Made In Abyss Season 2 anime sequel teased during ending credits of the Dawn of the Deep Soul movie

The Made In Abyss Season 2 TV anime might have been teased during the ending of the Made in Abyss the Movie: Dawn of the Deep Soul (Gekijoban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei), which just released on January 17.

Japanese audiences who watched the film on opening day are claiming that the end credits for the movie finished with the words “To Be Continued.”

“As expected, the score by Kevin Penkin is excellent. There are [a] good number of tracks with beautiful vocals, and the ED is a neat collaboration with MYTH & ROID that features English lyrics,” wrote Jake Jung on Twitter. “When the credits of Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul finished rolling, some words appeared on the screen. They said… ‘To be continued.'”

Jung is is a freelance Japanese-to-English translator specializing in anime.

He also mentioned that he is “handling the English translation again” for the U.S. theater release of the Made In Abyss movie, which is said to be “coming soon” in 2020 on the official website for the anime series.

Jung also discussed the four Made In Abyss OVA episodes called “Marulk’s Daily Life” that play before the movie in Japanese theaters.

“It was entertaining. It was about 5 mins long and featured a little episode that occurs with Marulk and Ozen at Seeker Camp,” he tweeted. “Let’s just say Marulk has a little mishap and gets into a sticky situation. (For those who don’t know, the Marulk short will change each week for 4 total.)”

It’s currently unknown if the OVA episodes will eventually become available on streaming platforms.

Even though the movie seems to be teasing Made In Abyss Season 2, it’s possible anime fans will still be waiting for a few years. The reason is that the source material doesn’t have quite enough content for a TV anime sequel, and progress on the manga is comparable to the Game Of Thrones books.

The story for the anime series is based on the Made In Abyss manga series by Akihito Tsukushi. The first season of the anime series adapted up through the first half of Chapter 26 of Volume 4, while The Dawn of the Deep Soul movie adapted the Bondrewd story arc that ended with Chapter 38.

The manga series was only up to Chapter 53 when the film premiered in Japan, although there were 61 chapters including sub-chapters (42.1, 42.2, 46.1, 46.2, etc). New chapters are released infrequently, with only two chapters released in 2019 and one in January 2020.

At that rate, it could be years before animation studio Kinema Citrus could produce the Made In Abyss Season 2 anime. Hopefully, we’ll know for certain by 2021. Stay tuned!