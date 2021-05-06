The Made In Abyss Season 2 release date has been confirmed for 2022. The official title for the second season is Made In Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City (Made In Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou).

The Made In Abyss Season 2 anime TV series was initially confirmed by the sequel film called Made in Abyss the Movie: Dawn of the Deep Soul (Gekijoban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei).

The official Made In Abyss sequel announcement was in January 2021. The official Twitter account stated, “You may have forgotten it, so let me tell you again. Made In Abyss sequel production…! Please wait patiently.”

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

Back when the movie came out in early 2020, audiences, including official anime translator Jake Jung, announced that the end credits for the film finished with the words “To Be Continued.” He also mentioned that he is “handling the English translation again” for the U.S. theater release of the Made In Abyss movie.

On January 18, 2020, the official website for the anime series was updated with an announcement trailer. The video states that the anime series franchise will definitely be receiving another sequel.

However, the sequel trailer did not list the format or how the anime series would be continued. Similarly, a continuation was announced after the first season but it was eventually revealed to be the Dawn of the Deep Soul film.

Arguably, the anime series could be continued with another movie sequel, but the anime series sequel is best adapted as Made In Abyss Season 2 based on the pacing of the manga source material.

Dawn of the Deep Soul adapted around 12 chapters of manga content with a 2-hour runtime while the next story arc is going to be over 20 chapters long, and there’s no decent stopping point in the next story arc, so a movie continuation would require multiple films.

There’s been a bunch of new content for the anime franchise. Sentai FilmWorks released to streaming platforms a Made In Abyss English dub. The movie also launched a new Made In Abyss OVA episode series based on a side story featuring a side character (see below for more details).

The Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul release date happened on January 17, 2020. The premiere date for the United States is scheduled for Anime Boston on April 11, 2020.

North American theater screenings with English subtitles will then commence on April 15, 2020. The English dub for the Made In Abyss movie will premiere on April 13, 2020. The two days of theater showings will also include two episodes from the short OVA series Maruruk’s Daily Life.

Updated May 6, 2021: Title officially confirmed as Made In Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City. Added key art.

Updated March 2, 2020: Confirmed Dawn of the Deep Soul U.S. release dates.

Updated January 21, 2020: Moved info/spoilers for Dawn of the Deep Soul film into a separate news story.

Updated January 18, 2020: Made In Abyss sequel confirmed!

Updated January 17, 2020: Added “To Be Continued” teaser and updated manga details.

Updated December 16, 2019: Added Made In Abyss OVA details.

Updated November 18, 2019: Added Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul trailer.

Updated July 16, 2019: Added Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul release date, movie trailer, and new key visual. Updated misc. details and analysis.

Updated March 23, 2019: Added Made In Abyss: Dawn Of The Deep Soul release date time frame and new key visual.

Updated: January 31, 2019: Added Journey’s Dawn English dub release date info and theater tickets link.

Updated January 23, 2019: Added Prushka voice actress and Journey’s Dawn U.S. premiere.

Updated January 5, 2019: Added Dawn of the Deep Soul announcement. Changed article to reflect the news.

This article provides everything that is known about Made In Abyss Season 2 (Made In Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Made In Abyss English dub released for the first season and recap movies

Sentai Filmworks has licensed the rights for the Made In Abyss English dub. Main characters Reg and Riko were played by Luci Christian and Brittany Lauda, respectively.

At Anime Expo 2018, the rest of the cast and a video trailer were released.

Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi

Monica Rial as Mitty

Shannon Emerick as Nat

Terri Doty as Shiggy

Daniel Regojo as Jiruo

Kalin Coats as Kiyui

John Swasey as Habolg

Christine Auten as Ozen

Kelley Peters as Marulk

Shelley Calene-Black as Lyza

David Harbold as Bondrewd

The English Made In Abyss Blu-Ray disc set was released in both premium and complete box sets on October 23, 2018. The premium edition included extras like a soft-cover booklet, 11x17 tapestry map, acrylic Nanachi phone stand, lanyard, and white whistle charm.

The complete collection still includes an interview with music composer Kevin Penkin as well as the music itself. The complete Blu-Ray costs $45.99, while the premium box set costs $129.99.

The Made In Abyss English sub is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video (it used to be locked behind the paywall for the now-defunct Amazon Anime Strike). The Made In Abyss English dub is streaming exclusively on HIDIVE as of late 2018.

Made In Abyss movie compilation announced alongside OVA episode

The Made In Abyss movie collection that was released during the winter 2018 anime season was actually be a recap of the events from the first season. The first film is called Made in Abyss Movie 1: Tabidachi no Yoake (Journey’s Dawn) and the second movie is called Made in Abyss Movie 2: Hourousuru Tasogare (Wandering Twilight).

