The Magia Record Season 2 anime will have Iroha Tamaki and the other characters of Kamihama City confronting the dark truth of Witches and Magical Girls.

The second season of the anime series has been confirmed to be in production, but when will Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story (Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden) Season 2 come out?

The Magia Record anime is being produced by animation studio SHAFT.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

In the past, many talented creators at SHAFT jumped ship to David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) to create the Fire Force anime series (see our article on the upcoming Fire Force Season 2 anime).

However, SHAFT managed to gather a lot of returning talent for the Magia Record anime.

The main director Gekidan Inu Curry was also the script supervisor who collaborated with video game company Elsewhere on writing the story. Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series director Yukihiro Miyamoto returned as an assistant director.

Similarly, Puella Magi Madoka Magica director Akiyuki Simbo returned, but this time he was the animation supervisor. Madoka Magica animation director Junichiro Taniguchi also returned to the staff, but he also performed the role of the character designer.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica movie animation director Hiroki Yamamura also returned. Another chief animation director was Nobuhiro Sugiyama, who had previously worked on Monogatari Season 2.

For the first season, the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story opening (OP) theme song music was “Gomakashi (Deception)” by TrySail, while the ending (ED) was “Alicia” as performed by ClariS.

The Magia Record Season 2 OP and ED have not yet been announced.

Magia Record Season 1 ended in March 2020 with the finale, Magia Record Episode 13.

The anime was streaming with English subtitles on FUNimation, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. FUNimation’s Magia Record English dub was available on FUNimation Now.

A Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie sequel was announced in April 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 (Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Doppel: Magia Record Episode 13 offered a new twist on the story

The main conceit of the Magia Record anime is that the main mystery for the characters is not a mystery at all for audiences unless Magia Record Season 1 happened to be the first-time introduction to the overall franchise.

Long-time fans already knew that every Magical Girl eventually becomes a Witch and that Kyubey and the Incubators are harvesting the thermodynamics-defying energy of Magical Girls to prevent the heat death of the universe.

However, now all of the characters in Magia Record are caught up, so it’s time to delve into new territory.

The biggest change to the overall mythos is that characters like Kaede and Iroha have the ability to reverse the transformation into a Witch.

Previously, this Witch transformation was established as irreversible. Now the girls have newfound hope since they can seemingly defy a fate that has destroyed all Magical Girls of the past by plunging them into despair.

Touka revealed that a Magical Girl who gains control of her despair can summon their witch form and use new powers in combat. Called Doppels, this new ability is the new trump card for the Wings of Magius and their fight.

So far, it seems like the Wings of Magius’ goal is noble. After all, to not join their cause would mean knowingly killing former friends that have become witches.

Kyubey would argue that the Wings of Magius are willing to kill the universe over the long term to save themselves temporarily.

However, Kyubey was also wrong about Magical Girls being capable of reversing the change into a witch.

Of course, players of the Magia Record game already knew these plot developments were coming. Still, it’s a welcome development to the formula, and Magia Record Season 2 will reveal the full truth of the matter.

Magia Record review: Lost in the game

Iroha Tamaki is ostensibly the main character of the Magia Record story, but the first season offered zero progression in her stated goal of finding her sister Ui.

Iroha is relegated to being a one-note character since her sisterly relationship is not fleshed out.

The main problem is a lack of focus. To be fair, Magia Record’s plot structure is held back by conforming to the mentality of the mobile game design, which offers a plethora of characters.

The anime’s story dutifully introduces many of them to pander to game fans. These disconnected plot points offered by the bloated cast only muddied the story with character detours rather than investigating the main mystery.

Characters like Mami and Kyoko were thrown in to connect the side story/gaiden to the original series, but their addition really didn’t push the narrative forward.

The Wings of Magius are set up as the antagonists at first, but since they are not really the villains, they gave little reason to drive the drama.

If anything, its members were reoccurring obstacles rather than their defeat being a clearcut end goal, so Iroha is merely carried along by the current of the quasi-related game scenarios.

Nor does the anime’s story take a deep dive into the themes developed by the original anime series.

The one negative about Dopples is that their existence undercuts the previously-established nature of the Witches, which negates much of the impact of the drama and hinders the dark tonal connection to the overall Madoka Magica universe.

If the purpose of the anime is to draw more attention to the Magia Record game then it served its purpose well. The animation visuals and soundscapes hyped the dark ambiance, so the anime could be said to be a major improvement over the game itself.

The good news is that the first season serves as establishing the foundation for a good anime.

With all of the major character introductions out of the way, Magia Record Season 2 anime can dive into the real meat of the series franchise and hopefully redeem the spin-off.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 release date predictions: Is 2022 likely?

As of the last update, SHAFT or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Magia Record Season 2 release date.

The production of Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden Season 2 has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

When the announcement was initially made in 2020, the official sources only stated that the “production of the second season is in progress” and it will be “coming soon” to TV screens. “Soon” can be rather relative since the anime industry schedules anime productions years in advance.

In 2020, Studio SHAFT was also working on the Assault Lily Bouquet anime, an adaptation of a light novel series that released in July 2020. In 2021, they released the Pretty Boy Detective Club anime in April 2021 and announced plans for the Luminous Witches anime.

Notably, the 10-year anniversary event in late April 2021 did not provide any update at all on Magia Record Season 2. A Madoka Magica exhibition is planned for late September 2021 so it’s possible more information will be announced at that time.

In this case, “soon” will likely be 2022 in order to coincide with the fourth movie, Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten. Let’s just be thankful that the Magia Record Season 2 anime is coming up in the future. Stay tuned!