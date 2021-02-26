Monster Girl Doctor Volume 10 ending the story of the Monster Musume no Oishasan light novel book series

Monster Musume no Oishasan Volume 10 will be finishing off the entire story for the Monster Girl Doctor book series. Pic credit: Z-Ton

Monster Musume no Oishasan light novel series creator Yoshino Origuchi has announced that Monster Girl Doctor Volume 10 is ending the entire story.

The announcement was contained in Monster Girl Doctor Volume 9, which released in Japan on February 25, 2021. But the author also made the announcement on Twitter:

“With the shocking ending of Monster Girl Doctor Volume 9 released today, I’m sure some of you are already wondering about the continuation. As I mentioned in the postscript, the next volume, Monster Girl Doctor 10, will be the final volume,” Origuchi tweeted.

“Originally, I had planned to finish the series in a shorter time, but thanks to your support, comicalization, anime adaptation, and other developments, I was able to continue it for this long.”

The Monster Girl Doctor Volume 10 release date has not been announced yet. Typically, the author has released two books per year.

The creator’s tweet also revealed that the writing process for the final volume might be longer than usual.

“This is the first time for me to finish a long series of more than 10 volumes, so I want to refine the content even more than usual,” Origuchi said. “So, it may take some time for me to do so.”

Monster Girl Doctor English translation is by Seven Seas

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation of the light novel series in North America. As of January 19, 2021, the English Monster Girl Doctor books were up to Volume 7.

In March 2020, the author released a prequel called Monster Girl Doctor Volume 0. It tells the story of Glenn and Sapphee’s time at the medical academy and their mentor Dr. Cthulhy Squele. The English version is releasing on May 4, 2021.

Monster Girl Doctor anime sequel still not announced

A Monster Girl Doctor anime TV series released in the summer of 2020. It ended with Episode 12 on September 27, 2020.

The first season adapted the first three books of the light novel series, which means there is enough content in the books for two more cours.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

As of February 26, 2021, Shueisha, Bandai Namco, Arvo Animation, or any company related to the production of the anime has not announced a Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 anime TV series.