Mr. Love Queen’s Choice Season 2 release date: Koi to Producer EVOL x LOVE (Love and Producer) Season 2 likely

The Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 anime could continue the story from the Otome romance game and finish the final story arc. But when will Love and Producer Season 2 (Koi to Producer: EVOL x LOVE Season 2) come out?

The anime project is being produced by animation studio MAPPA, which has been on quite the roll in 2020. They animated some of the best anime of the year, including Netflix’s Dorohedoro anime and Crunchyroll’s The God of High School anime.

Up next, they’re working on Attack On Titan Season 4 (replacing WIT Studio), Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuri!!! on Ice movie, and Zombieland Saga Season 2 (Zombieland Saga Revenge). Anime fans are also holding out hope for The God of High School Season 2 and Vinland Saga Season 2.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The first season of the Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice anime was helmed by director Munehisa Sakai, who has also directed Zombieland Saga, the Sailor Moon Crystal anime, and over 100 episodes of the One Piece TV anime.

Artist Jinshichi Yamaguchi (Chief Animation director for 2 episodes on Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is the character designer. Writer Kiyoko Yoshimura (The God of Highschool, Last Exile, Garo: Vanishing Line) is writing the scripts.

For the first season, the Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice opening (OP) theme song music was “Dark Gray Dawn” as performed by Yutaro Miura, while the ending (ED) was “Snow That Flies Down” by Maioritekita Yuki.

The Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

Read More Totally kawaii Nezuko from Demon Slayer Nendoroid

The first season was streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The finale, Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Episode 12, will be streaming on September 30, 2020.

This article provides everything that is known about Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 (Koi to Producer: EVOL x LOVE Season 2/Love and Producer Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice game’s story is enough for the anime’s second season

The anime is based on the Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice game by Chinese developer Papergames and published by ELEX. The Chinese title directly translates as Love and Producer. It’s also localized in some countries with the title Mr. Love: Dream Date.

The Android and iPhone Otome game has players assume the role of the producer heroine and they can choose from multiple romance paths.

The biggest difference from the game is that the main character is given the name Watashi whereas in the game she was unnamed. She also didn’t have a voice actress in the game.

The game has a Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice English dub whereas so far nothing has been announced for the anime adaptation. The Japanese voice actors for the game reprised their roles for the anime adaptation.

Watashi (I)

Japanese: Hisako Kanemoto

Victor (Zen)

Chinese: Wu Lei

English: Benjamin Diskin

Japanese: Tomokazu Sugita

Kiro (Kira)

Chinese: Bian Jiang

English: Sean Chiplock

Japanese: Tetsuya Kakihara

Gavin (Haku)

Chinese: Zhang Jie

English: Joe Zieja

Japanese: Yūki Ono

Lucien (Simon)

Chinese: Xia Lei

English: Bill Rogers

Japanese: Daisuke Hirakawa

The game’s story has 24 chapters divided into five major story arcs. The first 10 chapters launched with the game, but then new story arcs released over time.

The Darkest Hour: Chapters 11-14 released on August 3, 2019

End of the Abyss: Chapters 15-18 released on November 17, 2019

Daybreak: Chapters 19-21 released on March 1, 2020

Infinite Future: Chapters 22-24 released on March 1, 2020

There was a major tonal shift since the prologue chapters were focused on light romance whereas the later arcs became a rather dark science fiction adventure focused more on suspense.

Ahead of the anime’s release, it was announced that the 12 episodes would be divided into four story arcs that are 3 episodes each. The mini-arcs were labeled as Encounter, First Bloom, Awakening, and Bonds.

The anime’s story has made a variety of changes to the game. Abandoning any pretense of being a slice-of-life story upfront, many dialogue lines were changed to focus more on the Evolver mystery from the get-go.

The main male characters were introduced quickly in the anime but less emphasis was put on the romance side of the story. However, the anime made certain to adapt important scenes that were originally unlocked through side quests in the game.

The story pacing is very fast in comparison to the game so that means the anime was forced to skip fun scenes like Kiro in a bear suit and a visit to an orphanage. The first two episodes were based on the first two game chapters but then Episode 3 covered Chapter 4 and the events surrounding Victor and Kiro at the Souvenir restaurant.

The ordering of events was also moved around. For example, Episode 4 adapted Chapter 8 and the Kiro/KEY arc. Episode 5 went back to Chapter 7 while Episode 6 delves into Lucien’s past in Chapter 9.

The real question is whether MAPPA will leave room for the Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 anime or rush to the game’s final ending arc. Thankfully, the final two game arcs were probably released well after the anime’s storyboarding was complete for the first season, which should mean Love and Producer Season 2 is possible.

Based on the pacing so far, the best stopping point for Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Episode 12 would be game Chapter 18, the ending of End of the Abyss arc. If that happens, then Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 would be necessary to adapt the final two game story arcs.

Here is the preview trailer for the Daybreak arc.

However, it’s also possible the anime will finish up with Chapter 14. If that occurs, here is the trailer for the End of the Abyss arc.

Love and Producer Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Koi to Producer: EVOL x LOVE Season 2 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Koi to Producer Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Assuming the anime doesn’t adapt the final two story arcs, that leaves an opening for Love and Producer Season 2. If the anime is popular enough on its own, the second season could be commissioned. If it’s not, at least the mobile game is free-to-play so it’s possible for anime audiences to see the final ending.

Of course, anime productions are contract-based and it’s possible Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 could be produced by a different studio than MAPPA. For example, Granblue Fantasy anime was first animated by A-1 Pictures but then MAPPA took over for Granblue Fantasy Season 2.

Let’s just hope that the anime is popular enough that Mr. Love: Queen’s Choice Season 2 is greenlit for production. Stay tuned!