Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 episode announced with original story by manga creator ONE – MP 100 Season 3 seems more likely?

A new Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 episode has been announced on the same day that MP 100 Season 2 Episode 13 finished off the Claw story arc. Although the timing of the announcement makes sense, some fans were wary since today is April Fool’s day. Thankfully, the official announcement video by Warner Bros. made it clear that that the OVA announcement is real.

According to the description and photos released by Moetron, the story for the Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 episode will be a “completely new work” by manga creator ONE. Animation studio Bones and director Tachikawa Yuzuru (who produced the storyboard for the first two seasons) will be returning for producing this second OVA episode.

The second OVA episode will premiere at a special advance screening at an event being held on July 7, 2019. Cost members Setsuo Ito, Takahiro Sakurai, and Takanori Hoshino will appear at the event. The Season 2 Blu-Ray/DVD box set volumes, which release on April 3rd and 24th, will contain lottery forms for winning advance tickets to this screening.

No further details were provided about the story of the Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 episode. A provided drawing depicts the main characters relaxing in a hot spring, but this does not necessarily mean that the MP 100 anime is receiving an obligatory hot springs episode.

At the same time, OVA 2 really could be a hot springs episode. The timeline for the manga’s story allows a lot of wiggle room since the remaining story arcs not covered by the anime adaptation do have plenty of time gaps.

Speaking of the manga, those hoping Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will adapt the remaining story arcs from the Mob Psycho 100 manga series should find OVA 2 to be hopeful. After all, the second season’s announcement was made in relation to the first OVA episode/recap movie that focused on Reigen.

