made, a new key visual for Mushoku Tensei Part 2 was released. Animator Ryo Imamura provided an explanation for what was being depicted.

“It’s an image of the road to Wenport, the old stories of the veteran warrior Ruijerd, and even the animals (Eris and the continental lizard are asleep after a hard day’s work),” the animator tweeted.

Why was the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Episode 12 release date delayed?

Although animation Studio Bind states that there were “various circumstances” that caused the delay, it’s unknown exactly why the Mushoku Tensei production was delayed. It’s possible the delay is linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Japan in multiple waves and caused repeating health emergencies in the Tokyo area during the first half of 2021.

But it’s also possible the decision was made in order to give animators more time in their production schedule to keep the animation quality high.

Whatever the case may be, the anime has been a success. In fact, anime news leakers are already claiming that the anime is following in the footsteps of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 by having both Mushoku Tensei Season 2 and Season 3 planned out.

Mushoku Tensei Blu-Ray/DVD release date also delayed

The Mushoku Tensei Blu-Ray/DVD schedule will also be impacted by delays.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Blu-Ray Volume 3 (Episodes 12 – 17) is being delayed from October 20 to January 19, 2022.

Volume 4 (Episodes 18 – 23) is being delayed from December 22 to March 16, 2022.