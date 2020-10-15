Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 release date: Yuukoku no Moriarty Part 2 in spring 2021

The Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 anime will continue the story of William James Moriarty, nemesis to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes. But when will Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2 come out?

Thankfully, anime fans won’t have long to wait for Yuukoku no Moriarty Episode 13 to come out. It’s already been confirmed that the anime TV series will have 24 episodes in total, but it’s a split-cour anime series.

What’s a split-cour, you may ask? A cour is a TV broadcasting unit of time that is based on the four physical seasons: winter, spring, summer, and fall. A split-cour is when a single season of an anime takes a broadcasting break for several months before resuming.

In this case, the Moriarty the Patriot Part 2 release date is scheduled for April 2021, the spring 2021 anime season. The exact premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, but this story will be updated once the date is officially announced.

The anime is being animated by Japanese animation studio Production I.G., which is best known for creating the Haikyuu!!! anime and the Psycho-Pass anime series. In fall 2020, the studio also released the Noblesse anime as a Crunchyroll Originals series.

Director Kazuya Nomura (Robotics;Notes) is helming the project. Writers Go Zappa (We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) and Taku Kishimoto (Haikyu!! Season 4 Part 2, Fruits Basket Season 3) are creating the scripts. Artist Tooru Ookubo (Ghost In The Shell 2020) is both the character designer and the chief animation director.

For the first season, Moriarty the Patriot’s opening (OP) theme song music was “Dying Wish” by Tasuku Hatanaka, while the ending (ED) was “Alpha” by Stereo Dive Foundation.

The Moriarty the Patriot Part 2 OP and ED have not yet been announced.

The Moriarty the Patriot English dub and sub are streaming on FUNimation Now according to their fall 2020 schedule. The Moriarty the Patriot Episode 12 release date is on December 27, 2020. The finale, Moriarty the Patriot Episode 24, will release in June 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 (Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Moriarty the Patriot manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Moriarty the Patriot manga series by author Ryosuke Takeuchi and illustrator Hikaru Miyoshi. Serialized in Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine since August 2016, the manga series is up to Volume 13 as of November 4, 2020.

VIZ Media is publishing the official English translation of the Moriarty the Patriot manga series. The first volume was released on October 6, 2020, while Volume 2 is scheduled for January 5, 2021.

One lingering question is the number of volumes before the Moriarty the Patriot manga’s ending. Chapter 50 has already reached The Final Problem story arc, and Sherlock Holmes fans know how that ends. Will the manga stretch out the story in a similar fashion to the original story?

The Japanese really love Sir Arthur Conan Doyles’ Sherlock Holmes character. And so it’s with no surprise that Production I.G. made certain Moriarty the Patriot Episode 1 created the proper thrilling atmosphere required for the chase between the consulting detective and crime consultant… at least until the mood was broken by the studio’s choice for the ED music!

While that jarring change in tone was inexplicable, what was even more surprising was that the entire first episode was an anime original story. Arguably, this was a smart move since it allowed the anime to set the dramatic mood and create some criminal intrigue to draw audiences in before diving down into the backstory of the anti-detective.

Moriarty the Patriot Episode 2 shares the same title as Chapter 1: The Scarlet Eyes. While the opening manga panel starts with a literal cliffhanger by flashing forward to Sherlock and Professor James Moriarty dangling above a certain fateful waterful from The Final Problem, the remainder of the manga’s first chapter started slowly by introducing young William, Albert, and Louis Moriarty as children.

It’s quite the tonal shift since the opening manga chapter is relatively light-hearted until it introduces Albert’s reasons for hating the nobility and England’s unfair class system. The tension builds slowly to a climax, spiking to match the first episode’s raw brutality when Albert’s family members are summarily dispatched as part of the young trio’s first “perfect crime”.

The first episode was a great opening, but will Episode 2 maintain the same pacing? While it’s possible the anime will condense the story, a faithful adaptation can only go so far since most scenes are necessary to maintain the plot continuity. The manga chapters are lengthy and filled with dialogue that builds the narrative like one domino at a time.

Assuming that the anime adapts around a chapter per episode, it’s predicted that Episode 12 will adapt the ending of The Hunting of the Baskervilles story arc. That means the finale, Moriarty the Patriot Episode 24, will find a stopping point in Chapter 23, the ending of Volume 6.

It’s the best stopping point since it finishes off the seven chapters of the Scandal in British Empire arc, which is the longest story arc thus far in the manga series.

The good news is that such a stopping point would leave plenty of room for a Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 anime. The bad news is that the official English translation probably won’t catch up to the anime until 2022 when Volume 7 is presumably released.

Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Production I.G. or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced (other than Moriarty the Patriot Part 2).

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

While the anime industry has shifted to streaming revenue being the most important factor for an anime’s financial success, the first week of Blu-Ray/DVD volume sales are still an indicator of popularity in Japan. Hopefully, the Japanese will love James Moriarty, the anti-hero, just as much as they love Sherlock.

So, we’ll get an idea of the anime TV series’ popularity in early 2021. The Moriarty the Patriot Blu-Ray/DVD disc sets will consist of eight total volumes, with each volume having three episodes. The first disc volume releases on January 27, 2021.

Also, keep in mind the second cour may be officially labeled as Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2. For example, Overlord Season 2 and 3 were considered separate seasons despite being released similarly to a split-cour anime.

Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Moriarty the Patriot Episode 24 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Yuukoku no Moriarty Season 2 will be updated after it’s confirmed where the second season ended.

The sword that cuts through the dark night and the screams of women who never stop ── the bizarre murderer who suddenly appeared in the shantytown of eastern London ── the name is Jack the Ripper.

At the request of the “old master,” Professor William James Moriarty begins an investigation with a new companion into the Phantom of Whitechapel. It turns out the killer of Whitechapel has taken over the Moriarty instructor’s old moniker as his own and is intentionally using the newspapers to spread the name.

Instructor Jack trained the Moriarty boys in the art of killing, and now he wishes for their help in disposing of this imposter besmirching his name. However, Jack the Ripper’s horror gradually dominates the citizenry, eventually developing into a conflict between the city police and the city’s vigilantes. What is the true threat that wriggles behind the turmoil?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Moriarty the Patriot Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!