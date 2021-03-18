Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 release date: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 confirmed for Summer 2021

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Episode 12 will continue the story in Summer 2021. Pic credit: Studio Bind

The Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 release date has been officially confirmed for July 2021, the Summer 2021 anime season. Rather than Mushoku Tensei Season 2, the new episodes will be released as Mushoku Tensei Part 2, which means the anime’s first season has two cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 is considered to be a split-cour anime. A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

The Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 release date is scheduled for March 22, 2021. The anime will then take a broadcasting break until the Mushoku Tensei Part 2 release date in July 2021. Thus, the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 finale, Mushoku Tensei Episode 23, releases in September 2021.

The Mushoku Tensei Part 2 OP (opening) theme song music and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

The Mushoku Tensei anime is streaming on Hulu, FUNimation Now, and Netflix Japan (but not Netflix U.S.). FUNimation’s Mushoku Tensei English dub released starting on February 14, 2021, so it was behind the English subtitles version.

The Mushoku Tensei Blu-Ray/DVD for episodes 12 through 17 is releasing in Japan on October 20, 2021. Episode 18 through 23 release on December 22, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Mushoku Tensei Part 2 (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2/Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Episode 12 compared to the light novels/manga

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Mushoku Tensei light novels by author Rifujin na Magonote. The books are based on a self-published web novel series that’s completed and it’s expected that the final ending chapter will be adapted by Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 in 2021.

In May 2014, Magonote began working with illustrator Yuka Fujikawa to serialize the Mushoku Tensei manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Flapper. As of January 21, 2021, the manga was up to Volume 14: Chapter 68.5 (which corresponds to light novel Volume 9).

In early 2021, the author wrote in his blog that he intended on writing a Mushoku Tensei sequel, but first he wanted to wrap up the Orc Hero web novel and then focus on healing his health problems.

The anime has been adapting each light novel with an average of four episodes. Thus, it’s expected that Mushoku Tensei Episode 12 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 4 (or manga Volume 6).

The anime’s first cour briefly introduced demon girl Kishirka Kishirisu. In Mushoku Tensei Part 2, she will play a larger role. Pic credit: Yuka Fujikawa

Mushoku Tensei Part 2 anime story summary

Magical calamity has sent Rudeus to the opposite end of the world! But the journey itself is not without its own excitement.

Meanwhile, Roxy is traveling to the Demon Continent in hopes of tracking Rudeus down.

On the way to his hometown, Rudy comes to the aid of a rather scantily-clad young girl, one Kishirka Kishirisu. The supposed Great Empress of the Demon Realm has recently been reborn and is starving, seeming more like a beggar than a powerful ruler. In return for his aid, the girl offers to grant him a wish, anything that he wants.

Not realizing that he was speaking to the real Kishirika, Rudeus takes her suggestion that he be granted a demon eye, the Foresight Eye that allows him to see possible outcomes in the future. The ability he receives is certainly powerful and Rudeus soon finds himself getting glimpses into the future–but even a fancy new power can’t keep him out of trouble!

Unfortunately, anime fans will need to wait until the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!