A mysterious countdown seems to be pointing toward the announcement of the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 anime TV series in 2021. What’s more, the anime director, main voice actor, and official Twitter page are all teasing an upcoming announcement related to the franchise.

The Mob Psycho 100 anime celebrated its fifth anniversary on July 11, 2021. The official tweet noted that the third stage play was in Summer 2021 but then seemed to tease that something more would be announced in the future.

“Third stage play is on its way and who knows what’s in store…? … Stay tuned!!!” tweeted the official account in English.

Since then the official account has been tweeting screenshots of the anime where the characters are referencing numbers with their fingers (the exceptions are the screenshots for 6, which used a calendar, and 7, which used the 7th Division building). At first it seemed like the countdown might stop at 5 since they were celebrating the anime’s 5th anniversary, but the account is already up to 8 as of the last update.

Japanese voice actor Setsuo Itou also chimed in when the Mob Psycho 100 countdown started. He plays the main role of Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob.

“It’s been 5 years since then… I was thrilled to watch the broadcast. Many people heard my voice for the first time. Thank you so much for your support!” the actor tweeted. “We are working hard on the stage every day!

“And …”? ??”

Several days later, Mob Psycho 100 anime director Yuzuru Tachikawa retweeted the official account and stated, “Please support us.”

The director even made a comic about the third stage play which was even more on the nose with the teasing. The comic seemed to imply that something big was coming besides the stage play and Reigen was too stupid to realize it. The director’s comic also stands out since the stage play director is Keita Kawajiri (Sugarboy), not Tachikawa.

The anime director stated on his personal Twitter page that he began working on a new anime project at the beginning of 2021.

“Preparing for new work ← NEW! !!” states the director’s Twitter bio.

So, when could the Mob Psycho 100 3 announcement take place? Let’s put it this way. Reigen’s birthday is on October 10, 2021 (aka 10/10). Otherwise, the stage play is running from August 6th through the 15th.

The countdown could be counting up to only 10, which would be July 21, 2021. However, if they really do keep counting all the way up to 100 then that’s October 19, 2021.

Keep in mind that Mob Psycho 10 Season 3 will pick up the manga’s story in Chapter 92. If they are counting up to 92 then the announcement date would be October 11, 2021… or, shortly after the midnight of October 10, 2021.

Fans have been waiting a long time for any update on the third season. A Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode was released in late 2019 (see below for more details).

The second season seemed to offer a solid ending with an epic conclusion. But the Mob Psycho 100 manga’s ending was not finished by the anime, which means that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is necessary.

The biggest obstacle for creating Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is the apparent limited source material due to the Mob Psycho 100 manga ending back in 2017. But… it turns out there may be a lot of wiggle room.

Thus, a good adaptation of the ending really depends on the pacing of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and whether or not anime studio Bones decides to significantly expand on the action sequences while staying faithful to the source material. After all, the remaining story arcs in the manga series doesn’t seem that long at first glance.

The second season was produced by Bones studio B director Yuzuru Tachikawa and the same staff from the first season.

In the past, Tachikawa has openly discussed how “Mob Psycho 100 is very receptive to new ideas.”

“The big question was: how could I keep the adaptation faithful to the source? I drew a massive blank—honestly, I don’t think anybody had a clear-cut idea of what an adaptation would look like,” Tchikawa told Crunchyroll back in 2016.

“But, while I was fretting over how I’d approach the adaptation, I came to the realization that the show would be an opportunity to try out a number of new ideas.”

Of course, when Tachikawa said that, he was focused on new visual ideas for the animation, not expanding the anime’s plot beyond the manga. The anime has been pretty faithful to the manga although there are some changes.

Updated July 12, 2021: Official Twitter account countdown begins teasing an announcement of some sort.

Updated June 27, 2019: Added Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 release date on Crunchyroll and worldwide premiere information.

Updated June 7, 2019: Added release date and more details for the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode.

