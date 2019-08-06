Live action Cowboy Bebop Ein rumor debunked

When the live action adaption to the fan favorite anime series Cowboy Bebop was first announced, fans were a bit skeptical. The project was to be handled by Netflix and their previous anime to live action adaptations such as Death Note were not exactly a hit.

Then as the days rolled on and casting was revealed, it actually looked pretty decent and fans were getting hyped. We got John Cho taking on the lead role of Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir taking on Jet Black, Danielle Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell playing antagonist Sid Vicious. Gotta say…not too shabby at all.

But there was one casting that did get fans of the original anime series pretty riled up and that was the supposed casting of a husky to play the data dog Ein. Traditionally the role of Ein was always a welsh corgi but apparently for the live action they’d switched the breed up to a husky. When that news broke out a number of fans took to social media bemoaning the change.

If you were one of those fans then we got some good news for you. It looks like they were just rumors. Christopher Yost the executive producer of the live action Cowboy Bebop has recently taken to Twitter to debunk the claims. “In the nearly three years I’ve been working on it, there has not been a single day where Ein was anything other than a welsh corgi.”, posted Yost.

in the nearly three years i’ve been working on it, there has not been a single day where ein was anything other than a welsh corgi. #CowboyBebop — christopher yost (@yost) May 5, 2019

So Ein the data dog has (at least for now) been confirmed to be a welsh corgi. Now hopefully we’ll get some more casting news and find out who will play the final member of the Bebop crew, Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivruski IV aka Radical Edward or Ed for short.

Netflix will be producing a ten episode live action Cowboy Bebop series with Tomorrow Studios, along with series creator Shinichiro Watanabe as a consultant.