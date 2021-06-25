Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season -Dawn of Shallow Dreams- will end the series with the third season. Pic credit: SHAFT

The Magia Record Season 3 release date has been confirmed to be at the end of 2021.

The official title for the third season of Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story (Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden) is Asaki Yume no Akatsuki (Dawn of Shallow Dreams).

It’s also been confirmed that the third season will be the final season of the anime TV spin-off series.

The timing of the release is probably intended for the anime to tie into the story of the upcoming A Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie sequel, the direct sequel to the 2013 Rebellion movie, which was announced in April 2021.

The Magia Record anime is being produced by animation studio SHAFT. It’s been confirmed that the main staff will return for making the third season.

In 2021, they released the Pretty Boy Detective Club anime in Spring 2021 and announced plans for the Luminous Witches anime.

In the past, many talented creators at SHAFT jumped ship to David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) to create the Fire Force anime series (see our article on the upcoming Fire Force Season 2 anime).

However, SHAFT managed to gather a lot of returning talent for the Magia Record anime.

The main director Gekidan Inu Curry is also the script supervisor who collaborated with video game company Elsewhere on writing the story. Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series director Yukihiro Miyamoto is returning as an assistant director.

Similarly, Puella Magi Madoka Magica director Akiyuki Simbo returned as the animation supervisor. Madoka Magica animation director Junichiro Taniguchi will also perform the role of the character designer.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica movie animation director Hiroki Yamamura also returned. Another chief animation director was Nobuhiro Sugiyama, who had previously worked on Monogatari Season 2.

The Magia Record Season 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story opening (OP) theme song music was “Gomakashi (Deception)” by TrySail, while the ending (ED) was “Alicia” as performed by ClariS.

The Magia Record Season 2 OP “Careless” is being performed by ClariS, while the ED “Lapis” is by TrySail. The Magia Record Season 2 trailer featured the ED song:

Magia Record Season 1 ended in March 2020 with the finale, Magia Record Episode 13.

The Magia Record Season 2 release date is on July 31, 2021. The total number of episodes hasn’t been announced yet.

This article provides everything that is known about Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 3 (Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Magia Record Season 3 English dub release date

The anime was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation, Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix Japan. FUNimation’s Magia Record English dub for the first season was available on FUNimation Now.

A dubbing for the second and third seasons hasn’t been announced yet.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, SHAFT or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Magia Record Season 3 release date.

The production of Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden Season 3 has been announced. On June 25, 2021, it was confirmed that the third season will be released at the end of 2021.

A Madoka Magica exhibition is planned for late September 2021, so it’s possible more details about Magia Record Season 3 will be announced at that time.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

The wording of the announcement specifically stated that the Magia Record Season 3: Dawn of Shallow Dreams anime TV series “will be broadcast at the end of 2021”. Typically, that would mean the first several weeks of October 2021, the Fall 2021 anime season.

But the release schedule for the second season hasn’t been typical, releasing on the last day of July 2021. Therefore, it’s possible the Magia Record Season 3 release date will be later in Fall 2021.

Let’s just be glad that Magia Record 3 will give anime fans a final and complete story. Stay tuned!