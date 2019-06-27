Mob Psycho 100 II OVA 2 episode starts streaming on Crunchyroll after Crunchyroll Expo 2019 premiere

Crunchyroll announced that a Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode will be premiering at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. The new anime episode will also begin streaming worldwide several days after its premiere.

Titled Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, the second OVA episode is a completely new story created by Mob Psycho 100 manga creator ONE.

Director Yuzuru Tachikawa is returning to direct the new anime episode at Studio BONES.

Here is the story synopsis/summary for the OVA episode.

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

Directly following the premiere, anime fans can attend a panel on the anime series with special guests Yoshimichi Kameda (anime character designer), Yuzuru Tachikawa (animation studio BONES director), and Setsuo Ito (voice actor for titular character Mob).

Crunchyroll Expo 2019 is taking place in San Jose, California over the Labor Day weekend (August 30 through September 1).

The exclusive screening for Mob Psycho 100 OVA 2 will premiere on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Single day or weekend tickets can be purchased here.

For anime fans unable to attend Crunchyroll Expo 2019, the streaming simulcast release date for the Mob Psycho 100 II OVA episode will commence worldwide (except Asia) on the Crunchyroll streaming app on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Crunchyroll Expo is Crunchyroll’s own anime convention, celebrating the best and brightest in Japanese animation, gaming, cosplay, and more.

Anime fans are invited to immerse themselves in this year’s Crunchyroll Expo, which the anime streaming giant claims will be more interactive than ever.

Their Shopping District, Artists’ Alley, Hime Café, and Nightclub are just a few of the places to explore in what they’re calling New Crunchy City.

The first two seasons of the Mob Psycho 100 anime are available for streaming now. For more details and spoilers about Mob Psycho 100 Season 3, please see our full-length article.