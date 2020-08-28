Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 release date: Monster Musume no Oishasan Season 2 predictions

The Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 anime will have Dr. Glenn Leitbeit and his lamia assistant Saphentite “Sapphee” Neikes facing an invasion of Lindworm by apparent doppelgangers. Plus, Glenn’s little sister Suiu (Sioux) has sprouted… horns? But when will Monster Musume no Oishasan Season 2 come out?

The anime is being animated by Arvo Animation, which previously collaborated with Studio Silver Link on producing the We Never Learn! Bokuben anime series. Arvo was founded in 20217, and the Monster Girl Doctor anime is their first big standalone project.

The series is being directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki, who was also the director for We Never Learn!, Love Hina, and The Familiar of Zero. Writer Hideki Shirane (Date A Live Season 4, DanMachi: Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Season 3) created the series composition. Artist Hiromi Kato (Guilty Crown) handled the character designs.

For the first season, the Monster Girl Doctor opening (OP) theme song music was “Campanella Hibiku Sora de” as performed by ARCNA Project. The ending (ED) theme song was “Yasahisa no Namae,” as performed by Aina Suzuki.

The Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 opening and ending have not yet been announced.

The Monster Girl Doctor English dub was streaming on Crunchyroll. The number of episodes has not yet been announced. However, since there are three Blu-Ray/DVD volumes and Volume 1 has four episodes, it’s likely that the finale, Monster Girl Doctor Episode 12, will release on September 27, 2020.

Monster Girl Doctor manga/light novels compared to the anime

The story for the anime series is based on the Monster Musume no Oishasan light novel series by writer Yoshino Origuchi and illustrator Z-Ton of Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls fame. Published by Shueisha since 2016, the MGD book series is up to Volume 8 as of July 2020. The author has averaged two books per year.

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation of the light novel series in North America. As of September 8, 2020, the English Monster Girl Doctor books were up to Volume 6, and Volume 7 was scheduled to release on January 19, 2021.

In March 2020, the author released a prequel called Monster Girl Doctor Volume 0. It tells the story of Glenn and Sapphee’s time at the medical academy and their mentor Dr. Cthulhy Squele. The English version is releasing on May 4, 2021.

Starting in February 2018, the original creator teamed up with illustrator Tetsumaki Tomasu to create the Monster Musume no Oishasan manga adaptation. The Japanese manga is up to Volume 2 as of March 2020.

Unfortunately, an English Monster Girl Doctor manga has not been licensed by any North American publisher.

Like any anime adaptation of a light novel series, the story is condensed to fit within a standard TV format, so many worldbuilding details are left out. The manga similarly condensed the books since each story arc receives three to four manga chapters each, but the anime removed specific details that were important for building context to a scene.

For example, why in the world did Dr. Glenn suddenly have a blindfold and apparent centaur bondage gear in Episode 5? While it worked as an unexpected visual gag in the anime, in the books, this posture training harness was worn underneath the clothing, and the blindfold was literal horse tack (blinkers). Tisalia owned the gear, and her mother told her to take it on the journey to the harpy village.

The anime also blamed Lorna the centaur’s anxiety solely on being separated for the first time from Kay. The novel provided a much darker context based on the war-focused culture of the centaurs.

Back during the war, centaurs who became injured during a march would be put to death so they couldn’t slow the march or shame the pride of centaurs by being captured by the enemy. Injured attendants would commit ritual suicide, and the attendants would even behead injured high-ranking centaurs like Tisalia.

Based on this knowledge, it made perfect sense for Lorna to be overwhelmingly anxious since ancient custom usually would have required Tisalia to kill the injured Kay under different circumstances.

Besides missing details, the anime is similar to the manga in most regards, although the anime seems to be defaulting to the standard harem tropes in regards to characterization.

For example, Tisalia the centaur’s personality from the manga was modified by the anime writers, so she’s the stereotypical haughty blonde with drill-shaped hair curls, complete with the egomaniacal laugh.

On the other hand, the anime improved on the original by introducing certain characters earlier in contexts that made sense. For example, the young cyclops girl Meme Rudon appeared in Episode 1 during Tisalia’s horseshoe fitting scene while initially she was introduced in light novel Volume 3 during the Skadi story arc.

The anime also had golem Kunai Zenou and Lady Skadi Dragenfelt running into mermaid singer Lulala Heines in Episode 1. In the light novel, Lulala recalled that this event happened during the later story arc in Volume 1.

Glenn and Sapphee’s backstory also moved up to the front. However, the details about the lamia family’s assassination plot and Sapphee’s poisoning were omitted until it made sense to divulge those details in Episode 4.