This article provides everything that is known about Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, studio Bones, Warner Bros. Japan, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

At the end of the first season, Season 2 was teased by an after credits picture of Dimple “season-ing” two mushrooms. Unfortunately, the second season’s finale episode did not give anime fans a similar hint of what’s to come, but the way it ended almost begs for a sequel.

From a financial perspective, the prospects for a third season seem good since the first season of the anime did well, beating all three seasons of My Hero Academia.

With 4,749 copies sold in its first week in Japan, Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 actually posted Blu-Ray/DVD box set sales numbers very similar to Attack On Titan Season 3 (see our article on the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date).

Unfortunately, the second season didn’t do nearly as well in Japan. The second season’s BD Volume 1 only sold 1,690 copies in its first week, which might explain the huge delay in Warner Bros. Japan greenlighting Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 for production.

Keep in mind that during this time frame the anime industry shifted from disc sales to streaming revenue being the biggest financial factor. So, it’s not too surprising when newer anime sequels sell less box sets.

From a timing perspective, studio availability is really the biggest factor. Bones is divided up into multiple studios, lettered A through E.

In between the two seasons of Mob Psycho 100, Studio B only produced one other anime, the 2017 Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond.

My Hero Academia Season 5 and the 2021 My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission movie are being produced by Studio C. In 2021, Studio Bones also released Netflix’s Godzilla: Singular Point anime, The Case Study of Vanitas anime, and the Sk8 The Infinity anime (a sequel has been announced but it’s unclear whether it’s Sk8 The Infinity Season 2 or a movie project).

Assuming that the production of the third season is announced in 2021, it’s still uncertain whether Studio B is already scheduled for another project before doing Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. That means anime fans will be waiting until at least 2022 or 2023.

Is Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 likely to finish the entire story from the manga? Pic credit: ONE

Mob Psycho 100 anime compared to the manga: Numbering the chapters is not so simple

The story for the anime is based on the Mob Psycho 100 manga series by One Punch Man creator ONE. Started in 2012, the manga series reached its ending with Chapter 101 in December 2017. The final chapter was released as part of Volume 16, which came out in July 2018.

Unfortunately, the official English translation of the manga series is far behind the anime’s story. Only two volumes have been released as of April 2, 2019, with Volume 3 scheduled to release on July 9, 2019.

For those needing a refresher on Mob Psycho 100 Season 1, a 60-minute recap movie called Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic is currently available on Crunchyroll.

It’s not just a compilation movie since about one-fourth of the film is new animation sequences featuring Reigen.

The ending of the first season corresponded with the story events in Chapter 50 of Volume 6.

At face value, that left only 51 chapters for Season 2 to adapt with 13 episodes, which doesn’t seem to leave much room for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, but in reality, there are 215 chapters in total.

(Keep in mind that some chapters are very short or drawn author’s comments about the making of the manga.)

The reason for the chapter numbering discrepancy is because ONE started heavily using sub-chapters of varying page lengths beginning with Chapter 60 and beyond.

This alliterative approach to numbering the chapters was aesthetically pleasing since it allowed the manga to reach the climax with Chapter 100, which is an allusion to when the power of ???% takes full control of Shigeo Kageyama aka Mob.

The final 10 chapters comprise almost a third of the entire story with three story arcs. For example, Chapter 90 has 12 sub-chapters, Chapter 97 has 13 sub-chapters, Chapter 98 has 12 sub-chapters, and Chapter 100 has 17 sub-chapters (100.1 through 100.17).

Note: This article was originally published before Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Episode 13 aired in Japan and was updated on April 1, 2019.

Including sub-chapters, the first season actually adapted 57 chapters. By the end of January 2019, the first episode of Season 2 adapted four chapters (51, 51.5, 52, and 52.5) and episode 2 and 3 adapted about eight chapters. Episode 4 adapted a little over six chapters and ended at the start of Chapter 64.

Episode 5: Discord ~Choices~ finds its title name from Chapter 65 so the episode adapted chapters 64 through 67. The entire world domination story arc focused on the largescale battle with Claw was handled in only six episodes.

