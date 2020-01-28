Log Horizon Season 3 English title announced as Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table (DORT)

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

The Log Horizon Season 3 anime’s English title has been officially announced as Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table (Log Horizon: Entaku Houkai). The Log Horizon sequel’s title is being named after Volume 12 of the web novel series by author Mamare Touno.

The announcement came thanks to the official Twitter page for the Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table anime. The page’s bio also explained that DORT can be used as an acronym for the Log Horizon Season 3 anime.

“Sorry I made you wait! A new sequel to the Log Horizon anime series is scheduled to be broadcast on NHK in October for this year! The animation production committee will tell you all the latest project information, story, etc.! (Incidentally, Destruction Of the Round Table is an acronym for DORT.)

The usage of the word “destruction” is pretty dramatic since it conveys just how bad things will get for Shiroe and his friends. If you recall, Akihabara’s Round Table Alliance was organized by Shiroe as a governing body led by 11 guilds in the Elder Tale world.

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table anime is based on the web novel series, not the light novels

The Log Horizon Season 3 anime will stand out from the crowd since it is based on the Log Horizon web novel series that is being self-published on the website Shosetsuka ni Naro (So You Want to be a Novelist), not the Log Horizon light novel series. The light novel adaptation is being published by Japanese publisher Enterbrain and so far the light novels are only up to Log Horizon Volume 11: Krusty, Tycoon Lord.

In fact, writer Mamare has already announced plans for up through Volume 16, which gives you an idea of how far behind the light novel series is in comparison. The odd part is that even though the Log Horizon Season 3 anime has been confirmed to be in production Enterbrain or Kadokawa have not yet announced any plans for continuing the light novel adaptation.

Unfortunately, the official English translation by Yen Press also stopped at Volume 11. There are no fan-made translations of Volume 12 and beyond.

In the past, unofficial Japanese-to-English translations of Volume 12’s title have referred to the web novel volume as Log Horizon: Collapse of the Round Table, although some have translated the title as Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table. The announcement of the DORT anime is the first time that the title has been officially translated in English.

Log Horizon Season 3 anime release date confirmed for the fall 2020 anime season

Anime producer NHK has officially confirmed that the Log Horizon Season 3 release date is scheduled for October 2020, the fall 2020 anime season.

The fall of 2020 is going to be stacked with other great anime such as That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2, Attack On Titan Season 4 (The Final Season), and The Promised Neverland Season 2.