Journey’s Dawn premiered in the United States on March 15, 2019. A red-carpet event hosted by Regal Cinema in Los Angeles was attended by director Masayuki Kojima, composer Kevin Penkin, music producer Hiromitsu Iijima, and producer Shinpei Yamashita.

The second film included an additional scene that was not part of the first season which will ease the transition into the new Dawn of the Deep Soul movie. Voice actress Inori Minase has been cast as Prushka, a character who is important to Bondrewd (see the spoilers section for more details).

Made In Abyss OVA episodes is a short series called Maruruk’s Everyday

Back in March 2018, it was announced via the official Twitter page that the production for a Made In Abyss OVA episode was already in progress. It’s uncertain what the story will be about since there are no major time gaps in the manga’s story, but audiences have described the shorts as being original side stories.

In an interview with Manga Tokyo, producer Shinpei Yamashita discussed how his favorite character was Maruruk, apprentice to white whistle Ouzen the Immovable. The producer desires to create a Made In Abyss OVA episode entitled “A Day In The Life Of Maruruk.”

These plans were eventually confirmed in December 2019. Four short episodes will be playing before the movie when it airs in Japan, with a different OVA alternating for the first four weeks.

The Made In Abyss OVA episodes will be known as “Maruruk’s Daily Life”. It’s currently unknown if the OVA episodes will become available on streaming platforms.

Made In Abyss manga compared to the anime

The winner of Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year for 2017 was based on the Made In Abyss manga series by mangaka Tsukushi. The manga has been serialized online in Web Comic Gamma since 2012 on a quasi-monthly basis. When the first season ended in 2017, the manga had been collected in tankobon hardcover format up through Volume 6.

Made In Abyss Volume 8 was released in Japan on May 30, 2019. Made In Abyss Volume 9, which will contain chapters past Chapter 51, has yet to be announced.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the Made In Abyss English translation of the manga series. Only seven volumes have been released as of the beginning of 2020, with Volume 7 having released on September 17, 2019.

The English release date for Volume 8 is scheduled for March 31, 2020. In addition, ever since the anime become popular, fan-made scanlation translation projects have been quickly translating the Japanese panels into English.

The way that anime studio Kinema Citrus treated the story of the Made In Abyss manga series went way beyond most anime adaptations. The artwork and animation were amazing and the soundtrack inspired emotion in audiences.

Anime will often condense the stories of manga and light novels to the point that meaning is lost and characterization is changed. Kinema Citrus made certain this did not happen by producing a double-length Made In Abyss Episode 13 that capped off the first season by finding the perfect stopping point before the next major story arc.

However, some concessions did have to be made in order to compact the beginning of the manga’s story into a single-cour season. Most of the manga chapters were fully adapted except for parts of chapters 1, 2, 6, 7, 18, and 23.

As previously mentioned, the skipped content could be the focus of the upcoming OVA episode, although the new episode could also be an original story.

The finale for the first season comes from the first half of Made In Abyss manga chapter 26 of Volume 4. The ending teased Bondrewd as being the main villain of the new Made In Abyss movie, although the Idofront story arc comprises only some of the available books. The beginning of Made In Abyss Season 2 will likely adapt the current manga story arc which still hasn’t finished.

Up through Volume 4, the books provided eight chapters each, but Volumes 5 and 6 only had six chapters each. Volume 7 ended with Chapter 48 and by the end of 2018 the manga was past Chapter 50.

It’s possible that Made In Abyss Season 2 could be the final season of the anime series depending on how the manga ends. The Ilblu story arc is reaching a close and thus the story arc for the sixth layer is almost finished. Assuming that the seventh layer and the secret origins of Reg are revealed as part of the manga’s ending, the final manga chapter could be released before the year 2024.

Considering that some manga content was skipped, it’s recommended that readers who’ve already watched the anime should start from the beginning. Unfortunately, English-only readers will have to wait until 2019 until the official manga catches up with the anime.

Made In Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City release date: The 2022 premiere depended on the manga creator

As of the last update, Kinema Citrus, Sentai FilmWorks, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Made In Abyss Season 2 release date.

The production of a Made In Abyss sequel has been announced and t e Dawn of the Deep Soul end credits simply teased that the story will be continued. It wasn’t until May 2021 that the Made In Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City release date was confirmed for 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Made In Abyss Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Anime take years to develop and projects are scheduled years in advance. Kinema Citrus has a history of only releasing a handful of anime per year. The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 was their primary focus for 2021.

The recap/compilation Made In Abyss movies released in early 2019. The Made in Abyss the Movie: Dawn of the Deep Soul movie premiered in Japan on January 17, 2020. The North American release was in April 2020.

The biggest obstacle to a quick turnaround was relative lack of source material. Author Akihito Tsukushi often releases new chapters online “when it’s done” rather than stick to a strict monthly release schedule. The creator has averaged about eight chapters a year, but in 2019 only two chapters were released. Hopefully, the work pace will pick up since Chapter 8 was released by 2021.