All in all, the second season was averaging about five chapters per episode. If Bones had adapted the story any further it would have required that the anime increase the pacing to Tokyo Ghoul: re-like lengths, which would have greatly upset anime fans.

Therefore, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is fully possible based on where studio Bones found a stopping point for the second season. The ending scene was based on the first half of Chapter 92.2, which leaves 65 chapters unadapted. That’s just enough chapters to cap off the story with the third season.

Note: For an in-depth discussion of individual Mob Psycho 100 episode animation production check out the Sakuga Blog.

The Reigen manga shifts gears away from Mob. Pic credit: ONE

Mob Psycho 100 manga sequel Reigen: The Man With Max 131 Spiritual Power focuses on other characters

In March 2018, ONE launched a Mob Psycho 100 sequel called Reigen: The Man With Max 131 Spiritual Power (Reigen: Reikyuchi Max 131 no Otoko) on Shogakukan’s Manga ONE app.

Originally scheduled to release in mid-January, the first published volume went on sale in Japan on February 19, 2019. At one time, some reports claimed Reigen Volume 2 was in the works and that it would be labeled as Volume 200%, but it appears that the Reigen manga ended already with only nine chapters.

So far, an English translation of the Reigen manga has not been announced. Fan-made scanlation projects have picked up the Reigen manga and completed translating the story.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the future of Mob.

As might be guessed by the title, the new manga tells the story of Arataka Reigen and the Spirits and Such Consultation Office. It’s apparently a direct sequel which takes place after the events of Mob Psycho 100 but the focus is on different characters.

The first chapter does briefly mention that a much happier Mob is now a third-year middle school studying for his high school entrance exams, but other than that brief aside the Reigen manga makes it clear that Mob is “not even in the manga this time.”

The story is largely told from the perspective of high school girl Kurata Tome, head of the Telepathy Club. Tome hides her true after-school job with Reigen from her “normie” friends.

Although Tome’s job description is limited to secretary duties, she desires to go out in the field with Reigen and jumps at the chance when given the opportunity by former Super 5 member Katsuya Serizawa.

What are the chances of a Reigen anime gracing our TV screens in the future? It really depends on the popularity of the main anime and whether ONE decides to compliment the new manga’s story with a fuller sequel. But it could be argued that the story could serve as an epilogue released after Season 3 as a Reigen OVA episode.

Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode has everyone taking a vacation

The 2019 Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 episode was a “completely new work” by manga creator ONE. Animation studio BONES and director Tachikawa Yuzuru (who produced the storyboard for the first two seasons) returned for producing this second OVA episode.

The title for the new OVA episode was Mob Psycho 100 Dai Ikkai Rei to ka Sōdansho Ianryokō ~Kokoro Mitasu Iyashi no Tabi~ (Mob Psycho 100: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~). The official website provided the story synopsis/summary for the OVA episode.

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

So, yes, the MP 100 anime really is receiving an obligatory hot springs episode. It’s not too outlandish since the timeline for the manga’s story allows a lot of wiggle room since the remaining story arcs not covered by the anime adaptation do have plenty of time gaps.

The official OVA title has been announced! <Mob Psycho 100 II>

“The First Spirits and Such Field Trip”

A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul Coming soon~!!!#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/7eE6NoqX1K — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) June 6, 2019

The second OVA episode premiered at a special advance screening at an event held on July 7, 2019. Cost members Setsuo Ito, Takahiro Sakurai, and Takanori Hoshino appeared at the event. The Season 2 Blu-Ray/DVD box set volumes, which released on April 3rd and 24th, contained lottery forms for winning advance tickets to this screening.

Crunchyroll has announced that the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode will be premiering at Crunchyroll Expo 2019, which is taking place in San Jose, California over the Labor Day weekend (August 30th through September 1st). The exclusive screening for Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode commenced worldwide (except Asia) simulcast streaming on the Crunchyroll streaming app. The OVA episode will also debut as a Blu-Ray and DVD release on the same day.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 spoilers (Plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article assumes that the third season will pick up with the middle of manga Chapter 92.2 in the beginning of Volume 13.