Arachne fashion designer Arahnia Trantella Alakunida was shown visiting Dr. Glenn’s office in Episode 3 despite not appearing in the book series until Volume 2. Aranya brought the harpy egg instead of it being found by the house fairies.

The most significant area where the Monster Girl Doctor anime differs from harem tropes is that there is a tangible romantic progression in the first season. Arahnia even flat-out defied the usual stereotypes and provided a more interesting emotional basis for her actions by admitting that she had no feelings for Glenn!

Anime fans who are tired of harem nonsense were probably audibly relieved when Glenn and Sapphee began to get serious rather than the story stringing audiences along with an endlessly oblivious potato-kun for a main character.

The story also gives a good reason for why Glenn keeps putting off Sapphee’s advances rather than merely marking it off as obliviousness. Although Glenn becomes overly focused when in doctor mode, he isn’t utterly obtuse like Katarina Claes from My Next Life as a Villainess, so he is noticing all of the girls’ interest.

Instead, Glenn fully realizes the extent of Sapphee’s feelings, but their mentor Cthulhy financially supports the clinic under the condition that no fraternization occurs. Glenn and Sapphee don’t want to risk the clinic closing, so they’re holding themselves back (barely in Sapphee’s case).

Of course, the reason there is notable romantic progression is mainly that the anime is adapting multiple books. The first four episodes adapted Volume 1, while Episode 5 through 8 cover Volume 2.

Based on the pacing of the anime, it’s very likely that the ending of Monster Girl Doctor Episode 12 will correspond to the conclusion of light novel Volume 3.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for creating Monster Girl Doctor Season 2. Better yet, English-only readers wishing to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to light novel Volume 4.

The only bad news is for manga readers. Not only is there no official English translation, but anime Episode 4 adapted up through manga Volume 2. At the rate at which new manga chapters are releasing it’ll years for the manga to catch up with the anime’s first season, never mind Monster Musume no Oishasan Season 2.

Monster Musume no Oishasan Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Shueisha, Bandai Namco, Arvo Animation, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a Monster Girl Doctor sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Monster Musume no Oishasan Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

So far, the reviews have been offputting, which isn’t a good sign. Some reviewers came in with the expectation that this anime was an actual Monster Musume Season 2 or an Everyday Life with Monster Girls spinoff.

Based on the similarities in the title, never mind the two main characters being a black-haired human and a female lamia, this confusion shouldn’t be surprising. Monster Musume fans who might prefer an anime like Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time were disappointed by MGD. In contrast, anime fans who prefer slice-of-life character development and fantasy medical mystery story arcs didn’t like Monster Girl Doctor’s penchant for raunchy comedy.

In short, the anime is an example of trying to please everyone but ending up pleasing no one. Even so, the first season managed to gain a spot in Crunchyroll’s popular anime list.

We’ll have to see if the anime maintains enough popularity for a second season to be greenlit.

Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The last time audiences watched the Monster Girl Doctor anime, Dr. Glenn and Cthulhy had managed to remove the parasitic second heart of Skadi. The dragon girl can now talk, and she almost has a personality change, sometimes acting childishly instead of solemnly like before.

The shocking part is that the second heart was being preserved in a jar after being surgically removed… and then it got up and left!

Monster Girl Season 2 will open with the city of Lindworm being plagued with rumors of doppelgangers. These mysterious figures are mimicking people and taking actions that the originals would never do.

While Dr. Glenn is trying to figure out what’s going on, he also has his hands full dealing with cases such as a molting lamia, a mermaid twin, and a golem seeking replacement parts. The female gigas Dione Nephilim (introduced in Monster Girl Doctor Episode 8) eventually remembers something and identifies the missing second heart as a Shoggoth, a sentient blob of self-shaping gelatinous flesh.

The mytery’s trail will eventually lead to Graveyard City, a district for undead residents. And it turns out the Shoggoth is Graveyard City’s manager, and she’s named Molly… which, of course, means that the undead girl desires to become Dr. Glenn’s lover!

Romance from a walking corpse may be offputting, but even worse, there’s now a new infectious disease affecting people in Lindworm’s red-light district. When Dr. Glenn investigates, Sapphee comes down with a mysterious sleeping sickness and goes into a coma. Glenn must work with Arahnia and the plant girl Aluloona to track down a cure.

The situation becomes even more complicated when Glenn’s older brother, Souen, asks the doctor to take care of their younger sister, Suiu Leitbett (or Sioux Leitbett). The human girl abruptly sprouted demon-like horns from her head, and she has run away from home due to all the prejudice against monsters.

The final story arc will get crazy when a rumor spreads, suggesting that Dr. Glenn is openly seeking a wife. The doctor is deluged with girls doing their best to seduce him, and in the middle of this crisis, Sapphee goes missing!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Monster Girl Doctor Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!