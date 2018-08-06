Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 3 or Gundam: IBO movie teased by anime studio Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 3 may have just been officially teased by anime studio Sunrise. The official Twitter account for the anime series tweeted out an image of a Gundam unit while also promising a “new” development sometime in 2018. But is it a third season or a Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans movie?

The anime series originally finished airing in April 2017 with Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 2. The ending concluded in a way that provided a good stopping point, but it also killed off enough characters that some fans doubt whether a third season could be made.

The only thing known for certain is that Iron-Blooded Orphans producer Masakazu Ogawa started teasing fans late last year. He posted an uncolored drawing of an unknown Gundam model only to resume the teasing in February.

“It has been more than one month since the New Year’s picture tweet,” Ogawa tweeted. “I’ll be ready soon.”

The teasing continued with the following image.

Besides Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 3 or a movie, it’s possible the creators are simply teasing a brand new anime in the overall Gundam universe. After all, director Seiji Mizushima announced Gundam 00 Season 3 during the Gundam 00 10-year anniversary event held in April 2018.

At the time, he also said that the “next deployment will not be delivered so fast in haste” and hinted that he took another project that he “decided to do a few years later.”

But the option that they are cross-marketing seems a lot less likely based on the recent Twitter activity. Fast forward to August 2018 and the latest development is that the anime studio is teasing a “new” development related to a “continuation” of the Gundam: IBO anime series. Eager anime fans will just have to wait and see if that “continuation” is Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Season 3 or something else. Stay tuned!