The last time we watched Mob, the epic battle against Claw boss Toichiro Suzuki resulted in the growth of the Divine Tree in Spice City. Just as suddenly as the giant broccoli sprung to life so did cults wanting to worship the oddity.

With the help of umbrella-carrying Katsuya Serizawa, Reigen resumes his work at the agency but poor Mob doesn’t know what to do with himself. Mob does realize that girls are starting to pay attention to him and he lets that attention go to his head.

While external threats play a large role in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, it’s Mob’s fears involving girls and rejection that play the larger role. Pic credit: Studio Bones

Drawn by news reports of the Divine Tree, a yokai hunter named Haruaki Amakusa comes to Spice City to track down the Hyakki, an organization for spiritual monsters.

While not an ESPer himself, Amakusa can sense yokai and he channels the spirit of Mumbo Jump while wielding a sword. Unfortunately, he’s not that powerful since taking down a yokai can take him three days.

Reigen, Mob, and Serizawa decide to help Amakusa destroy the yokai headquarters. There, they confront the Great Yokai King and the energy from these defeated yokai end up being absorbed by the Divine Tree.

This is not good since Mob and Reigen eventually realize that the roots from the growing broccoli tree were slowly devouring Spice City.

“The Vortex of Madness is approaching to cut through this Chain Of Sadness!” The oddly-dressed “Hunter of Evil” Haruaki Amakusa has difficulty convincing Reigen to take him seriously because of his overly grandiose speech habits. Pic credit: ONE

Mob is eventually convinced to become the leader of the Psycho Helmet cult, but before he could introduce himself an imposter debuted. Mob is jealous of the praise and attention heaped on the imposter, but it’s not too long before he realizes something rotten lurked behind the Divine Tree worshippers.

It turns out the Psycho Helmet cult was brainwashing people using powder made from the giant broccoli. Mob and Reigen decide to cut down the Divine Tree but the person secretly manipulating the Psycho Helmet cult from the shadows sicks the brainwashed hordes on them.

This person tries to convince Mob to join forces and rule together as Lord Psycho Helmet. Mob is almost tempted when it’s proposed that Mob’s crush, Tsubomi Takane, will be more likely to accept his confession of love.

This confrontation becomes philosophical in nature because of opposing ideals and morals, but it also becomes physical when an army of Psycho Helmet clones descend on Mob.

Worse, the Divine Tree itself had become sentient and tries to eat Mob! It’s only through an act of self-sacrifice that Mob is saved from being devoured and the giant broccoli ends up flying away.

The aftermath of the Divine Tree incident resulted in everyone in Spice City experiencing mass amnesia so that they forgot what had transpired.

What transpires next cannot be easily forgotten. Telepathy Club leader Tome is upset that her club hasn’t created any great memories and the apathy displayed by its members drives her to tears.

Everyone resolves to help Tome contact actual aliens with telepathy. It works so well they end up having a party on an alien ship and one human even visits the alien homeworld!

Mob’s fears of rejection ultimately manifest itself as a threat to the world. This ending is actually foreshadowed by the OP/opening and ED/ending of Season 2. Pic credit: ONE

In the end, the final threat to Earth is not ESPers, aliens, or supernatural beings attempting world domination.

The ultimate threat is posed by Mob himself and his fears regarding being rejected by his pre-ex-girlfriend Tsubomi. A tragedy releases ???% on the world and this terrible power goes on a rampage in search of Tsubomi.

All of his powerful friends fail to stop him, so it’s up to Reigen to help Mob confront his feelings while surviving the physical abuse that ???% hurls at him. But the final battle for control is between Mob and ???% in the mindscape.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Mob Psycho Season 3 release date to watch how the ending wraps up the story. Let’s just hope the wait isn’t too long. Stay tuned!