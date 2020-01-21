Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul release date in U.S. movie theaters set for 2020

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Anime fans are gearing up to delve down into the abyss once again since the Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul release date in movie theaters in the United States is scheduled for the future. The official website for the anime series says the international premiere is “coming soon” in 2020.

Reviews of Made In Abyss have been overwhelmingly positive. The MyAnimeList score has ranged from over 9 to around 8.5. According to Anime Recorder, the Pia Movie First Day Satisfaction Ranking was a 92.6, which beat out other anime films that released in the same time frame.

Jake Jung is a freelance Japanese-to-English translator specializing in anime. He also mentioned that he is “handling the English translation again” for the U.S. theater release of the Made In Abyss movie.

“Just got out of a showing in Kyoto of Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul. Now that it has officially released, I can say it is absolutely incredible. The adaptation of the Bondrewd arc was handled perfectly. When animated with voice acting, the arc is even more heartrending,” Jung wrote on Twitter. “Seems the budget and time allowed for a movie rather than a TV meant Kinema Citrus was able to produce some breathtaking animation. There are brilliant perspective changes/camera shifts, and parts of the main fight in the 2nd half are some of the most fluid animations I’ve seen.”

Studio Kinema Citrus created two recap compilation films based on the first season, and they started screening in early 2019.

The third Made In Abyss movie was confirmed to be a direct sequel and movie teaser posters were handed out to people in theaters screening the Journey’s Dawn film.

It has not been announced whether or not there will be an English dub for the Made In Abyss movie. In the past, Sentai Filmworks licensed the rights for the Made In Abyss English dub, which included the first season and the recap movies.

Since both Kadokawa and Sentai Filmworks is presenting the U.S. movie release, it seems likely that a Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul dub will be released in addition to English subtitles.

The Made In Abyss movie (Gekijoban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei) is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime TV series. The story is based on the on-going manga series by creator Akihito Tsukushi.

The movie initially premiered in Japan on January 17, 2020. The final scene of the movie end credits finished with the words, “To be continued.”

A day later, an official announcement trailer declared that a sequel series had been greenlit for production. The announcement did not specify whether the sequel would be Made In Abyss Season 2 TV anime series or a series of new films that adapt the next long story arc from the manga.

This article provides everything that is known about Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul (Gekijoban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Made In Abyss sequel announcement made the Japanese voice actors cry

When the Made In Abyss movie sequel was initially announced in November 2018, manga creator Tsukushi tweeted out, “Thank you to the Abyss narrator and everyone on the cast and staff. Cheers for the good work! So, what’s that? Are you coming for the official announcement at seven o’clock? Alarm calling!”

The announcement surprised the voice actors of Reg, Riko, and Nanachi (Mariya Ise, Miyu Tomita, and Isawa Shiori) so much that they began crying.

“I really love Made In Abyss so much, and I want to see a sequel!” said Mariya, the voice of Reg in the Japanese language anime.

Oddly enough, Tsukushi apparently couldn’t make it to the 2019 Journey’s Dawn screenings to watch his creation on the big screen.

“My parents went to the theater instead of me who couldn’t go to the prequel. Wow,” he tweeted.

Once the Made In Abyss movie sequel was officially announced, he wrote, “Thanks to all of you. This is just a story, but it is amazing.”

Made In Abyss music composer Kevin Penkin (who has produced the music for 2019’s The Rising Of The Shield Hero anime) also chimed in, saying, “Be ready. Be so, so f**king ready. Not planning to pull many punches at all.”

Made In Abyss movie release date in the United States

As of the last update, Kinema Citrus, Kadokawa, Sentai Filmworks, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Made In Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul release date in the United States or Canada.

The only information available so far is that the film will be “coming soon” in 2020.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Made In Abyss Movie spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Is your body ready for the rumble of scientific progress? The last time audiences watched Riko and Reg on TV screens, they had just departed from Nanachi’s home.

Made in Abyss the Movie: Dawn of the Deep Soul will open with the three making their way down to the Garden of the Flowers of Resilience in the fourth layer.

There, they spy a black whistle named the Praying Hand, one of Bondrewd’s delver followers in a group called the Umbra Hand.

Praying Hand has been spying on them, but surprisingly he is helpful and gives them the Everlasting Hammer. He also warns them that a dangerous insect native to the sixth layer will attack the orifices of any living thing, planting their larvae inside a host’s eye sockets and mouth.

The Umbra Hand also tells them that the Lord Of Dawn, Bondrewd, is waiting for their arrival.

The further one travels, the less human they become, and the fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, is the last point where humanity can be retained.

The curse is so strong that even walking up stairs deprives a person of their senses and causes them to hurt themselves. However, non-humans are not affected by the curse of the fifth layer.

Bondrewd is called Lord of Dawn because he brought a dawn to the Delvers’ traditions and pride by trampling all over them with his brutal methods and artifact-based weapons.

Despite having a bounty on his head from surface nations, he established a forward base called Idofront on the ruins of a ritual site that’s surrounded by a whirlpool of water.

Bondrewed and his followers have done horrifying human experiments using the elevator to the sixth layer, the Capital Of The Unreturned.

But his experimentation has allowed him to do what no other human can do: return from the sixth layer.

Warning: The following two paragraphs contain major spoilers concerning Bondrewd.

The legendary Delver is no longer human, capable of transferring his head to a new host body. An ancient relic called the Zoaholic soul-slave machine allows him to spread his consciousness over multiple bodies.

The Praying Hands are basically multiple Bondrewds, so killing Bondrewd is a very difficult task. Worse, he can even avoid the Abyss’ curses by using so-called cartridges, devices that contain the soul remnants of butchered humans.

Bondrewd is truly a monster of the Abyss.

So, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi are shocked when they discover that Bondrewd has an adopted daughter named Prushka, whose name means Flower of Dawn. Teenage Prushka has never been to the surface and considers Bondrewd the “best dad ever.”

She’s not kidding, either, because Bondrewd nursed her back to health when the curse of the fourth layer caused her to have an unstable mind. Bondrewd also gifted Prushka with a furry pet named Meinya.

Still, like any child, Prushka is slightly rebellious and enjoys adventuring behind her father’s back.

Nanachi guesses that the pattern on Reg’s helmet is similar to that of other relics. It might signify how much energy he has left in his body.

She warns him not to use the incinerator too many times since she guesses that will sap all of his energy away forever. But Reg believes that the only way to destroy Bondrewd is to use the incinerator repeatedly.

Needless to say, the animated fight between Bondrewd and Reg was truly epic in scale.