Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten release date: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie 4 predictions [Trailer]

The Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie was announced during a 10-year anniversary event. Pic credit: Studio SHAFT

A new Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie has been confirmed to be in production. The announcement was made during an event that celebrated the 10th anniversary of the anime series.

The full Japanese title for the new Madoka Magica movie 4 is Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten.

The official English translation for the movie title hasn’t been announced yet. Walpurgis no Kaiten can be roughly translated as “Turning the Tide of Walpurgis” or “Walpurgis’ Turning Point”.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

What is confirmed is that the new movie will be a direct Madoka Magica sequel to the 2013 film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie 3: Rebellion. The tagline on the key visual states, “Now, let’s continue the story.”

The new Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie will be produced by returning Japanese animation Studio SHAFT. The main staff will be returning, including director Akiyuki Shinbou (March Comes In Like A Lion, Kizumonogatari) and scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi (Aldnoah.Zero, Fate/Zero, Psycho-Pass).

Original character designer Ume Aoki (Magia Record), anime character designer Junichirou Taniguchi (Ikebukuro West Gate Park, Your Name, Magia Record, Prison School) are also returning.

Composer Yuki Kajiura (.hack, Aldnoah.Zero, The Heroic Legend of Arslan, ERASED, Fate/stay night, The Garden of Sinners, Princess Principal, Sword Art Online) will once again be creating the music.



Watch this video on YouTube The Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten trailer teaser released in April 2021.

Here is the returning Japanese voice cast:

Aoi Yuuki as Madoka Kaname

Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi

Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe

Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki

Ai Nonaka as Kyouko Sakura

Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe

Emiri Katou as Kyubey

The Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

The original Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime TV series released with 12 episodes way back in 2011. The first season with English subtitles and a Madoka Magica dub are both streaming on Crunchyroll and FUNimation Now.

The first two movies were compilation films that retold the first season in 2012. The third film, Madoka Magic: Rebellion, was a direct sequel released in October 2013.

The key visual for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten Movie released in April 2021. Pic credit: Studio SHAFT

This article provides everything that is known about Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten (Gekijouban Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten release date predictions: Is 2022 likely?

As of the last update, Studio SHAFT or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten release date. The production of a Madoka Magica sequel was announced in April 20216.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Madoka Magica Movie 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

Notably, the anniversary celebration event announced that a Tokyo exhibition was being planned for late September 2021. It’s possible that additional details will be announced at the time.

Movie release dates are typically announced within a year of the premiere. For example, the exact timing of the Free! The Last Stroke 2021 movie release date was announced during the same weekend as Walpurgis no Kaiten.

Therefore, it’s likely that the Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten release date will be in 2022.

Magia Record game gets Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Scene 0 expansion

There anniversary event had many announcements. One of them was that the Magia Record game for Android/iOS would receive an expansion called Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Scene 0 that will feature an original story.

The Japanese version of the game launched in 2017. The English Magia Record app launched in the USA and Cana in Summer 2019, but the online services stopped for only the English version in September 2020.

An anime adaptation of the game, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, is also streaming on Crunchyroll, FUNimation, and HIDIVE. A Magia Record Season 2 anime TV series has already been announced to be in production, but the 10th-anniversary event did not provide any updates on the project.

Madoka Magica OST music soundtrack releases digitally online for first time

On April 26, 2021, three OST albums from the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime were released digitally for the first time. The collection includes music from the anime TV series and movies as well as music from the mobile Magia Record game.

PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA ULTIMATE BEST

LISTEN HERE

PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA MUSIC COLLECTION

LISTEN HERE

MAGIA RECORD: PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA SIDE STORY MUSIC COLLECTION

LISTEN HERE

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Ultimate Best and Puella Magi Madoka Magica Music Collection include a mix of score music composed by Yuki Kajiura, original vocal tracks sung by the series cast as well as additional tracks by J-pop artists ClariS and Kalafina.

Meanwhile the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Music Collection includes score music written for the mobile game side story by various artists as well as a vocal track by J-pop artist TrySail.