Considering that “Episode 14” (the second half of the double-length Episode 13) ended with Chapter 26, the pacing has been less than two chapters for every episode. The Bondrewd/Idofront story arc covered by the Dawn of the Deep Soul movie ends with Chapter 38.

Technically, as of January 2020, there were 61 chapters including sub-chapters (42.1, 42.2, 46.1, 46.2, etc), but 23 chapters is normally not quite enough content for producing a second season. However, more recent chapters have been longer in length so it’s possible there will be enough content for a sequel once the Village story arc is concluded.

Waiting for the story arc to conclude is necessary since as of Chapter 58 the manga’s story still has not reached a good stopping point for Made In Abyss Season 2. It’s possible that the manga creator will provide a good stopping point for the anime adaptation by the end of 2021, which would also mean that Kinema Citrus will likely produce a more standard length, single-cour season with 12 episodes.

Made In Abyss Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: For full spoilers of the movie please see our Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul recap article. It’s highly recommended to watch the film before watching Made In Abyss Season 2 since the second season is a direct sequel to the movie.

Reaching the bottom of the Abyss will take at least one more season, requiring even Made In Abyss Season 3 to reach the ending. But will fans like what they see staring back at them from the darkness?

“To the challengers who shall devote themselves to the Abyss, which even darkness itself cannot reach, the Abyss shall give you all. Life, death, curses and blessings. The entirety of it all. At the end of your journey, what shall be the closure that you obtain?”

For those who don’t recall, the Abyss is about double the depth of the real-life Mariana Trench. Their goal is to journey all the way down to the deepest known point, the seventh layer called The Final Maelstrom, where it’s believed Reg might have emerged from in the past.

It’s also possible that the Abyss goes down even further to an eight and ninth layer. White Whistles who venture all the way down must give up any hope of returning to the surface and Riko has accepted this fate.

She just desires to find her mother, discover why the curse of the Abyss exists, and learn the secrets of the Narehate and the relics. In order to reach this goal, Riko wants to become a White Whistle since it’s necessary to descend to the sixth layer, but there is a horrifying truth behind the power of these whistles.

The Bondrewd story arc ends with Chapter 38, so Made In Abyss Season 2 will feature the Capital Of The Unreturned in the sixth layer. Riko, Reg, and Nanachi attempt to send a letter balloon capsule to the surface. They’ve scarcely entered the point of no return when Riko has her new White Whistle stolen and a threatening drawing is left for them to see.

In searching for their mysterious thief, they stumble upon the Narehate Village of Ilblu, which was created by ancient beings called the Three Sages. The Narehate are humans that the curse of the Abyss turned into creatures.

They learn that the bodies of Narehate changed after they chose to challenge the Abyss but gave up on reaching their destination, surrendered their life, and chose to remain in the village. In return for giving up on escape from the Abyss, they receive a physical form in which they can achieve their internal desires.

Despite being misshapenly mutated beyond any human recognition, the first Narehate they meet is capable of human speech although the Narehate also can speak their own tongue. It turns out the Narehate didn’t steal Riko’s White Whistle; they just wanted to shape it into its final form.

The second surprise is that the force field which causes the curse of the Abyss does not exist in the Narehate village. Therefore, Riko is able to climb stairs with no ill effect.

The Narehate maintain a market where artifacts, and even a page from Riko’s mother’s letter, are bartered based on value rather than a currency. Value can take many forms and is derived from signals based on the soul.

A thing with the highest value to a person is called a “Haku.” Sentimental objects can hold value, but so can the act of tearing the bodies of others.

Even bits of a human body is considered to have value, although they are informed that stealing value is the greatest sin among the Narehate. And Riko’s group is given a very graphic illustration of just how seriously the Narehate take this issue when someone breaks the rules. However, the protection of value only holds true within the village.

Having found an “inn” of sorts, the adventurers are surprised by a loud noise. Suddenly there’s a rushing crowd of Narehate hoping to see a person called Faputa, who rarely appears in the village. Known as the Princess of the Narehate, it’s said that Faputa is the embodiment of value that can go anywhere within the sixth layer.

The six-limbed princess is very hyper, wild, and has difficulty communicating with humans. But it’s very apparent that she remembers Reg, the so-called Treasure of the Deep.

However, the robot boy does not remember meeting Faputa in his past since he lost his memories during the ascent. But this encounter causes both Reg and audiences to learn more about Reg’s past and what he really is in this world.

Unfortunately, anime audiences will have to wait to watch the full reveal of the secrets of the Narehate village. Let’s just be glad the Made In Abyss Season 2 release date is scheduled for 2022. Stay tuned!